Used 2015 Chevrolet Sonic Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Sonic Hatchback
LS 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$38,516*
Total Cash Price
$12,149
LS 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl 5M)
True Cost to Own
$28,409*
Total Cash Price
$8,961
RS 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
True Cost to Own
$27,316*
Total Cash Price
$8,616
LT 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$30,867*
Total Cash Price
$9,736
RS 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$35,511*
Total Cash Price
$11,201
LTZ 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$33,872*
Total Cash Price
$10,684
LT 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl 5M)
True Cost to Own
$28,955*
Total Cash Price
$9,133
LTZ 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
True Cost to Own
$33,599*
Total Cash Price
$10,598
Sonic Sedan
LT 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 5M)
True Cost to Own
$27,862*
Total Cash Price
$8,788
RS 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
True Cost to Own
$37,423*
Total Cash Price
$11,804
RS 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$37,696*
Total Cash Price
$11,890
LS 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$39,608*
Total Cash Price
$12,493
LS 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 5M)
True Cost to Own
$33,872*
Total Cash Price
$10,684
LTZ 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$32,506*
Total Cash Price
$10,253
LTZ 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
True Cost to Own
$36,057*
Total Cash Price
$11,373
LT 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$27,316*
Total Cash Price
$8,616
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Sonic Hatchback LS 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,038
|$1,069
|$1,101
|$1,134
|$1,167
|$5,509
|Maintenance
|$1,293
|$2,689
|$832
|$2,499
|$2,750
|$10,062
|Repairs
|$603
|$701
|$821
|$956
|$1,115
|$4,196
|Taxes & Fees
|$699
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$931
|Financing
|$653
|$526
|$389
|$243
|$89
|$1,899
|Depreciation
|$3,392
|$1,197
|$1,052
|$933
|$838
|$7,412
|Fuel
|$1,602
|$1,650
|$1,700
|$1,751
|$1,803
|$8,507
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,281
|$7,889
|$5,953
|$7,573
|$7,820
|$38,516
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Sonic Hatchback LS 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl 5M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$765
|$788
|$812
|$836
|$861
|$4,063
|Maintenance
|$954
|$1,983
|$614
|$1,843
|$2,028
|$7,421
|Repairs
|$445
|$517
|$605
|$705
|$823
|$3,095
|Taxes & Fees
|$516
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$686
|Financing
|$482
|$388
|$287
|$179
|$66
|$1,401
|Depreciation
|$2,502
|$883
|$776
|$688
|$618
|$5,467
|Fuel
|$1,181
|$1,217
|$1,254
|$1,292
|$1,330
|$6,274
|True Cost to Own®
|$6,845
|$5,819
|$4,391
|$5,586
|$5,768
|$28,409
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Sonic Hatchback RS 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$736
|$758
|$781
|$804
|$828
|$3,907
|Maintenance
|$917
|$1,907
|$590
|$1,772
|$1,950
|$7,136
|Repairs
|$428
|$497
|$582
|$678
|$791
|$2,976
|Taxes & Fees
|$496
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$660
|Financing
|$463
|$373
|$276
|$172
|$63
|$1,347
|Depreciation
|$2,406
|$849
|$746
|$662
|$594
|$5,257
|Fuel
|$1,136
|$1,170
|$1,206
|$1,242
|$1,279
|$6,033
|True Cost to Own®
|$6,582
|$5,595
|$4,222
|$5,371
|$5,546
|$27,316
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Sonic Hatchback LT 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$832
|$857
|$883
|$909
|$936
|$4,415
|Maintenance
|$1,036
|$2,155
|$667
|$2,002
|$2,204
|$8,064
|Repairs
|$484
|$562
|$658
|$766
|$894
|$3,363
|Taxes & Fees
|$560
