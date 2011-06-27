Used 2012 Chevrolet Sonic Hatchback Consumer Reviews

Sonic LTZ Turbo 1.4 Hatchback daveh14 , 03/05/2012 43 of 44 people found this review helpful Just purchased a week ago. Car rides and handles great. Had a hard time finding the turbo model - bought it sight unseen as it was in-transit to the dealer. Makes driving enjoyable again (my previous car was a mini-van). Getting great fuel mileage, so far, averaging about 36 with a high of 41 (and that's doing about 70 on the highway). Comfortable seating and looking forwards to a cross-country trip this summer. Report Abuse

Great Buy stompthegas , 07/12/2012 16 of 17 people found this review helpful I have owned a string of Japanese cars for the past 20 years including 2 Camrys, Corolla, Sequioa, Maxima, Infinti, Sentra, Frontier plus a few domestics, Cavalier, Corsica, Dakota RT, Durango, Contour V6, Corvette, and a Taurus. I grew up up on Pintos, Dusters, and other rust buckets. Plus I have rented 100's of car of all various makes and models. This is by far the biggest bang for the buck I have ever owned or drove. I have the base model purchased at a steep discount but the car still far exceeds my expectations. The 1.8 engine combined with the manual 5 speed is a hoot to drive. It feels quick, handles great, and is reasonably comfortable and quiet.

brand new sonic igelbuki , 02/12/2012 19 of 21 people found this review helpful Picked up a new 1.4 liter, turbo today. The drive home was minimal hiway, mainly a 170 mile route on state back roads and through small villages. The car handles very nicely, and is very comfortable front seat for over 3 hrs. first drive. I've read a number of online reviews and the pickup was as advertised with the turbo. With a real mix of driving I averaged just over 37 mpg, and it was in cold weather. The controls are pretty intuitive, and the simple drivers side arm rest a small but nice feature ( plenty of smaller cars lack this ). Plenty of storage places all around. I'm hoping to add to this review after it is broken in.

1.4 turbo 6 speed manual Mark Sicafuse , 02/19/2016 LTZ 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl 6A) 7 of 7 people found this review helpful This car is fun to drive. No mechanical issues other than sway bar links covered under warranty. Sport package with 17" wheels not super great in northeast Ohio winters but the other 10 months a joy to drive and own . Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value