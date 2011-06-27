Estimated values
2019 FIAT 500 C Lounge 2dr Convertible (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,390
|$15,258
|$17,608
|Clean
|$13,147
|$14,986
|$17,278
|Average
|$12,661
|$14,441
|$16,617
|Rough
|$12,175
|$13,896
|$15,957
Estimated values
2019 FIAT 500 C Retro 2dr Convertible (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,831
|$14,428
|$16,443
|Clean
|$12,598
|$14,171
|$16,135
|Average
|$12,133
|$13,656
|$15,518
|Rough
|$11,668
|$13,140
|$14,901
Estimated values
2019 FIAT 500 Retro 2dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,004
|$13,534
|$15,463
|Clean
|$11,786
|$13,292
|$15,173
|Average
|$11,351
|$12,809
|$14,593
|Rough
|$10,915
|$12,326
|$14,013
Estimated values
2019 FIAT 500 C Abarth 2dr Convertible (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,647
|$15,468
|$17,762
|Clean
|$13,399
|$15,192
|$17,429
|Average
|$12,904
|$14,640
|$16,763
|Rough
|$12,409
|$14,088
|$16,097
Estimated values
2019 FIAT 500 Abarth 2dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,636
|$15,294
|$17,387
|Clean
|$13,389
|$15,021
|$17,061
|Average
|$12,894
|$14,475
|$16,409
|Rough
|$12,400
|$13,929
|$15,757
Estimated values
2019 FIAT 500 Pop 2dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,193
|$10,629
|$12,429
|Clean
|$9,026
|$10,439
|$12,196
|Average
|$8,693
|$10,059
|$11,730
|Rough
|$8,359
|$9,680
|$11,264
Estimated values
2019 FIAT 500 C Pop 2dr Convertible (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,056
|$12,419
|$14,139
|Clean
|$10,856
|$12,197
|$13,874
|Average
|$10,455
|$11,754
|$13,344
|Rough
|$10,054
|$11,310
|$12,813
Estimated values
2019 FIAT 500 Lounge 2dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,004
|$13,534
|$15,463
|Clean
|$11,786
|$13,292
|$15,173
|Average
|$11,351
|$12,809
|$14,593
|Rough
|$10,915
|$12,326
|$14,013