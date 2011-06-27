Used 2004 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 Consumer Reviews
Awesome Chevy Truck
Far and above out tows, pulls, performs, and has better fuel mileage than all my friends non GM cars.Three of my friends continuiously ask to borrow my Chevy to pull thier large loads, especially on long trips for the comfort and many options not on their trucks.
3500 chevy
lots of power handles great glad i made switch from ford
Love it
The only real problem I have found is that it wants to push while turning in 4W. Other than that it pulls the camper with no problem and with most of my camping done in the Western Maryland and West Virgina (Appalachian Mountains) You can understand the workout the 4w drive gets while pulling a 36' 5th wheel camper
brilliant
this truck is the best thing i have ever drove in my life. it can pull anything, it is faster than dodge or ford, and it is more comfortable than any other truck
3500 DRW - Wow!!
This truck is fantastic! I traded in a 2004 2500 Crew Cab with a 6.0L for this truck that has an 8.1L beast for an engine...and it's fantastic. Tons of power, very smooth ride even with the DRW, and for such a big engine it gets fantastic mileage of 13 - 14 mpg. If you're towing, this is the truck for you. You can spend thousands up front for a diesel or save a little and go with the gas. Diesels are fine but I went with the gas as they warm up quicker in the winter. Very good truck and would recommend to anyone.
