  1. Home
  2. Chevrolet
  3. Chevrolet Silverado 3500
  4. Used 2003 Chevrolet Silverado 3500
  5. Used 2003 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 Crew Cab
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 2003 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 Crew Cab Consumer Reviews

More about the 2003 Silverado 3500
5(100%)4(0%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
5.0
3 reviews
Write a review
See all Silverado 3500s for sale
List Price Estimate
$6,164 - $12,312
Used Silverado 3500 for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Awesome

racer_1, 10/31/2002
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

Damn nice truck....best on the road

Report Abuse

Reliable

dickies320, 10/02/2002
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

This truck is reliable and can pull anything. A great buy and a good truck to drive.

Report Abuse

Great truck

Bob Itzel, 01/04/2003
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

I did alot of looking to find the right truck. Watched the commercial for the silverado,this truck exceeds all of the expectations I had for it. The truck rides better than my Cadillac, and I can't pulls 6 horses with my Sedan Deville. Chevrolet has out done themselves with this truck. Congrats on a job well done!!! The commercials didn't lie

Report Abuse
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all Silverado 3500s for sale

Related Used 2003 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 Crew Cab info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles