Used 2003 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 Crew Cab Consumer Reviews
Awesome
racer_1, 10/31/2002
Damn nice truck....best on the road
Reliable
dickies320, 10/02/2002
This truck is reliable and can pull anything. A great buy and a good truck to drive.
Great truck
Bob Itzel, 01/04/2003
I did alot of looking to find the right truck. Watched the commercial for the silverado,this truck exceeds all of the expectations I had for it. The truck rides better than my Cadillac, and I can't pulls 6 horses with my Sedan Deville. Chevrolet has out done themselves with this truck. Congrats on a job well done!!! The commercials didn't lie
