Used 2011 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Features & Specs

More about the 2011 Silverado 2500HD
Overview
Starting MSRP
$37,005
Starting MSRP
$41,845
Starting MSRP
$33,855
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic6-speed shiftable automatic6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
CylindersV8V8V8
Total Seating656
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$37,005
Starting MSRP
$41,845
Starting MSRP
$33,855
automatic locking hubsyesnono
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic6-speed shiftable automatic6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive typeFour wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
electronic hi-lo gear selectionyesnono
mechanical center differentialyesnono
part time 4WDyesnono
Rear locking differentialnoyesno
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$37,005
Starting MSRP
$41,845
Starting MSRP
$33,855
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.0/0 mi.0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity36.0 gal.36.0 gal.36.0 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$37,005
Starting MSRP
$41,845
Starting MSRP
$33,855
Torque380 lb-ft @ 4200 rpm380 lb-ft @ 4200 rpm380 lb-ft @ 4200 rpm
Base engine size6.0 l6.0 l6.0 l
Horsepower360 hp @ 5400 rpm360 hp @ 5400 rpm360 hp @ 5400 rpm
Turning circle47.9 ft.50.5 ft.47.9 ft.
Valves161616
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Valve timingVariableVariableVariable
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)Overhead valves (ohv)Overhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV8V8V8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$37,005
Starting MSRP
$41,845
Starting MSRP
$33,855
2 rear headrestsyesyesyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyesyesyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyesyesyes
4-wheel ABSyesyesyes
daytime running lightsyesyesyes
engine immobilizeryesyesyes
Rear center 3-point beltyesyesyes
post-collision safety systemyesyesyes
child seat anchorsyesyesyes
stability controlyesyesyes
Emergency braking assistyesyesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyesyesyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyesyesyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyesyesyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyesyesyes
2 front headrestsyesyesyes
Front center lap beltyesnoyes
dusk sensing headlampsyesyesyes
auto delay off headlampsyesyesyes
tire pressure monitoringyesyesyes
traction controlyesyesyes
Rear door child safety locksnoyesno
Turn signal mirrorsnoyesno
front fog/driving lightsnoyesno
Packages
Starting MSRP
$37,005
Starting MSRP
$41,845
Starting MSRP
$33,855
Off-Road Suspension Packageyesyesyes
Snow Plow Prep. Package (w/Diesel Engine)yesnono
Mocha Steel Metallic Editionyesyesyes
Exterior Plus Packageyesnoyes
Skid Plate Packageyesnono
Interior Plus Packageyesnoyes
Snow Plow Prep. Packageyesnono
Convenience Packageyesnoyes
LTZ Plus Packagenoyesno
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$37,005
Starting MSRP
$41,845
Starting MSRP
$33,855
adjustable speed sensitive volume controlyesyesyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyesyesyes
AM/FM stereoyesyesyes
auxiliary audio inputyesyesyes
satellite radio satellite radioyesyesyes
mast antennayesyesyes
radio data systemyesyesyes
6 total speakersyesnoyes
Bose premium brand speakersnoyesno
USB connectionnoyesno
1 subwoofer(s)noyesno
7 total speakersnoyesno
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$37,005
Starting MSRP
$41,845
Starting MSRP
$33,855
Air conditioningyesnoyes
front seatback storageyesyesyes
cruise controlyesyesyes
cargo area lightyesyesyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyesnoyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyesyesyes
power steeringyesyesyes
front reading lightsyesnoyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyesyesyes
front and rear cupholdersyesyesyes
front and rear door pocketsyesnoyes
retained accessory poweryesyesyes
Rear floor matsyesyesyes
leather and simulated alloy steering wheelyesyesyes
simulated alloy trim on dashyesnoyes
simulated alloy trim on doorsyesnoyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelnoyesno
simulated wood trim on doorsnoyesno
simulated wood and simulated alloy trim on dashnoyesno
Climate controlnoyesno
turn signal in mirrorsnoyesno
electrochromatic inside rearview mirrornoyesno
front door pocketsnoyesno
front and rear reading lightsnoyesno
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$37,005
Starting MSRP
$41,845
Starting MSRP
$33,855
1 one-touch power windowsyesnoyes
Power mirrorsyesyesyes
remote keyless power door locksyesyesyes
Heated mirrorsyesyesyes
2 one-touch power windowsnoyesno
Reverse tilt dual mirrors provides curb view when vehicle in reversenoyesno
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$37,005
Starting MSRP
$41,845
Starting MSRP
$33,855
Black Rubberized Vinyl Floor Coveringyesnoyes
Rear Window Defoggeryesnoyes
Navigation System w/AM/FM Radio and CD Playeryesyesyes
Front Bucket Seats w/Leatheryesnoyes
Bose Premium Speaker Systemyesnoyes
Leather Split Bench Seatyesnoyes
Front Bucket Seats w/Premium Clothyesnoyes
Auto-Dimming Inside Rearview Mirroryesnoyes
AM/FM Radio w/6-Disc In-Dash CD Changeryesyesyes
Driver 6-Way Power Seat Adjusteryesnoyes
Rear Seat DVD Entertainment Systemnoyesno
Navigation System w/AM/FM Radio and CD/DVD Playernoyesno
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$37,005
Starting MSRP
$41,845
Starting MSRP
$33,855
low fuel level warningyesyesyes
clockyesyesyes
compassyesyesyes
external temperature displayyesyesyes
tachometeryesyesyes
trip computernoyesno
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$37,005
Starting MSRP
$41,845
Starting MSRP
$33,855
premium clothyesnoyes
Front head room41.1 in.41.3 in.41.1 in.
