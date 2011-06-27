Estimated values
2016 FIAT 500L Trekking 4dr Wagon (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,797
|$9,597
|$11,501
|Clean
|$7,507
|$9,246
|$11,055
|Average
|$6,926
|$8,543
|$10,161
|Rough
|$6,344
|$7,840
|$9,267
Estimated values
2016 FIAT 500L Lounge 4dr Wagon (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,688
|$10,694
|$12,817
|Clean
|$8,364
|$10,302
|$12,319
|Average
|$7,717
|$9,519
|$11,323
|Rough
|$7,069
|$8,736
|$10,327
Estimated values
2016 FIAT 500L Pop 4dr Wagon (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,357
|$7,801
|$9,329
|Clean
|$6,120
|$7,515
|$8,966
|Average
|$5,647
|$6,944
|$8,241
|Rough
|$5,173
|$6,373
|$7,516
Estimated values
2016 FIAT 500L Urbana Trekking 4dr Wagon (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,262
|$10,169
|$12,187
|Clean
|$7,954
|$9,797
|$11,714
|Average
|$7,338
|$9,052
|$10,767
|Rough
|$6,722
|$8,307
|$9,820
Estimated values
2016 FIAT 500L Easy 4dr Wagon (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,989
|$8,949
|$11,008
|Clean
|$6,729
|$8,622
|$10,580
|Average
|$6,208
|$7,966
|$9,725
|Rough
|$5,687
|$7,311
|$8,870