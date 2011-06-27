Used 2012 Chevrolet Sonic Hatchback Consumer Reviews
Sonic LTZ Turbo 1.4 Hatchback
Just purchased a week ago. Car rides and handles great. Had a hard time finding the turbo model - bought it sight unseen as it was in-transit to the dealer. Makes driving enjoyable again (my previous car was a mini-van). Getting great fuel mileage, so far, averaging about 36 with a high of 41 (and that's doing about 70 on the highway). Comfortable seating and looking forwards to a cross-country trip this summer.
Great Buy
I have owned a string of Japanese cars for the past 20 years including 2 Camrys, Corolla, Sequioa, Maxima, Infinti, Sentra, Frontier plus a few domestics, Cavalier, Corsica, Dakota RT, Durango, Contour V6, Corvette, and a Taurus. I grew up up on Pintos, Dusters, and other rust buckets. Plus I have rented 100's of car of all various makes and models. This is by far the biggest bang for the buck I have ever owned or drove. I have the base model purchased at a steep discount but the car still far exceeds my expectations. The 1.8 engine combined with the manual 5 speed is a hoot to drive. It feels quick, handles great, and is reasonably comfortable and quiet.
brand new sonic
Picked up a new 1.4 liter, turbo today. The drive home was minimal hiway, mainly a 170 mile route on state back roads and through small villages. The car handles very nicely, and is very comfortable front seat for over 3 hrs. first drive. I've read a number of online reviews and the pickup was as advertised with the turbo. With a real mix of driving I averaged just over 37 mpg, and it was in cold weather. The controls are pretty intuitive, and the simple drivers side arm rest a small but nice feature ( plenty of smaller cars lack this ). Plenty of storage places all around. I'm hoping to add to this review after it is broken in.
1.4 turbo 6 speed manual
This car is fun to drive. No mechanical issues other than sway bar links covered under warranty. Sport package with 17" wheels not super great in northeast Ohio winters but the other 10 months a joy to drive and own .
Great value, fun to drive
My primary criteria for a new car were that it be small and four-wheel down towable behind my motor home. I narrowed my choice to the Honda Fit and Chevrolet Sonic. It looked at and drove both cars in the top trim levels. I purchased the Sonic because I got much more car for less money. I couldnt be happier with my decision. The Sonic is fun to drive, has plenty of power and has all the bells and whistles including Bluetooth for the phone, automatic headlights, cruise control, etc. There is no wind noise on the freeway and the ride is extremely smooth. I dont realize Im doing 75 until I look at the digital speedometer. After several weeks with most new cars, I usually have a list of fixit items for the dealer. There is no list for the Sonic. I paid 18, 372 for the car.