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$746
|Financing
|$523
|$421
|$312
|$194
|$71
|$1,522
|Depreciation
|$2,719
|$959
|$843
|$748
|$671
|$5,940
|Fuel
|$1,284
|$1,322
|$1,363
|$1,403
|$1,445
|$6,817
|True Cost to Own®
|$7,438
|$6,322
|$4,771
|$6,069
|$6,267
|$30,867
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Sonic Hatchback RS 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$957
|$985
|$1,015
|$1,045
|$1,076
|$5,079
|Maintenance
|$1,192
|$2,479
|$767
|$2,304
|$2,535
|$9,277
|Repairs
|$556
|$646
|$757
|$881
|$1,028
|$3,869
|Taxes & Fees
|$645
|$53
|$53
|$53
|$53
|$858
|Financing
|$602
|$485
|$359
|$224
|$82
|$1,751
|Depreciation
|$3,128
|$1,104
|$970
|$861
|$772
|$6,834
|Fuel
|$1,477
|$1,521
|$1,568
|$1,615
|$1,663
|$7,843
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,557
|$7,274
|$5,489
|$6,982
|$7,210
|$35,511
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Sonic Hatchback LTZ 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$913
|$940
|$968
|$997
|$1,027
|$4,845
|Maintenance
|$1,137
|$2,365
|$732
|$2,197
|$2,418
|$8,849
|Repairs
|$531
|$616
|$722
|$841
|$981
|$3,690
|Taxes & Fees
|$615
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$818
|Financing
|$574
|$463
|$342
|$213
|$78
|$1,670
|Depreciation
|$2,983
|$1,053
|$925
|$821
|$737
|$6,519
|Fuel
|$1,409
|$1,451
|$1,495
|$1,540
|$1,586
|$7,481
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,162
|$6,938
|$5,235
|$6,660
|$6,877
|$33,872
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Sonic Hatchback LT 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl 5M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$780
|$803
|$828
|$852
|$878
|$4,141
|Maintenance
|$972
|$2,021
|$625
|$1,878
|$2,067
|$7,564
|Repairs
|$454
|$527
|$617
|$719
|$838
|$3,155
|Taxes & Fees
|$526
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$700
|Financing
|$491
|$395
|$293
|$182
|$67
|$1,428
|Depreciation
|$2,550
|$900
|$791
|$702
|$630
|$5,572
|Fuel
|$1,204
|$1,240
|$1,278
|$1,317
|$1,356
|$6,395
|True Cost to Own®
|$6,977
|$5,931
|$4,475
|$5,693
|$5,879
|$28,955
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Sonic Hatchback LTZ 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$905
|$932
|$961
|$989
|$1,018
|$4,806
|Maintenance
|$1,128
|$2,346
|$726
|$2,180
|$2,399
|$8,777
|Repairs
|$526
|$611
|$716
|$834
|$973
|$3,660
|Taxes & Fees
|$610
|$50
|$50
|$50
|$50
|$812
|Financing
|$569
|$459
|$339
|$212
|$77
|$1,657
|Depreciation
|$2,959
|$1,044
|$918
|$814
|$731
|$6,466
|Fuel
|$1,397
|$1,439
|$1,483
|$1,528
|$1,573
|$7,421
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,096
|$6,882
|$5,193
|$6,606
|$6,822
|$33,599
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Sonic Sedan LT 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 5M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$751
|$773
|$797
|$820
|$845
|$3,985
|Maintenance
|$935
|$1,945
|$602
|$1,807
|$1,989
|$7,279
|Repairs
|$437
|$507
|$594
|$692
|$807
|$3,036
|Taxes & Fees
|$506
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$673
|Financing
|$472
|$380
|$282
|$175
|$64
|$1,374
|Depreciation
|$2,454
|$866
|$761
|$675
|$606
|$5,362
|Fuel
|$1,159
|$1,193
|$1,230
|$1,267
|$1,305
|$6,154
|True Cost to Own®
|$6,714
|$5,707
|$4,306
|$5,478
|$5,657
|$27,862
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Sonic Sedan RS 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,008
|$1,038
|$1,070
|$1,101
|$1,134
|$5,353
|Maintenance
|$1,256
|$2,613
|$808
|$2,428
|$2,672
|$9,776
|Repairs
|$586
|$681
|$797
|$929
|$1,084
|$4,077
|Taxes & Fees
|$680
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$904
|Financing
|$634
|$511
|$378
|$236
|$86
|$1,845
|Depreciation
|$3,296
|$1,163
|$1,022
|$907
|$814
|$7,202
|Fuel
|$1,556
|$1,603
|$1,652
|$1,702
|$1,752
|$8,265
