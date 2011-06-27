  1. Home
Used 2013 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Features & Specs

More about the 2013 Silverado 3500HD
Overview
Starting MSRP
$47,245
Starting MSRP
$42,455
Starting MSRP
$38,560
Engine TypeFlex-fuel (ffv)Flex-fuel (ffv)Flex-fuel (ffv)
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic6-speed shiftable automatic6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel driveFour wheel driveFour wheel drive
CylindersV8V8V8
Total Seating566
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$47,245
Starting MSRP
$42,455
Starting MSRP
$38,560
automatic locking hubsyesyesyes
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic6-speed shiftable automatic6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive typeFour wheel driveFour wheel driveFour wheel drive
Rear locking differentialyesyesyes
electronic hi-lo gear selectionyesyesno
mechanical center differentialyesyesyes
part time 4WDyesyesyes
manual hi-lo gear selectionnonoyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$47,245
Starting MSRP
$42,455
Starting MSRP
$38,560
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.0/0 mi.0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity36.0 gal.36.0 gal.36.0 gal.
Fuel typeFlex-fuel (unleaded/e85)Flex-fuel (unleaded/e85)Flex-fuel (unleaded/e85)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$47,245
Starting MSRP
$42,455
Starting MSRP
$38,560
Torque380 lb-ft @ 4200 rpm380 lb-ft @ 4200 rpm380 lb-ft @ 4200 rpm
Base engine size6.0 l6.0 l6.0 l
Horsepower322 hp @ 4400 rpm322 hp @ 4400 rpm322 hp @ 4400 rpm
Turning circle50.5 ft.50.5 ft.50.5 ft.
Valves161616
Base engine typeFlex-fuel (ffv)Flex-fuel (ffv)Flex-fuel (ffv)
Valve timingVariableVariableVariable
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)Overhead valves (ohv)Overhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV8V8V8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$47,245
Starting MSRP
$42,455
Starting MSRP
$38,560
2 rear headrestsyesyesyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyesyesyes
4-wheel ABSyesyesyes
Rear door child safety locksyesyesyes
Turn signal mirrorsyesyesno
daytime running lightsyesyesyes
engine immobilizeryesyesyes
front fog/driving lightsyesnono
Rear center 3-point beltyesyesyes
post-collision safety systemyesyesno
child seat anchorsyesyesyes
stability controlyesyesyes
Emergency braking assistyesyesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyesyesyes
front and rear seatbelt pretensionersyesyesyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyesyesyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyesyesno
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyesyesyes
2 front headrestsyesyesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyesyesyes
auto delay off headlampsyesyesyes
traction controlyesyesyes
Front center lap beltnoyesyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$47,245
Starting MSRP
$42,455
Starting MSRP
$38,560
Off-Road Suspension Packageyesyesno
Z71 Appearance Packageyesyesno
On The Job Packageyesyesyes
LTZ Plus Packageyesnono
Skid Plate Packageyesyesyes
Snow Plow Prep. Packageyesyesyes
Protection Packageyesyesyes
Custom Sport Truck Packagenoyesno
Texas Editionnoyesno
Interior Plus Packagenoyesno
Convenience Packagenoyesno
Bluetooth for Phone Packagenonoyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$47,245
Starting MSRP
$42,455
Starting MSRP
$38,560
adjustable speed sensitive volume controlyesyesno
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyesyesno
AM/FM stereoyesyesyes
Bose premium brand speakersyesnono
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyesnono
satellite radio satellite radioyesyesno
