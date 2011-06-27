More about the 1996 Chevrolet Sportvan

Used 1996 Chevrolet Sportvan Overview

The Used 1996 Chevrolet Sportvan is offered in the following submodels: Sportvan Van. Available styles include G30 Beauville 3dr Van, G30 3dr Ext Van, G30 Beauville 3dr Ext Van, and G30 3dr Van.

What's a good price on a Used 1996 Chevrolet Sportvan ?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn , VA . Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1996 Chevrolet Sportvans are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1996 Chevrolet Sportvan for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1996 Chevrolet Sportvan.

Can't find a used 1996 Chevrolet Sportvans you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Chevrolet Sportvan for sale - 9 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $13,693 .

Find a used Chevrolet for sale - 11 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $9,029 .

Find a used certified pre-owned Chevrolet Sportvan for sale - 3 great deals out of 10 listings starting at $8,282 .

Find a used certified pre-owned Chevrolet for sale - 12 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $22,403 .

Should I lease or buy a 1996 Chevrolet Sportvan?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Chevrolet lease specials

Check out Chevrolet Sportvan lease specials