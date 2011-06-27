Used 2015 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Double Cab Consumer Reviews

2015 Chevy Silverado 2500hd 6.0 Boss man , 11/01/2015 LT 4dr Double Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) 11 of 11 people found this review helpful Had this truck for five months so far and no problems very tough truck The ride is a little stiff but love everything about the truck I wouldn't change nothing very happy with my purchase been driving a Chevy truck since I was 17 years old and I would never drive no other brand truck Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

WOW!!! Mike , 01/27/2016 LTZ 4dr Double Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) 10 of 11 people found this review helpful Trucks have come a long way and this is exceptional!! Bought this 2500HD LTZ and it is simply impressive. The fit and finish is every bit as good as a Cadillac. The Crew Cab has plenty of room and the leather is soft and supple, but provides good support. The wifi and electronics are great with 7 USB Ports. I have hauled a 20' cattle trailer and it has plenty of pulling torque. Note: Best time to buy is end of year with extra mfg. rebates. I bought this totally loaded LTZ for the same price as a nice LT. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Chevy 2015 2500HD Jay , 09/25/2015 LT 4dr Double Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) 11 of 14 people found this review helpful Overall seems to be a nice truck. Last 4 pickups were Toyota, '97 Tacoma, '01, '08, '11 Tundra. The Chevy isn't near as quick off the line as the Toyota, but it is heavier and runs 4.10 vs 4.32 rear end. The truck is very enjoyable to drive, handles well. There's lots of little features that make the truck user friendly. The first thing my wife noticed is that it's much quieter. The only issue I have with the truck is that the tailgate cables are different lengths. There's 2" of slack in one cable. Even with 200 lbs on the tailgate there's still 1 1/2" of slack. At that rate it will take over 700lbs to just remove the slack. After some research this has been a problem since the late '90's and Chevrolet considers it normal. They've even published a bulletin telling the dealers they aren't allowed to try to fix the problem under warranty. Most trucks have about a 1/2" which isn't a problem as it disappears when you sit on it. Don't ever try to call Chevrolet to get something covered. Dealing with their "senior advisers" is the worst customer service experience I've ever had. I was initially told "We'll contact you within 2 business days". On the 4th day I received one voicemail, with a callback number. I left messages with hour + windows of time that I'd be available, no calls. Finally I reached a different Sr. Adviser who told me Randy had me scheduled for a call 2 1/2 days from now at 5pm. Somehow he knew exactly what he'd be doing 2 1/2 days later. At that point I realized that on Wednesday evening (didn't say if it was 5 EST or CST) I'd need to sit by my phone like a teenage boy waiting for a call from a girl. I knew if I missed the call that it could be another 2 days. Finally the call came! "We're not going to fix it, that's how it's designed". Really? An engineer put two cables there to carry a load and only one works. What's really frustrating is that of all the problems one could have with a $53,000 vehicle this one could be fixed with a $10 cable. Every time I show this to someone the response is the same. "That isn't right, can't they just put a shorter cable on"? Apparently being able to start my truck with a smart phone while on another continent is more important than fit and finish. My *** review is really about 2 things. The inability to solve a simple problem, and the absolutely horrible customer service. As a side note, my dealer EVS in Saukville has been exceptional! The only reason I'd even consider another GM product is because of them. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Love the truck StanB , 06/19/2018 LT 4dr Double Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) 3 of 3 people found this review helpful Bought new, ordered from the factory through dealership, getting the truck I wanted, not what I would settle for. Purchased the diesel and Allison transmission. Was really surprised how fast the response was from the diesel, you can be up to freeway speeds easily. The towing is unreal. Haul 24' toy hauler with two quads and goes up and down the hills with cruise control set and holds speed regardless of grade. Engine brake is great for downhill. Also haul 4 tons of hay on trailer and get same results. Fuel mileage was a great improvement over my gas motor (14-18), averaging 18 city and 22 highway. Best ever was 32 mpg going 60 mph across flatland for 58 miles. Average cost for service has been $67.00, roughly every 8000 miles. I don't have the dealer fill the DEF, I get it a lot cheaper at Wallyworld and put it in myself. One complaint is where they put the filler tube. It's on the right side right next to the firewall. There is no gauge, you just fill till it starts to overflow. Be nice if they followed Ford's example on this and gave you a dash gauge and a filler tube next to the fuel filler tube. Only drive about 12,000 a year but a lot of that is 900 mile turnarounds 4/5 times a year. I find the cloth seats very comfortable and don't suffer from "dead rear" after 450 miles. Only complaint on the seats is the material is already showing wear on the sides where you slide in and out. Leather might hold up better but I don't like leather. If your going to haul, pay the small extra for factory installed trailer brake and wiring, it's worth it. I would also highly recommend the factory installed spray in bed liner. Tough as nails and is uniform in thickness. Didn't buy the navigation so can't review. I waited a few years to write review so that I could really experience it. Would I buy another one, yes. Update: Now have 59,000 miles and am just as pleased as ever on how the truck performs. Only complaint is living in California where fuel costs have constantly risen, not because of the cost of the fuel, but the ever increasing STATE TAXES! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse