Used 2004 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 Consumer Reviews

Awesome Chevy Truck jamie , 11/13/2006 4 of 4 people found this review helpful Far and above out tows, pulls, performs, and has better fuel mileage than all my friends non GM cars.Three of my friends continuiously ask to borrow my Chevy to pull thier large loads, especially on long trips for the comfort and many options not on their trucks.

3500 chevy X ford fan , 01/23/2004 2 of 2 people found this review helpful lots of power handles great glad i made switch from ford

Love it Rocket9871 , 01/30/2004 2 of 2 people found this review helpful The only real problem I have found is that it wants to push while turning in 4W. Other than that it pulls the camper with no problem and with most of my camping done in the Western Maryland and West Virgina (Appalachian Mountains) You can understand the workout the 4w drive gets while pulling a 36' 5th wheel camper

brilliant RED DRAGON 07 , 03/17/2004 2 of 2 people found this review helpful this truck is the best thing i have ever drove in my life. it can pull anything, it is faster than dodge or ford, and it is more comfortable than any other truck