2020 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Double Cab Consumer Reviews

Delisa Allen , 04/06/2020 LT 4dr Double Cab 4WD LB (6.6L 8cyl 6A)

Most certainly a yankee designed this Texas edition truck, a mason jar does not fit in either cup holder. I’ve had to lock it in 4 wheel drive 10 times already to get out of mud holes. Drove a toyota 10 years only had to use 4 wheel drive maybe 4 times. Not impressed with the towing ability either. Also having a glitch in the backup camera an radio.