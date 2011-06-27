Used 2017 Chevrolet Spark Consumer Reviews
Redneck buys Spark to drive 'til daughter turns 16
Truly impressed so far. Have only put 2500 miles on it. It's by far the neatest car I've ever owned. Not saying a whole lot there. The last new car I bought was a 94 Olds Achieva. That was sporty back in those days. I'd say the Spark is funner to drive. Since then I've owned old pickup trucks and used cars, so the Spark is high tech to me. I drive once a month a 500 mile round trip and around town besides that. It seems to have a slight lull in accelaration as if pressing the gas takes a wee too long before it starts going. I've gotten used to it, and it's really not a problem. Acceleration is remarkably quick, and I have no problem on the interstate keeping up. Love the cruise control and use it in places I've never used cruise control before because it's so convenient. Get up to speed limit and move my thumb on the steering wheel, and let it go. Defogger and rear wiper are neat. My daughter thinks that's cool. Backup camera is cool, but beware that objects appear further away than they really are. Still use the mirrors to be sure. Visibility is great. Wifi is the cat's meow, and checking the car's location or unlocking it with my phone is awesome. So far, so good. I can afford it, and feel I have one of the nicest cars on the road, in spite of it looking like a puddle jumper.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Reliability
- Value
Great For High Mileage, Cool Tech, Tight Parking!
I am a simple kind of guy, and my goal with getting another vehicle was very simple – get a new vehicle at a reasonably low price. Happily, the 2017 Spark is simple in all the ways I like – I got the base LS model because I’m not a fan of power anything (power stuff breaks first). The only “power” options I wanted and got on the Spark were power steering and an automatic transmission. The most common descriptor my friends use for the Spark is “cute.” It’s quite a small vehicle, but it’s one I have no problem fitting my 5’ 11”, 230-pound frame into. The seats, while not easy-chair material, are sufficiently comfortable. The Spark is good with mirrors and window space – blind spots on either side of the car have been kept to a minimum. The rear-view mirror inside the cabin could be a little wider, but it’s adequate. And the rear window is wide enough to monitor tailgaters. Internal storage space, as has been widely written about, isn’t very much, but you can fold the rear seats down for additional space. It also has two rear doors which might be suitable for loading large items as well as associates. Much has also been written about the Spark’s 98-horsepower engine and that it takes 10 seconds to get to 60 mph. I have not found it to be a problem. I would not call it underpowered at all. If you’re an angry, pushy driver who loves to tailgate others, the Spark will exhaust your patience. But if you’re a judicious, considerate driver, the Spark’s acceleration won’t be an issue for you. I was a little surprised to find out the Spark has a 9.2-gallon tank – the smallest in any vehicle I’ve ever owned, but that’s offset by its high-rated fuel mileage of 38mpg (highway) and up. If you do the math, that’s a cruising range of at least 340 miles. This is not a “touring” car, but for 180- to 250-mile trips that I take on occasion, I’m confident the Spark can handle the pull. The deal clincher for me was under the hood – the EcoTec engine, this one a 1.4-liter jobbie – is the centerpiece of the Spark. I became a huge fan of EcoTec with my last car which lasted over 296,000 miles with that original engine. Unlike the Fiat 500, you can use 87 octane fuel with the Spark. Compared with what I’ve read about similar subcompacts, the Spark’s instrument panel and dash are welcomingly simple and very nicely designed. No screen is too “busy”. If you have an Android or iPhone smartphone, you can plug either device into the USB jack and access music and certain mobile apps from those devices on the touch-screen display. The semi-digital dash on the base model is the carries a nice amount of information including mpg, miles to empty, and average speed. The 1LT and 2LT models are supposed to be even better on this point. The radio does NOT pick up HD channels (at least not in the base model), so get your premium stations thru your Bluetooth enabled smartphone and apps like Sirius XM or Pandora. The Spark includes several modern conveniences and safety features such as a rear backup camera and the MyChevy touch-screen control system with Bluetooth. You get a 3-month trial of OnStar remote monitoring and assistance free, too, as well as built-in 4G wi-fi service you can add on for as little as $10 a month (1 GB). Automatic lights, cup holders, and too many other features to include in this short review. The Spark is a good, simple little car that has in reviews been compared favorably in specific ways to the pricier Honda Fit, the trendy Fiat 500, the practical Nissan Versa, and the equally reliable Toyota Yaris. The Spark stands out, though, for its integrated OnStar service and onboard technology. If you’re in a precarious situation with savings or credit score, and you need basic transportation, you’ll like the Spark a lot. If you’re a road hog, or a gearhead, look elsewhere. The Spark is most certainly not a ride for hipsters (unless they’re driving it ironically). For its high fuel mileage, its maneuverability in tight parking spaces, its safety features, and its integrated smartphone technology, not to mention its low price relative to other vehicles in its class, the 2017 Spark earns its 5 stars overall. Just a few things keep it from being an absolutely perfect subcompact, but no one has made one of those yet! Take a test drive! You’ll love it!
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
It does what it does VERY well
I've owned the car over 7 months and love it. I was looking for a good mid-sized used car but kept checking on the new little cars. I found the deal on this for under $9000 and had to go for it. I especially liked the technology package, that will connect to my smart phone using all its functionality over the display. My only concern, after doing my research, was whether I would fit into it as I am 6'3 and over 300 lbs. With the seat all the way back, I was good. In particular, I found I had all the knee room I would need. I could take this on a long trip with no real trouble. The back seat is absolutely useless to me because I do not transport children and an adult would NEVER fit in. I removed the back seat cushions, folded the seat back down and have what I call a 'two seater wagon'. I've done a lot of transporting cargo and been surprised what it will carry. Performance is not sporty by any means, but it is always competent. Acceleration is adequate and never lacking, steering is what you would expect from a small car, transmission and clutch are fine, and the suspension handles what the road throws at it. I drive 4 miles to work and every couple of weeks go on weekend excursions, and have gotten 36.7 MPG over the past 5 months. The paint, fit, and finish is wonderful, and the styling is very nice. All these things I love about the car, but be aware of what it does NOT do. It does NOT have power seats, windows or mirrors, so get into the habit of cranking windows again. It does NOT have cruise control. It does not have remote control for the door locks but it does lock the doors automatically when driving and it will not allow you to unlock the car while the car is running - kind of odd. The hatch only opens with the key, no remote switch. With the back seat down, the floor is not flat but is low in the middle. These negatives are insignificant considering all the positives of the car. A note on the geopolitics of the car -- it is made in South Korea by what used to be Daewoo. I never expected to by a GM car after the bailout by taxpayers and I'm still not happy about supporting GM, but this car REALLY gets it done for me so I put politics behind me. I've owned this car for a year and everything I've said about the car is still true. Gas mileage is still outstanding and there have been zero problems. I really like it. Two years and 35k and the car still hums. No repairs, just standard maintenance.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Good Little Car - Real Cheap
Given the immense supply in North American dealerships these cars should be a steal. After one year of ownership I've had zero problems reliability-wise. The front seats are good and can fit two big dudes no problem provided you stagger the seatbacks a little. Android Auto is fantastic. The CVT isn't. If you can drive manual or want to learn this would be a great car to do so, especially with the hill holder feature - the CVT is angry, doesn't like to rev, and will leave you motionless from a stop on steep hills unless you throw it into L. Don't be afraid to use the L mode on hills, up or down. Otherwise this car is very easy to park, good on gas, and painless to drive in traffic. It's actually kind of fun to throw into curves too. Just know that if you have tall people in the front seats no one is going to be sitting behind them. Also: the stock Kumho tires my car arrived with were bad in the snow, definitely get snow tires if you'll be dealing with serious winters. Another year in - no issues with the car whatsoever. Just one recall.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
More than meets the eye.
I agree with another poster who compared the Spark to an early generation Miata. Consider the following: 1. Did you know the Spark is actually a European design? It has that European feel and no wonder - it is marketed in several European countries as an Opel “Karl”. 2. In Consumer Reports tests of around 250 cars in 2017, the Spark was rated either #6 or #7 in their accident avoidance (handling) tests. It matches the Corvette and the new Miata in this regard. It also has braking scores in the top 20% or so all cars tested. 3. Traction control can be completely shut off if you wish. 4. All the (0-60) acceleration tests you see are with the CVT trans which has a notable “bog” off the line. The 5 speed manual is at least a second quicker. 5. I can reach 50 mpg on the highway occasionally, and rarely if ever get below 40 mpg. My overall average (5 speed manual) is around 42mpg in mixed driving. Hybrid mileage without the hassles and complexity. Port injection - no D.I. I find the car similar to a 1st generation GTI in terms of weight and power-and it is also kicks to drive and eminently practical. It’s kind of a “hidden gem” of a vehicle and a great value for the dollar. It’s a fun to drive car and an exceptional economy car to boot. Update: I travel a very curvy backroad on the way to work. I frequently encounter people in high end cars (the road is near a wealthy area) and they always seem to be in a big hurry. So far, I have made one Mercedes coupe, one late model 911, and one late model (mk 7) GTI my peers in that they could not gain on me until the road straightened out. The poor guy in the GTI was literally using both lanes of the 2-lane road to keep up with me using just one lane, and the 911 just blasted by once the road straightened out, but hey, I did not hold him up through the corners! For what the car is, it is pretty amazing. It is really all the car you need unless you have a big family. I even think that it looks pretty good, the front end has a serious but not an angry look to it. Edmunds indicates that the manual transmission Spark is probably slower than the CVT. Absolutely not true! The manual is quite a bit quicker, all the tests are done with the CVT, so the car appears slower than it really is. The CVT has a noticeable "bog" off the line. The manual breaks the tires loose in first - even got a "bark" out the tires shifting up to 2nd. Most of the complaints I have heard of revolve around the CVT transmission. The Spark is manufactured and designed as a "clean sheet" design in S. Korea (not a bad thing) and is marketed as an Opel and Vauxhall in other countries. It is not, as I have previously stated, designed in Europe as an Opel. Just FYI. It may just be the smallest 4-door in the world, but it does not look like it and the large rear doors allow easy access. As you may determine, I really like mine!
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Sponsored cars related to the Spark
Related Used 2017 Chevrolet Spark info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Volkswagen Jetta 2006
- Used Nissan Rogue 2013
- Used Toyota Sienna 2005
- Used GMC Yukon 2018
- Used Chevrolet TrailBlazer 2005
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2008
- Used Kia Sportage
- Used Toyota Highlander 2008
- Used Volkswagen Jetta 2018
- Used Audi A4 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe
- 2019 Ranger
- 2019 Ford F-250 Super Duty
- Subaru Forester 2019
- 2020 Q60
- 2019 300
- 2019 Sentra
- 2019 Jeep Wrangler
- 2019 Honda Odyssey
- 2019 Kia K5
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Chevrolet Camaro 2020
- Chevrolet Impala 2019
- 2020 Chevrolet Corvette
- 2019 Chevrolet Blazer
- 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
- 2020 Spark
- Chevrolet Colorado 2020
- 2019 Malibu
- 2019 Chevrolet Colorado
- Chevrolet Tahoe 2019