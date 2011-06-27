Estimated values
2019 FIAT 124 Spider Classica 2dr Convertible (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,213
|$19,748
|$21,636
|Clean
|$17,928
|$19,432
|$21,279
|Average
|$17,357
|$18,800
|$20,565
|Rough
|$16,787
|$18,169
|$19,851
Estimated values
2019 FIAT 124 Spider Urbana Edition 2dr Convertible (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,394
|$19,954
|$21,872
|Clean
|$18,106
|$19,635
|$21,511
|Average
|$17,530
|$18,997
|$20,790
|Rough
|$16,954
|$18,358
|$20,068
Estimated values
2019 FIAT 124 Spider Abarth 2dr Convertible (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,238
|$22,852
|$24,839
|Clean
|$20,906
|$22,487
|$24,429
|Average
|$20,241
|$21,756
|$23,609
|Rough
|$19,575
|$21,025
|$22,790
Estimated values
2019 FIAT 124 Spider Lusso 2dr Convertible (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,442
|$21,045
|$23,018
|Clean
|$19,138
|$20,708
|$22,638
|Average
|$18,529
|$20,035
|$21,879
|Rough
|$17,920
|$19,362
|$21,119