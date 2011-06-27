  1. Home
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Features & Specs

More about the 2019 Silverado 2500HD
Overview
Starting MSRP
$52,700
Starting MSRP
$47,000
Starting MSRP
$59,000
Engine TypeFlex-fuel (ffv)Flex-fuel (ffv)Flex-fuel (ffv)
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic6-speed shiftable automatic6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel driveFour wheel driveFour wheel drive
CylindersV8V8V8
Total Seating665
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$52,700
Starting MSRP
$47,000
Starting MSRP
$59,000
automatic locking hubsyesyesyes
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic6-speed shiftable automatic6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive typeFour wheel driveFour wheel driveFour wheel drive
Rear locking differentialyesyesyes
electronic hi-lo gear selectionyesyesyes
part time 4WDyesyesyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$52,700
Starting MSRP
$47,000
Starting MSRP
$59,000
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.0/0 mi.0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity36.0 gal.36.0 gal.36.0 gal.
Fuel typeFlex-fuel (unleaded/e85)Flex-fuel (unleaded/e85)Flex-fuel (unleaded/e85)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$52,700
Starting MSRP
$47,000
Starting MSRP
$59,000
Torque380 lb-ft @ 4200 rpm380 lb-ft @ 4200 rpm380 lb-ft @ 4200 rpm
Base engine size6.0 l6.0 l6.0 l
Horsepower360 hp @ 5400 rpm360 hp @ 5400 rpm360 hp @ 5400 rpm
Turning circle51.5 ft.51.5 ft.51.5 ft.
Valves161616
Base engine typeFlex-fuel (ffv)Flex-fuel (ffv)Flex-fuel (ffv)
Valve timingVariableVariableVariable
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)Overhead valves (ohv)Overhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV8V8V8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$52,700
Starting MSRP
$47,000
Starting MSRP
$59,000
2 rear headrestsyesyesyes
Rear door child safety locksyesyesyes
Turn signal mirrorsyesnoyes
daytime running lightsyesyesyes
engine immobilizeryesyesyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyesyesyes
stability controlyesyesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyesyesyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyesyesyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyesnoyes
2 front headrestsyesyesyes
Front center lap beltyesyesno
auto delay off headlampsyesyesyes
tire pressure monitoringyesyesyes
traction controlyesyesyes
4-wheel ABSyesyesyes
front fog/driving lightsyesnoyes
Rear center 3-point beltyesyesyes
post-collision safety systemyesyesyes
child seat anchorsyesyesyes
front and rear head airbagsyesyesyes
Emergency braking assistyesyesyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyesyesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyesyesyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$52,700
Starting MSRP
$47,000
Starting MSRP
$59,000
Vortec Plus Packageyesnono
Snow Plow Prep Packageyesyesyes
Custom Sport Editionyesyesno
Duramax Plus Packageyesnoyes
Driver Alert Packageyesnono
Essentials Packageyesyesno
Z71 Off-Road Packageyesyesno
Midnight Editionyesyesno
Rear Seat Entertainment Packageyesnoyes
LTZ Plus Packageyesnono
Silverado HD Tribute Editionyesnono
Protection Packageyesyesyes
Alaskan Edition w/18" Black Painted Aluminum Wheelsnoyesno
LT Plus Packagenoyesno
Texas Editionnoyesno
Alaskan Edition w/18" Chrome Wheelsnoyesno
All-Star Editionnoyesno
LT Convenience Packagenoyesno
