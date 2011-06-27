Used 2015 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Crew Cab Consumer Reviews

towing with Chevy 2500 kentsw , 03/23/2015 LT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) 36 of 36 people found this review helpful Here is my experience with towing my 33ft Travel Trailer (9500 lbs) with this truck. It tows easily at whatever speed you set the cruise at, what I never thought thru was where the torque band is on this truck. It will select whatever gear is needed to pull the load, this sometimes results in driving in third gear up hills at 4200 rpm. It rarely would shift up into 6th gear and would not stay there long even on the slightest uphill. This all resulted in an average MPG of 6.9 on my 1300 mile trip to Florida. Encountering a strong headwind coming home it would still pull no problem at 66 mph but it got 5.8 mpg into the wind. Around town it gets 11.6 MPG driving very easy. disappointed MPG. Report Abuse

2015 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 Diesel Drew , 09/24/2015 LTZ 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) 16 of 18 people found this review helpful I recently bought a 2015 Chevrolet LTZ Silverado 2500 6.6 Liter diesel from a local dealer in my area. My family has always had the Duramax 6.6 Liter diesel engines and I bought mine for farm use. I knew the retail price would be very large but I traded my half-ton pickup in for the three-quarter ton. My dealer worked very hard on getting the lowest price for me since I have done business with them before this purchase. I am very happy with my purchase price of my pickup and it added more value to my family farm by purchasing another diesel engine pickup. My expectations far surpassed what I have originally imagined when purchasing this pickup. The amount of horsepower and torque has been rewarding when pulling trailers for our farm. The fuel economy while pulling a trailer long distances have been between 18-19 miles per gallon and without a trailer is between 19-21 miles per gallon. As you can see, there is very little difference in fuel economy and I am completely satisfied because diesel fuel is nearly the same price as gasoline. The interior in my pickup has the normal LTZ package with touchscreen controls. Though this may be a little distracting while driving, Chevrolet has made is easier to use the touchscreen through the command center screen in the middle of the gauges in front of the steering wheel. The rear seating is very spacious and allows a person in the rear to enjoy more leg room than before. I would also comment on the business filing console because it is very unique and useful for keeping files or papers from being cluttered throughout the vehicle. I have also used the Wi-Fi capability in my pickup numerous times while working in the fields for my computer or iPad. To sum up my purchase of my pickup, I am very happy with the purchase price, interior design, fuel economy, and engine choice. My vehicle is and will continue to be put to work on the farm and I know for sure that it will always be reliable for me. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Disappointed mbd , 02/21/2018 Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) 5 of 6 people found this review helpful Let me just say, we miss our 1997 Chevy 3/4, 4x4 truck. For the same gas mileage, I at least had a 454 hp engine that could get out of it's own way. I wouldn't dare pull out in front of anything. Example, pulling onto the interstate, when you step on the gas the power backs off (enough to make your head bobble) then initiates the pickup thrust. I wouldn't lay my life on the line. The metal is cheap and thin, I doubt it will last 10 yrs. By the way we still are using our '97 around the farm! It comes with a basic radio, and I could not purchase a GM cd player. The speakers in the back doors are horrible. The cigarette lighter in the front console takes forever to charge any device. The A/C comes on for everything (even just turning up the blower knob), it's a long time known problem, I believe since 2013 and as of today there is no fix. Every year since we bought it new, we have had to replace the Water Pump and belts. The dealer said the first pump had a pinhole leak and the second one they said the water pump itself was loose. This is our first new vehicle ever and I can't tell you how embarrassing it is to hear it squeal everyday since we bought it, almost 3 yrs now. And I'm not talking a quiet noise either! I have taken back to the dealer multiple times. Every time I suggest there is another reason causing the pump to go bad, they blow me off. Something has to be out of alignment, causing the water pump to go bad, its not just bad luck. I truly believe they are trying to run the warranty out. Sad :( I don't like how high the truck sits, no reason for it. The in dash trailer brake has known issues hooking up to different trailers, it won't connect. The door handles are made of cheap thin plastic. On the plus side, it has bright lights and lots of storage room for cups and other stuff. Although I wouldn't use the pop down cup holder between the back seats without supporting it underneath. Comfort Report Abuse

Great patrick , 10/06/2017 High Country 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) 2 of 2 people found this review helpful I have waited quite a while to write this review. I have owned the vehicle for over 2 years now and can say it is outstanding. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse