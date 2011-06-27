Used 2003 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 Crew Cab Consumer Reviews

Bob Itzel , 01/04/2003

I did alot of looking to find the right truck. Watched the commercial for the silverado,this truck exceeds all of the expectations I had for it. The truck rides better than my Cadillac, and I can't pulls 6 horses with my Sedan Deville. Chevrolet has out done themselves with this truck. Congrats on a job well done!!! The commercials didn't lie