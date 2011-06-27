Used 2012 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Crew Cab Consumer Reviews
Best truck I've owned
I've owned almost every brand of truck and this is my favorite. I just recently hauled a 7 by 17 enclosed trailer across country and the trailer was loaded from top to bottum front to back. Still with a v8 I have plenty of power and I averaged 13mpg through mountians .
Reliable, Rugged & Refined
The small block V-8 is an excellent, reliable engine that will outlive the chassis (Gas Mileage is not impressive, but the truck is huge). I've towed 25" car hauler trailers and hauled countless tons of mulch and rock in the bed without a problem. The throttle is responsive and acceleration more than sufficient. The transmission shifts smoothly with and without a load. The option to manually shift is an added bonus. The suspension is stiff but ride extremely smooth aside when on a rough road when you reminded your in a truck. Road noise on the highway is acceptable but definite room for improvement. Steering is responsive and smooth although turning radius is not the best (U Turns become L Turns in this truck). Interior is basic, but seats comfortable. Outside the truck is best looking in its class. Overall, extremely happy!
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Sponsored cars related to the Silverado 2500HD
Related Used 2012 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Crew Cab info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner