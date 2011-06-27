Used 2016 Chevrolet Sonic Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Sonic Hatchback
LS 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$28,554*
Total Cash Price
$10,407
LT 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$38,352*
Total Cash Price
$13,978
RS 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$39,472*
Total Cash Price
$14,386
LS 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl 5M)
True Cost to Own
$40,591*
Total Cash Price
$14,794
LTZ 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$27,994*
Total Cash Price
$10,203
RS 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
True Cost to Own
$31,633*
Total Cash Price
$11,529
LT 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl 5M)
True Cost to Own
$33,313*
Total Cash Price
$12,142
Sonic Sedan
LT 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 5M)
True Cost to Own
$38,632*
Total Cash Price
$14,080
LS 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 5M)
True Cost to Own
$29,114*
Total Cash Price
$10,611
LT 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$27,994*
Total Cash Price
$10,203
RS 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
True Cost to Own
$34,713*
Total Cash Price
$12,652
LTZ 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$36,952*
Total Cash Price
$13,468
RS 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$36,392*
Total Cash Price
$13,264
LS 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$34,713*
Total Cash Price
$12,652
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Sonic Hatchback LS 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$756
|$778
|$802
|$826
|$851
|$4,013
|Maintenance
|$1,783
|$986
|$1,139
|$596
|$2,421
|$6,926
|Repairs
|$413
|$478
|$560
|$655
|$763
|$2,869
|Taxes & Fees
|$590
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$757
|Financing
|$560
|$450
|$334
|$208
|$75
|$1,627
|Depreciation
|$2,816
|$1,010
|$888
|$787
|$707
|$6,209
|Fuel
|$1,159
|$1,193
|$1,230
|$1,267
|$1,305
|$6,154
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,076
|$4,938
|$4,995
|$4,381
|$6,164
|$28,554
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Sonic Hatchback LT 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,015
|$1,045
|$1,077
|$1,110
|$1,143
|$5,390
|Maintenance
|$2,395
|$1,325
|$1,530
|$800
|$3,252
|$9,302
|Repairs
|$555
|$643
|$752
|$880
|$1,025
|$3,854
|Taxes & Fees
|$792
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$1,017
|Financing
|$752
|$604
|$448
|$279
|$101
|$2,185
|Depreciation
|$3,783
|$1,356
|$1,193
|$1,058
|$949
|$8,339
|Fuel
|$1,556
|$1,603
|$1,652
|$1,702
|$1,752
|$8,265
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,848
|$6,632
|$6,709
|$5,884
|$8,279
|$38,352
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Sonic Hatchback RS 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,045
|$1,076
|$1,108
|$1,142
|$1,176
|$5,547
|Maintenance
|$2,465
|$1,363
|$1,575
|$823
|$3,347
|$9,574
|Repairs
|$571
|$661
|$774
|$905
|$1,055
|$3,966
|Taxes & Fees
|$815
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,046
|Financing
|$774
|$622
|$461
|$288
|$104
|$2,249
|Depreciation
|$3,893
|$1,396
|$1,228
|$1,089
|$977
|$8,583
|Fuel
|$1,602
|$1,650
|$1,700
|$1,751
|$1,803
|$8,507
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,164
|$6,826
|$6,905
|$6,056
|$8,521
|$39,472
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Sonic Hatchback LS 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl 5M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,074
|$1,106
|$1,140
|$1,175
|$1,209
|$5,704
|Maintenance
|$2,535
|$1,402
|$1,620
|$847
|$3,442
|$9,846
|Repairs
|$587
|$680
|$796
|$931
|$1,085
|$4,079
|Taxes & Fees
|$838
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$1,076
|Financing
|$796
|$639
|$474
|$296
|$107
|$2,313
|Depreciation
|$4,003
|$1,436
|$1,263
|$1,119
|$1,005
|$8,826
|Fuel
|$1,647
|$1,697
|$1,749
|$1,801
|$1,855
|$8,748
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,481
|$7,019
|$7,101
|$6,228
|$8,762
|$40,591
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Sonic Hatchback LTZ 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$741
|$763
|$786
|$810
|$834
|$3,934
|Maintenance
|$1,748
|$967
|$1,117
|$584
|$2,374
|$6,790
|Repairs
|$405
|$469
|$549
|$642
|$748
|$2,813
|Taxes & Fees
|$578
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$742
|Financing
|$549
|$441
|$327
|$204
|$74
|$1,595
|Depreciation
|$2,761
|$990
|$871
|$772
|$693
|$6,087
|Fuel
|$1,136
|$1,170
|$1,206
|$1,242
|$1,279
|$6,033
|True Cost to Own®
|$7,918
|$4,841
|$4,897
|$4,295
|$6,043
|$27,994
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Sonic Hatchback RS 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$837
|$862
|$888
|$915
|$942
|$4,445
|Maintenance
|$1,975
|$1,093
|$1,262
|$660
|$2,683
|$7,673
|Repairs
|$458
|$530
|$620
|$725
|$845
|$3,179
|Taxes & Fees
|$653
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$838
|Financing
|$620
|$498
|$370
|$231
|$84
|$1,802
|Depreciation
|$3,120
|$1,119
|$984
|$872
|$783
|$6,878
|Fuel
|$1,284
|$1,322
|$1,363
|$1,403
|$1,445
|$6,817
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,947
|$5,470
|$5,534
|$4,853
|$6,829
|$31,633
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Sonic Hatchback LT 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl 5M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$882
|$908
|$935
|$964
|$992
|$4,681
|Maintenance
|$2,080
|$1,151
|$1,329
|$695
|$2,825
|$8,080
|Repairs
|$482
|$558
|$653
|$764
|$890
|$3,347
|Taxes & Fees
|$688
|$49
|$49
|$49
|$49
|$883
|Financing
|$653
|$525
|$389
|$243
|$88
|$1,898
|Depreciation
|$3,286
|$1,178
|$1,036
|$919
|$825
|$7,244
|Fuel
|$1,352
|$1,392
|$1,435
|$1,478
|$1,522
|$7,179
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,422
|$5,761
|$5,827
|$5,111
|$7,191
|$33,313
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Sonic Sedan LT 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 5M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,023
|$1,053
|$1,085
|$1,118
|$1,151
|$5,429
|Maintenance
|$2,412
|$1,334
|$1,541
|$806
|$3,276
|$9,370
|Repairs
|$559
|$647
|$758
|$886
|$1,032
|$3,882
|Taxes & Fees
|$798
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$1,024
|Financing
|$758
|$609
|$451
|$282
|$102
|$2,201
|Depreciation
|$3,810
|$1,366
|$1,202
|$1,065
|$956
|$8,400
|Fuel
|$1,568
|$1,615
|$1,664
|$1,714
|$1,765
|$8,326
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,927
|$6,681
|$6,758
|$5,927
|$8,339
|$38,632
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Sonic Sedan LS 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 5M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$771
|$794
|$817
|$842
|$867
|$4,091
|Maintenance
|$1,818
|$1,006
|$1,162
|$607
|$2,469
|$7,062
|Repairs
|$421
|$488
|$571
|$668
|$778
|$2,926
|Taxes & Fees
|$601
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$772
|Financing
|$571
|$459
|$340
|$212
|$77
|$1,659
|Depreciation
|$2,871
|$1,030
|$906
|$803
|$721
|$6,330
|Fuel
|$1,181
|$1,217
|$1,254
|$1,292
|$1,330
|$6,274
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,235
|$5,035
|$5,093
|$4,467
|$6,285
|$29,114
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Sonic Sedan LT 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$741
|$763
|$786
|$810
|$834
|$3,934
|Maintenance
|$1,748
|$967
|$1,117
|$584
|$2,374
|$6,790
|Repairs
|$405
|$469
|$549
|$642
|$748
|$2,813
|Taxes & Fees
|$578
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$742
|Financing
|$549
|$441
|$327
|$204
|$74
|$1,595
|Depreciation
|$2,761
|$990
|$871
|$772
|$693
|$6,087
|Fuel
|$1,136
|$1,170
|$1,206
|$1,242
|$1,279
|$6,033
|True Cost to Own®
|$7,918
|$4,841
|$4,897
|$4,295
|$6,043
|$27,994
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Sonic Sedan RS 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$919
|$946
|$975
|$1,004
|$1,034
|$4,878
|Maintenance
|$2,168
|$1,199
|$1,385
|$724
|$2,944
|$8,420
|Repairs
|$502
|$582
|$681
|$796
|$928
|$3,488
|Taxes & Fees
|$717
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$920
|Financing
|$681
|$547
|$405
|$253
|$92
|$1,978
|Depreciation
|$3,424
|$1,228
|$1,080
|$957
|$859
|$7,548
|Fuel
|$1,409
|$1,451
|$1,495
|$1,540
|$1,586
|$7,481
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,818
|$6,003
|$6,072
|$5,326
|$7,493
|$34,713
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Sonic Sedan LTZ 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$978
|$1,007
|$1,038
|$1,069
|$1,101
|$5,193
|Maintenance
|$2,307
|$1,276
|$1,474
|$771
|$3,134
|$8,963
|Repairs
|$535
|$619
|$725
|$847
|$987
|$3,713
|Taxes & Fees
|$763
|$54
|$54
|$54
|$54
|$979
|Financing
|$725
|$582
|$432
|$269
|$98
|$2,105
|Depreciation
|$3,645
|$1,307
|$1,150
|$1,019
|$915
|$8,035
|Fuel
|$1,500
|$1,544
|$1,592
|$1,639
|$1,688
|$7,964
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,452
|$6,390
|$6,464
|$5,669
|$7,977
|$36,952
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Sonic Sedan RS 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$963
|$992
|$1,022
|$1,053
|$1,084
|$5,114
|Maintenance
|$2,272
|$1,257
|$1,452
|$759
|$3,086
|$8,827
|Repairs
|$527
|$610
|$714
|$835
|$972
|$3,657
|Taxes & Fees
|$751
|$53
|$53
|$53
|$53
|$965
|Financing
|$714
|$573
|$425
|$265
|$96
|$2,074
|Depreciation
|$3,589
|$1,287
|$1,132
|$1,004
|$901
|$7,913
|Fuel
|$1,477
|$1,521
|$1,568
|$1,615
|$1,663
|$7,843
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,293
|$6,293
|$6,366
|$5,584
|$7,856
|$36,392
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Sonic Sedan LS 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$919
|$946
|$975
|$1,004
|$1,034
|$4,878
|Maintenance
|$2,168
|$1,199
|$1,385
|$724
|$2,944
|$8,420
|Repairs
|$502
|$582
|$681
|$796
|$928
|$3,488
|Taxes & Fees
|$717
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$920
|Financing
|$681
|$547
|$405
|$253
|$92
|$1,978
|Depreciation
|$3,424
|$1,228
|$1,080
|$957
|$859
|$7,548
|Fuel
|$1,409
|$1,451
|$1,495
|$1,540
|$1,586
|$7,481
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,818
|$6,003
|$6,072
|$5,326
|$7,493
|$34,713
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2016 Chevrolet Sonic in Virginia is:not available
