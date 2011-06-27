Estimated values
2006 Ford Crown Victoria 4dr Sedan (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,904
|$2,678
|$3,108
|Clean
|$1,724
|$2,429
|$2,817
|Average
|$1,365
|$1,931
|$2,236
|Rough
|$1,005
|$1,433
|$1,655
Estimated values
2006 Ford Crown Victoria Commercial Police Package Fleet 4dr Sedan LWB (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,410
|$3,538
|$4,163
|Clean
|$2,183
|$3,209
|$3,774
|Average
|$1,727
|$2,551
|$2,995
|Rough
|$1,272
|$1,893
|$2,217
Estimated values
2006 Ford Crown Victoria LX 4dr Sedan (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,370
|$3,410
|$3,988
|Clean
|$2,146
|$3,093
|$3,615
|Average
|$1,698
|$2,459
|$2,869
|Rough
|$1,251
|$1,825
|$2,123
Estimated values
2006 Ford Crown Victoria LX Sport 4dr Sedan (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,456
|$3,498
|$4,078
|Clean
|$2,224
|$3,173
|$3,697
|Average
|$1,760
|$2,522
|$2,934
|Rough
|$1,296
|$1,872
|$2,171
Estimated values
2006 Ford Crown Victoria Commercial Base Fleet 4dr Sedan SWB (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,894
|$2,761
|$3,241
|Clean
|$1,715
|$2,504
|$2,938
|Average
|$1,358
|$1,991
|$2,332
|Rough
|$1,000
|$1,477
|$1,726
Estimated values
2006 Ford Crown Victoria Commercial Base Fleet 4dr Sedan LWB (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,090
|$2,925
|$3,390
|Clean
|$1,893
|$2,653
|$3,073
|Average
|$1,498
|$2,109
|$2,439
|Rough
|$1,103
|$1,565
|$1,805