Trailering Equipmentnoyesno
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$52,700
Starting MSRP
$47,000
Starting MSRP
$59,000
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyesyesyes
AM/FM stereoyesyesyes
speed sensitive volume controlyesyesyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyesyesyes
satellite radio satellite radioyesyesyes
USB connectionyesyesyes
6 total speakersyesyesno
Bose premium brand speakersnonoyes
1 subwoofer(s)nonoyes
7 total speakersnonoyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$52,700
Starting MSRP
$47,000
Starting MSRP
$59,000
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyesyesyes
front seatback storageyesyesyes
cruise controlyesyesyes
leather steering wheelyesyesyes
Climate controlyesnoyes
turn signal in mirrorsyesnoyes
power steeringyesyesyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyesyesyes
Sun sensoryesnoyes
front and rear cupholdersyesyesyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryesnoyes
front and rear door pocketsyesyesyes
rear view camerayesyesyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyesnoyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yesnoyes
Air conditioningnoyesno
tilt-adjustable steering wheelnoyesno
front and rear parking sensorsnonoyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$52,700
Starting MSRP
$47,000
Starting MSRP
$59,000
4 one-touch power windowsyesyesyes
remote keyless power door locksyesyesyes
Heated mirrorsyesyesyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$52,700
Starting MSRP
$47,000
Starting MSRP
$59,000
Heated and Vented Front Seatsyesnono
Chevrolet Infotainment Navigation Audio System w/8" Diagonal Color Touch-Screenyesyesno
Console Insert Organizer Trayyesyesyes
Full-Feature Leather-Appointed Front Bucket Seatsyesnono
Rear Under-Seat Storage Binyesyesyes
All-Weather Floor Lineryesyesyes
All Weather Floor Matsyesyesyes
Graphite-Colored Rubberized Vinyl Floor Coveringnoyesno
Front Cloth Bucket Seatsnoyesno
Heated Driver and Front Passenger Seatingnoyesno
Bose Soundnoyesno
Leather Split Bench Seatnoyesno
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$52,700
Starting MSRP
$47,000
Starting MSRP
$59,000
clockyesyesyes
compassyesyesyes
trip computeryesyesyes
tachometeryesyesyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$52,700
Starting MSRP
$47,000
Starting MSRP
$59,000
height adjustable passenger seatyesnoyes
multi-level heating driver seatyesnoyes
Front leg room45.3 in.45.3 in.45.3 in.
leatheryesnoyes
Front head room42.8 in.42.8 in.42.8 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyesnoyes
height adjustable driver seatyesnoyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyesnoyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyesnoyes
Front shoulder room64.8 in.64.8 in.64.8 in.
40-20-40 split bench front seatsyesyesno
8 -way power driver seatyesnoyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyesnoyes
Front hip room60.7 in.60.7 in.60.7 in.
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsnoyesno
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentnoyesno
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportnoyesno
clothnoyesno
bucket front seatsnonoyes
ventilated driver seatnonoyes
ventilated passenger seatnonoyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$52,700
Starting MSRP
$47,000
Starting MSRP
$59,000
Rear head room40.5 in.40.5 in.40.5 in.
Rear hip Room60.2 in.60.2 in.60.2 in.
Rear leg room40.9 in.40.9 in.40.9 in.
Rear shoulder room64.3 in.64.3 in.64.3 in.
