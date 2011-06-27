Used 2012 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Crew Cab Consumer Reviews

I've owned almost every brand of truck and this is my favorite. I just recently hauled a 7 by 17 enclosed trailer across country and the trailer was loaded from top to bottum front to back. Still with a v8 I have plenty of power and I averaged 13mpg through mountians .

MichaelH , 06/01/2017 Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

3 of 3 people found this review helpful

The small block V-8 is an excellent, reliable engine that will outlive the chassis (Gas Mileage is not impressive, but the truck is huge). I've towed 25" car hauler trailers and hauled countless tons of mulch and rock in the bed without a problem. The throttle is responsive and acceleration more than sufficient. The transmission shifts smoothly with and without a load. The option to manually shift is an added bonus. The suspension is stiff but ride extremely smooth aside when on a rough road when you reminded your in a truck. Road noise on the highway is acceptable but definite room for improvement. Steering is responsive and smooth although turning radius is not the best (U Turns become L Turns in this truck). Interior is basic, but seats comfortable. Outside the truck is best looking in its class. Overall, extremely happy!