Used 2018 Chevrolet Sonic Sedan Consumer Reviews
Missy my sonic
Michele, 12/13/2018
LS 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 5M)
5 of 5 people found this review helpful
Had Missy since April 2018 a comfortable ride the doors open wide which is good for me since I've had knee surgery gets into small parking place mileage is good have taken several trips and I like the steering wheel all in all I enjoy Missy
Buy a new Chevy
P. S. Fechuch, 06/19/2018
LS 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 5M)
6 of 9 people found this review helpful
Yet another success at Chevy! Sonic and Spark and on and on...
Sharp little car!
Bert, 04/17/2019
LT 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 6A)
1 of 1 people found this review helpful
Gas mileage was considerable less than what was expected. Poor in comparison to similar models, of other manufacturers. Nice sized trunk. Great vehicle for 2 or that college student. Not any room in the back if large adults are in the front.