rear ventilation ductsyesyesyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyesyesyes
folding center armrestyesyesyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$52,700
Starting MSRP
$47,000
Starting MSRP
$59,000
Drop in Bed Lineryesyesyes
6" Rectangular Chromed Assist Stepsyesyesno
Spray-On Bed Lineryesyesno
20" 6-Spoke Polished Aluminum Wheelsyesnono
Black Molded Splash Guardsyesyesyes
Front License Plate Kityesyesyes
4" Chromed Round Assist Stepsyesyesyes
Front and Rear Black Bowtie Emblemsyesyesyes
Power Glass Sunroofyesnoyes
Gold Illuminated Front Bowtie Emblemyesyesyes
Off-Road Assist Stepsyesyesyes
Tri-Fold Hard Tonneau Coveryesyesyes
Wheel Locksyesyesyes
20" Polished Aluminum Wheels w/Dark Argent Metallic Pocketsyesyesyes
Rubber Bed Matyesyesyes
Rear Bumper Deleteyesyesno
Assist Steps Not Desired or Alternate Step Desiredyesnoyes
20" 5-Spoke Polished Aluminum Wheelsyesyesyes
Provision for Roof Mounted Lamp/Beaconyesyesyes
Chrome Vertical Trailering Mirrorsyesnoyes
Chrome Recovery Hooksyesyesyes
LED Cargo Box Lightingyesyesyes
LT265/70R18E All-Terrain Blackwall Tiresyesyesno
Illuminated Black Bowtie Emblemyesyesyes
4 Movable Upper Cargo Tie Downsyesyesno
4" Round Black Assist Stepsyesyesyes
LT265/60R20E All-Terrain Blackwall Tiresyesyesno
Smoked Amber Roof Marker Lampsyesyesyes
18" x 8" Full-Size Steel Sparenoyesno
LT265/70R17E All-Terrain Blackwall Tiresnoyesno
Black Vertical Trailering Mirrorsnoyesno
18" Chromed Aluminum Wheelsnoyesno
LT265/70R18E All-Season Blackwall Tiresnoyesno
Body-Color Mirror Capsnoyesno
DeletenonoSpray-on bedliner
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$52,700
Starting MSRP
$47,000
Starting MSRP
$59,000
Length239.5 in.239.5 in.239.5 in.
Maximum towing capacity13000 lbs.13000 lbs.13000 lbs.
Curb weight6533 lbs.6533 lbs.6533 lbs.
Gross weight9500 lbs.9500 lbs.9500 lbs.
Ground clearance9.7 in.9.7 in.9.7 in.
Height78.2 in.78.2 in.78.2 in.
Maximum payload3144 lbs.3144 lbs.3144 lbs.
Wheel base153.7 in.153.7 in.153.7 in.
Width80.5 in.80.5 in.80.5 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$52,700
Starting MSRP
$47,000
Starting MSRP
$59,000
Exterior Colors
  • Havana Brown Metallic
  • Summit White
  • Red Hot
  • Iridescent Pearl Tricoat
  • Deep Ocean Blue Metallic
  • Mosaic Black Metallic
  • Silver Ice Metallic
  • Black
  • Cajun Red Tintcoat
  • Graphite Metallic
  • Iridescent Pearl Tricoat
  • Deep Ocean Blue Metallic
  • Mosaic Black Metallic
  • Silver Ice Metallic
  • Black
  • Cajun Red Tintcoat
  • Graphite Metallic
  • Havana Brown Metallic
  • Summit White
  • Red Hot
  • Havana Brown Metallic
  • Summit White
  • Iridescent Pearl Tricoat
  • Deep Ocean Blue Metallic
  • Black
  • Cajun Red Tintcoat
  • Graphite Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Jet Black, leather
  • Dark Ash Seats w/Jet Black Interior Accents, leather
  • Cocoa/Dune, leather
  • Jet Black, cloth
  • Jet Black, leather
  • Dark Ash Seats w/Jet Black Interior Accents, cloth
  • Cocoa/Dune, cloth
  • Saddle, leather
  • Jet Black/Medium Ash Gray Piping and Stitching, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$52,700
Starting MSRP
$47,000
Starting MSRP
$59,000
LT265/70R18 tiresyesnono
18 x 8.0 in. wheelsyesnono
chrome alloy wheelsyesnoyes
All season tiresyesyesno
fullsize non-matching spare tireyesyesyes
underbody mounted spare tireyesyesyes
LT245/75R17 tiresnoyesno
polished alloy wheelsnoyesno
17 x 7.5 in. wheelsnoyesno
LT265/60R20 tiresnonoyes
All terrain tiresnonoyes
20 x 8.5 in. wheelsnonoyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$52,700
Starting MSRP
$47,000
Starting MSRP
$59,000
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryesyesyes
front independent suspensionyesyesyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$52,700
Starting MSRP
$47,000
Starting MSRP
$59,000
Free Maintenance1 yr./ unlimited mi.1 yr./ unlimited mi.1 yr./ unlimited mi.
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.6 yr./ 100000 mi.6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.