USB connectionyesnono
mast antennayesyesyes
1 subwoofer(s)yesnono
radio data systemyesyesno
7 total speakersyesnono
auxiliary audio inputnoyesno
6 total speakersnoyesyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$47,245
Starting MSRP
$42,455
Starting MSRP
$38,560
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyesnono
front seatback storageyesyesno
cruise controlyesyesyes
cargo area lightyesyesyes
simulated wood trim on doorsyesnono
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyesyesyes
simulated wood and simulated alloy trim on dashyesnono
Climate controlyesnono
turn signal in mirrorsyesyesno
power steeringyesyesyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyesyesno
Sun sensoryesnono
front and rear cupholdersyesyesyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryesyesno
retained accessory poweryesyesyes
Rear floor matsyesyesno
leather and simulated alloy steering wheelyesyesno
front door pocketsyesnono
front and rear reading lightsyesyesno
Air conditioningnoyesyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelnoyesyes
front and rear door pocketsnoyesyes
simulated alloy trim on dashnoyesno
simulated alloy trim on doorsnoyesno
Passenger vanity mirrornonoyes
front reading lightsnonoyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$47,245
Starting MSRP
$42,455
Starting MSRP
$38,560
Power mirrorsyesyesno
2 one-touch power windowsyesnono
Reverse tilt dual mirrors provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyesnono
remote keyless power door locksyesyesyes
Heated mirrorsyesyesyes
1 one-touch power windowsnoyesno
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$47,245
Starting MSRP
$42,455
Starting MSRP
$38,560
Rear Seat DVD Entertainment Systemyesnono
Heated and Cooled Front Seatsyesnono
High Idle Switchyesyesyes
All-Weather Front and Rear Floor Matsyesyesyes
AM/FM Radio w/6-Disc In-Dash CD Changeryesnono
AM/FM Stereo w/CD/DVD Player and Navigationyesnono
Leather Front Bucket Seatsnoyesno
Bose Premium Speaker Systemnoyesno
Leather Split Bench Seatnoyesno
Black Rubberized-Vinyl Floor Coveringnoyesno
Premium Cloth Front Bucket Seatsnoyesno
Driver 6-Way Power Seat Adjusternoyesno
AM/FM Stereo w/MP3 Compatible CD Changernonoyes
Carpeted Floor Covering w/Vinyl Front and Rear Floormatsnonoyes
OnStarnonoyes
SiriusXM Satellite Radiononoyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$47,245
Starting MSRP
$42,455
Starting MSRP
$38,560
compassyesyesno
external temperature displayyesyesno
trip computeryesnono
tachometeryesyesyes
low fuel level warningyesyesyes
clockyesyesyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$47,245
Starting MSRP
$42,455
Starting MSRP
$38,560
bucket front seatsyesnono
height adjustable passenger seatyesnono
multi-level heating driver seatyesnono
Front leg room41.3 in.41.3 in.41.3 in.
leatheryesnono
Front head room41.3 in.41.3 in.41.3 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyesnono
height adjustable driver seatyesnono
multi-level heating passenger seatyesnono
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyesnono
Front shoulder room65.2 in.65.2 in.65.2 in.
8 -way power driver seatyesnono
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyesnono
Front hip room60.3 in.60.3 in.60.3 in.
premium clothnoyesno
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsnoyesyes
40-20-40 split bench front seatsnoyesyes
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentnoyesyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportnoyesno
vinylnonoyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$47,245
Starting MSRP
$42,455
Starting MSRP
$38,560
Rear head room40.6 in.40.6 in.40.6 in.
Rear hip Room65.5 in.65.5 in.65.5 in.
Rear leg room39.0 in.39.0 in.39.0 in.
Rear shoulder room65.2 in.65.2 in.65.2 in.
rear ventilation ductsyesyesyes
folding with storage center armrestyesyesyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyesyesyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$47,245
Starting MSRP
$42,455
Starting MSRP
$38,560
Soft Cloth Folding Tonneau Coveryesyesyes
Front License Plate Bracketyesyesyes
Chromed 3" Round Tubular Assist Stepsyesyesyes
Power Sliding Rear Windowyesyesno
Soft Tonneau Coveryesyesyes
Locking Tailgateyesyesno
Hard Tonneau Cover w/Premium Cloth Coveryesyesyes
5th-Wheel Trailer Wiring Equipmentyesyesyes
Chromed 6" Oval Tubular Assist Stepsyesyesyes
Rubber Bed Matyesyesyes
Diamond Patterned Steel Side Storage Boxyesyesyes
Front and Rear Molded Splash Guardsyesyesyes
LT265/70R18E All-Season Blackwall Spare Tireyesyesyes
LT265/70R18E All-Terrain Blackwall Tiresyesyesyes
LTZ Equipment Groupyesnono
Power Glass Sunroofyesnono
Z71 Chrome Decalyesyesyes
4x4 Chrome Decalyesyesno
Smoked Amber Roof Marker Lampsyesyesyes
Hard Tonneau Cover w/Vinyl Coveryesyesyes
Bed Rail Protectorsyesyesyes
Skid Resistant Bedlineryesyesyes
Rear Bumper Deletenoyesyes
Rear Window Electric Defoggernoyesyes
LT1 Equipment Groupnoyesno
Solar-Ray Deep-Tinted Glassnonoyes
Work Truck Equipment Groupnonoyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$47,245
Starting MSRP
$42,455
Starting MSRP
$38,560
Front track68.8 in.68.8 in.68.8 in.
Length240.2 in.240.2 in.240.2 in.
Maximum towing capacity13000 lbs.13000 lbs.13000 lbs.
Curb weight6610 lbs.6610 lbs.6610 lbs.
Gross weight10800 lbs.10800 lbs.10800 lbs.
Ground clearance8.4 in.8.4 in.8.4 in.
Height77.4 in.77.4 in.77.4 in.
Maximum payload4109 lbs.4109 lbs.4109 lbs.
Wheel base153.7 in.153.7 in.153.7 in.
Width80.0 in.80.0 in.80.0 in.
Rear track67.3 in.67.3 in.67.3 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$47,245
Starting MSRP
$42,455
Starting MSRP
$38,560
Exterior Colors
  • Silver Ice Metallic
  • Mocha Steel Metallic
  • Summit White
  • Victory Red
  • Blue Ray Metallic
  • Deep Ruby Metallic
  • Blue Topaz Metallic
  • Blue Granite Metallic
  • Graystone Metallic
  • Black
  • Silver Ice Metallic
  • Mocha Steel Metallic
  • Summit White
  • Victory Red
  • Blue Ray Metallic
  • Deep Ruby Metallic
  • Blue Topaz Metallic
  • Blue Granite Metallic
  • Graystone Metallic
  • Black
  • Silver Ice Metallic
  • Mocha Steel Metallic
  • Summit White
  • Victory Red
  • Deep Ruby Metallic
  • Blue Topaz Metallic
  • Blue Granite Metallic
  • Graystone Metallic
  • Black
Interior Colors
  • Ebony, leather
  • Light Cashmere/Dark Cashmere, leather
  • Dark Cashmere/Light Cashmere, premium leather
  • Light Titanium/Dark Titanium, premium leather
  • Light Titanium/Dark Titanium, leather
  • Ebony, premium leather
  • Ebony, premium cloth
  • Light Cashmere/Dark Cashmere, premium cloth
  • Ebony, leather
  • Light Cashmere/Dark Cashmere, leather
  • Light Titanium/Dark Titanium, premium cloth
  • Light Titanium/Dark Titanium, leather
  • Dark Titanium, cloth
  • Dark Titanium, vinyl
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$47,245
Starting MSRP
$42,455
Starting MSRP
$38,560
LT265/70R E tiresyesyesyes
partial wheel coversyesyesyes
18 x 8.0 in. wheelsyesyesyes
Steel spare wheelyesyesyes
polished alloy wheelsyesyesno
All season tiresyesyesyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyesyesyes
underbody mounted spare tireyesyesyes
painted steel wheelsnonoyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$47,245
Starting MSRP
$42,455
Starting MSRP
$38,560
front independent suspensionyesyesyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyesyesyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryesyesyes
short and long arm front suspensionyesyesyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$47,245
Starting MSRP
$42,455
Starting MSRP
$38,560
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 100000 mi.5 yr./ 100000 mi.5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.6 yr./ 100000 mi.6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 100000 mi.5 yr./ 100000 mi.5 yr./ 100000 mi.
See Silverado 3500HD Inventory

