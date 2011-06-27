  1. Home
Used 2016 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LT Features & Specs

More about the 2016 Silverado 2500HD
Overview
Starting MSRP
$39,895
Engine TypeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Total Seating6
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Rear locking differentialyes
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity36.0 gal.
Fuel typeFlex-fuel (unleaded/e85)
Engine
Torque380 lb-ft @ 4200 rpm
Base engine size6.0 l
Horsepower360 hp @ 5400 rpm
Turning circle49.2 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV8
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
Passenger airbag deactivation switchyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
Front center lap beltyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Packages
Z71 Off-Road Packageyes
LT Plus Packageyes
LT Convenience Package w/ZW9yes
LT Convenience Packageyes
Texas Editionyes
Heavy-Duty Trailering Equipment Packageyes
All-Star Editionyes
Interior Protection Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Air conditioningyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
power steeringyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Power Feature
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Synthesis Silver Interior Trim Kityes
Rear Seat DVD Entertainment Systemyes
Front Cloth Bucket Seatsyes
Heated Driver and Front Passenger Seatingyes
Rear Under-Seat Storageyes
Console Insert Organizer Trayyes
Graphite Rubberized Vinyl Floor Coveringyes
Bose Soundyes
Leather Split Bench Seatyes
Chevrolet MyLink Navigation Audio System w/8" Diagonal Color Touch-Screenyes
All Weather Floor Matsyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room42.8 in.
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room64.8 in.
40-20-40 split bench front seatsyes
Front leg room45.3 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room60.7 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.7 in.
Rear hip Room60.2 in.
Rear leg room34.6 in.
Rear shoulder room64.3 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Drop in Bed Lineryes
Hard Tri-Folding Tonneau Coveryes
Spray-On Bed Lineryes
Polished Exhaust Tipyes
Heated, Manual Extending, Power Exterior Trailering Mirrorsyes
Black Molded Splash Guardsyes
18" x 8" Full-Size Steel Spareyes
LT265/70R17E All-Terrain Blackwall Tiresyes
18" Chromed Aluminum Wheelsyes
4" Round Chrome Tubular Assist Stepsyes
6" Rectangular Tubular Chromed Assist Stepsyes
Front License Plate Bracketyes
Cargo Box Retractable Side Assist Stepyes
Wheel Locksyes
Rear Bumper Deleteyes
Rubber Bed Matyes
20" 5-Spoke Polished Aluminum Wheelsyes
Provision for Roof Mounted Lamp/Beaconyes
Chrome Bodyside Moldingsyes
LT265/70R18E All-Season Blackwall Tiresyes
LED Cargo Box Lightingyes
LT265/70R18E All-Terrain Blackwall Tiresyes
4 Movable Upper Cargo Tie Downsyes
LT265/60R20E All-Terrain Blackwall Tiresyes
Smoked Amber Roof Marker Lampsyes
Tri-Fold Soft Tonneau Coveryes
Front and Rear Black Bow-Tie Emblemsyes
4" Round Black Tubular Assist Stepsyes
Molded Body Color Splash Guardsyes
Measurements
Length230.0 in.
Maximum towing capacity13000 lbs.
Curb weight6199 lbs.
Gross weight9500 lbs.
Ground clearance9.6 in.
Height78.1 in.
Maximum payload3534 lbs.
Wheel base144.2 in.
Width80.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Autumn Bronze Metallic
  • Red Hot
  • Crimson Red Tintcoat
  • Summit White
  • Slate Grey Metallic
  • Tungsten Metallic
  • Black
  • Silver Ice Metallic
  • Deep Ocean Blue Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Cocoa/Dune, cloth
  • Dark Ash Seats w/Jet Black Interior Accents, cloth
  • Jet Black, cloth
  • Jet Black, leather
Tires & Wheels
LT245/75R17 tiresyes
17 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
front independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Free Maintenance2 yr./ 24000 mi.
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Research Similar Vehicles