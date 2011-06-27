Used 2014 Chevrolet Spark EV Hatchback Consumer Reviews
A good commuter car.
Have had the car since August. Over 2000 miles on it so far.Acceleration is brisk and satisfying. Quite comfortable over bumps despite its small size and you can certainly appreciate the battery pack being slung low which really improves the handling and it feels solid and not chintzy. Be aware that using the heater really sucks the battery life very quickly, just use the seat heaters. I commute 45 miles a day and there is plenty of battery life in at at the end of the day, just plug into 110 and its ready for work fully charged the next morning. Sound system is just OK. Interior plastics are hard, doors sound flimsy and takes practice in closing them 1st time, everytime. Update. Cheap gas making the vehicle more of a hassle to charge at night. Electric costs are rising making little difference between the two fuels. Would really appreciate a 6.6Kw/h onboard charger such as on the Fiat 500e. Still enjoy driving it though. Sold the car Feb 2016 as commute distance increased, battery pack was not large enough, no charging stations at work. Bought a plug in hybrid to replace it though.
Love this car!
I've only had this car a week, so down the line I might sing a different tune, but I love this car! Prior to this car, my main car was a 2001 Honda Accord. I wanted to downsize to a compact and had promised myself that I would get a new car this summer. The problem was, after a testing quite a few cars, my favorite drive was always my Accord...until I drove the Spark EV. This car is so fun to drive! Where the Prius C slugged along and had no pick-up and go when needed. The Spark EV flies when I need speed. I'm easily getting more than the 82 mile charge range. Be aware that the $2500 California Rebate seems to be coming to an end and a quicker charging model will be coming out in November.
Very compitent vehicle all around
I am driving this car for almost two moths now and only got a bit over 1000 miles on it because I do have another vehicle(s) to drive when I have to be concerned with range. I belong to one of the electric vehicle forums and pretty much everyone there, describes their relationship to this car in one word - Love! I have researched all electric cars available on the market at the moment and this one was a hands down winner for me. So far my expected range of miles to be driven keeps increasing, this morning it said that I have 103 miles to drive, so in my opinion the rating of 82 miles of range is very conservative, unless you a lead footed. My June power bill went up $38 v last year's.
Spark EV
Read the comparative C&D review of all electrics that rated Spark #1, then bought it three years ago, it is a blast, fast, great handling, amazing interior space given tiny outside (I am 6-3). 100 miles T 55, 85 miles range at 65, fast freeway trip at 75 to 80, range drops to 65 or so. Why doesn't Chevrolet push this car, it is excellent value with fed rebate, a modern day VW bug. Based on the Spark I bought a Bolt, my son drives the Spark, he loves it.
Who Needs a Mini Cooper???
After looking around at EVs for a second car (my commuter) we settled on either the LEAF or the Spark EV. Because the Spark EV retails for $5k less than the LEAF we ended up at the Chevy dealer in town. With the Federal incentive and our trade-in we got a lease for less than we spend on gas each month for my '07 Civic we traded in. What really sold me on the Spark was how much fun it is to drive. We got rid of our FJ because of rising gas costs and got a Prius, which is economical, but 'blah' to drive. No oomph, no giddy-up. The Spark blew my mind in terms of what it can do. It flies. No transmission changes and instant torque mean this thing can go. It's the most fun vehicle we've owned.
