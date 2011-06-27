  1. Home
Used 2006 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 LT1 Features & Specs

More about the 2006 Silverado 3500
Overview
Starting MSRP
$25,480
See Silverado 3500 Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Total Seating3
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$25,480
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Rear locking differentialyes
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$25,480
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity34.0 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$25,480
Torque360 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size6.0 l
Horsepower300 hp @ 4400 rpm
Turning circle43.7 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$25,480
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Passenger airbag deactivation switchyes
child seat anchorsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
Front center lap beltyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$25,480
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
radio data systemyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$25,480
overhead console with storageyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
Passenger vanity mirroryes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
retained accessory poweryes
front door pocketsyes
Dual zone air conditioningyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$25,480
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$25,480
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$25,480
premium clothyes
Front head room41.0 in.
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room65.2 in.
40-20-40 split bench front seatsyes
Front leg room41.3 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room61.4 in.
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$25,480
Length224.5 in.
Maximum towing capacity12000 lbs.
Curb weight4942 lbs.
Gross weight9600 lbs.
Ground clearance10.6 in.
Height76.7 in.
Maximum payload4658 lbs.
Wheel base133.0 in.
Width79.7 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$25,480
Exterior Colors
  • Dark Green Metallic
  • Summit White
  • Dark Blue Metallic
  • Black
  • Graystone Metallic
  • Silver Birch Metallic
  • Sandstone Metallic
  • Victory Red
  • Sport Red Metallic
  • Green, Woodland
  • Doeskin Tan
  • Gray Metallic
  • Green
  • Orange
  • Blue Granite Metallic
  • Green - Low Gloss
  • Tan - Low Gloss
  • Blue Metallic
  • Blue
  • Yellow
  • Tangier Orange
  • Indigo Blue
  • Dark Toreador Red
  • Pewter
  • Light Autumnwood Metallic
  • Wheatland Yellow
Interior Colors
  • Tan, premium cloth
  • Dark Charcoal, premium cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$25,480
partial wheel coversyes
Steel spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
16 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
LT265/75R E tiresyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$25,480
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$25,480
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
See Silverado 3500 Inventory

