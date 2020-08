2019 Chevrolet Sonic Hatchback Consumer Reviews

Brenda Price , 06/08/2019 Premier 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A)

9 of 10 people found this review helpful

I have 2019 Chevrolet Sonic i absolutely love it has all the space I need and rides very smooth. My first new car !! I purchased it from Hare Chevrolet wonderful service fantastic sales person ! Corbin Richards Kuddos !!! From Brenda Price