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,017
|$7,665
|$5,784
|$7,358
|$7,598
|$37,423
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Sonic Sedan RS 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,016
|$1,046
|$1,078
|$1,110
|$1,143
|$5,392
|Maintenance
|$1,265
|$2,632
|$814
|$2,445
|$2,691
|$9,848
|Repairs
|$591
|$686
|$803
|$936
|$1,092
|$4,107
|Taxes & Fees
|$684
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$911
|Financing
|$639
|$515
|$381
|$237
|$87
|$1,859
|Depreciation
|$3,320
|$1,172
|$1,029
|$914
|$820
|$7,255
|Fuel
|$1,568
|$1,615
|$1,664
|$1,714
|$1,765
|$8,326
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,083
|$7,721
|$5,826
|$7,412
|$7,653
|$37,696
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Sonic Sedan LS 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,067
|$1,099
|$1,132
|$1,166
|$1,201
|$5,665
|Maintenance
|$1,330
|$2,765
|$856
|$2,569
|$2,828
|$10,347
|Repairs
|$621
|$721
|$844
|$983
|$1,147
|$4,315
|Taxes & Fees
|$719
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$957
|Financing
|$671
|$541
|$400
|$249
|$91
|$1,953
|Depreciation
|$3,489
|$1,231
|$1,082
|$960
|$861
|$7,623
|Fuel
|$1,647
|$1,697
|$1,749
|$1,801
|$1,855
|$8,748
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,544
|$8,113
|$6,122
|$7,788
|$8,042
|$39,608
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Sonic Sedan LS 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 5M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$913
|$940
|$968
|$997
|$1,027
|$4,845
|Maintenance
|$1,137
|$2,365
|$732
|$2,197
|$2,418
|$8,849
|Repairs
|$531
|$616
|$722
|$841
|$981
|$3,690
|Taxes & Fees
|$615
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$818
|Financing
|$574
|$463
|$342
|$213
|$78
|$1,670
|Depreciation
|$2,983
|$1,053
|$925
|$821
|$737
|$6,519
|Fuel
|$1,409
|$1,451
|$1,495
|$1,540
|$1,586
|$7,481
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,162
|$6,938
|$5,235
|$6,660
|$6,877
|$33,872
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Sonic Sedan LTZ 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$876
|$902
|$929
|$957
|$985
|$4,649
|Maintenance
|$1,091
|$2,269
|$702
|$2,109
|$2,321
|$8,492
|Repairs
|$509
|$591
|$693
|$807
|$941
|$3,541
|Taxes & Fees
|$590
|$49
|$49
|$49
|$49
|$785
|Financing
|$551
|$444
|$328
|$205
|$75
|$1,603
|Depreciation
|$2,863
|$1,010
|$888
|$788
|$707
|$6,256
|Fuel
|$1,352
|$1,392
|$1,435
|$1,478
|$1,522
|$7,179
|True Cost to Own®
|$7,833
|$6,658
|$5,024
|$6,391
|$6,600
|$32,506
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Sonic Sedan LTZ 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$972
|$1,001
|$1,031
|$1,061
|$1,093
|$5,157
|Maintenance
|$1,210
|$2,517
|$779
|$2,339
|$2,574
|$9,420
|Repairs
|$565
|$656
|$768
|$895
|$1,044
|$3,928
|Taxes & Fees
|$655
|$54
|$54
|$54
|$54
|$871
|Financing
|$611
|$492
|$364
|$227
|$83
|$1,778
|Depreciation
|$3,176
|$1,121
|$985
|$874
|$784
|$6,939
|Fuel
|$1,500
|$1,544
|$1,592
|$1,639
|$1,688
|$7,964
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,688
|$7,385
|$5,573
|$7,090
|$7,321
|$36,057
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Sonic Sedan LT 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$736
|$758
|$781
|$804
|$828
|$3,907
|Maintenance
|$917
|$1,907
|$590
|$1,772
|$1,950
|$7,136
|Repairs
|$428
|$497
|$582
|$678
|$791
|$2,976
|Taxes & Fees
|$496
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$660
|Financing
|$463
|$373
|$276
|$172
|$63
|$1,347
|Depreciation
|$2,406
|$849
|$746
|$662
|$594
|$5,257
|Fuel
|$1,136
|$1,170
|$1,206
|$1,242
|$1,279
|$6,033
|True Cost to Own®
|$6,582
|$5,595
|$4,222
|$5,371
|$5,546
|$27,316
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2015 Sonic
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2015 Chevrolet Sonic in Virginia is:not available