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyesnoyes
Front shoulder room65.2 in.65.2 in.65.2 in.
40-20-40 split bench front seatsyesnoyes
Front leg room41.3 in.41.3 in.41.3 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyesnoyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyesnoyes
Front hip room60.3 in.60.3 in.60.3 in.
bucket front seatsnoyesno
height adjustable passenger seatnoyesno
multi-level heating driver seatnoyesno
leathernoyesno
8 -way power passenger seatnoyesno
height adjustable driver seatnoyesno
multi-level heating passenger seatnoyesno
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportnoyesno
8 -way power driver seatnoyesno
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportnoyesno
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$37,005
Starting MSRP
$41,845
Starting MSRP
$33,855
Rear head room39.5 in.40.6 in.39.5 in.
Rear hip Room61.8 in.65.5 in.61.8 in.
Rear leg room34.4 in.39.0 in.34.4 in.
Rear shoulder room65.3 in.65.2 in.65.3 in.
rear ventilation ductsyesnoyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyesyesyes
folding with storage center armrestnoyesno
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlnoyesno
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$37,005
Starting MSRP
$41,845
Starting MSRP
$33,855
Front License Plate Bracketyesyesyes
Power Sliding Rear Windowyesyesyes
Roof Marker Lampsyesyesyes
Rear Bumper Deleteyesnoyes
5th-Wheel Trailer Wiring Equipmentyesyesyes
LT1 Equipment Groupyesnoyes
LT265/70R18E All-Season Blackwall Tiresyesnoyes
LT265/70R18E All-Terrain Blackwall Tiresyesyesyes
LT265/70R17E All-Terrain Blackwall Tiresyesnoyes
18" Polished Forged Aluminum Wheelsyesnoyes
LT265/60R20E All-Terrain Blackwall Tiresyesyesyes
Heavy Duty Trailering Equipmentyesyesyes
20" Polished Forged Aluminum Wheelsyesyesyes
Power-Adjustable Camper-Style Exterior Mirrorsyesyesyes
LTZ Equipment Groupnoyesno
Power Glass Sunroofnoyesno
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$37,005
Starting MSRP
$41,845
Starting MSRP
$33,855
Front track68.8 in.68.8 in.68.8 in.
Length230.6 in.240.2 in.230.6 in.
Maximum towing capacity13000 lbs.13000 lbs.13000 lbs.
Curb weight6278 lbs.5995 lbs.5995 lbs.
Gross weight9500 lbs.9500 lbs.9500 lbs.
Ground clearance8.5 in.8.4 in.8.6 in.
Height77.9 in.78.3 in.77.9 in.
Maximum payload3222 lbs.3385 lbs.3506 lbs.
Wheel base144.2 in.153.7 in.144.2 in.
Width80.0 in.80.0 in.80.0 in.
Rear track67.3 in.67.3 in.67.3 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$37,005
Starting MSRP
$41,845
Starting MSRP
$33,855
Exterior Colors
  • Black
  • Blue Granite Metallic
  • Imperial Blue Metallic
  • Summit White
  • Mocha Steel Metallic
  • Sheer Silver Metallic
  • Steel Green Metallic
  • Victory Red
  • Taupe Gray Metallic
  • Black
  • Blue Granite Metallic
  • Imperial Blue Metallic
  • Summit White
  • Mocha Steel Metallic
  • Sheer Silver Metallic
  • Steel Green Metallic
  • Victory Red
  • Taupe Gray Metallic
  • Black
  • Blue Granite Metallic
  • Imperial Blue Metallic
  • Summit White
  • Mocha Steel Metallic
  • Sheer Silver Metallic
  • Steel Green Metallic
  • Victory Red
  • Taupe Gray Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Light Titanium/Ebony, leather
  • Light Titanium/Ebony, premium cloth
  • Light Cashmere/Ebony, leather
  • Light Cashmere/Ebony, premium cloth
  • Ebony, leather
  • Ebony, premium cloth
  • Light Titanium/Dark Titanium, leather
  • Dark Cashmere/Light Cashmere, leather
  • Ebony, leather
  • Light Titanium/Ebony, leather
  • Light Titanium/Ebony, premium cloth
  • Light Cashmere/Ebony, leather
  • Light Cashmere/Ebony, premium cloth
  • Ebony, leather
  • Ebony, premium cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$37,005
Starting MSRP
$41,845
Starting MSRP
$33,855
LT245/75R E tiresyesnoyes
Steel spare wheelyesyesyes
17 x 7.5 in. wheelsyesnoyes
All season tiresyesyesyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyesyesyes
underbody mounted spare tireyesyesyes
alloy wheelsyesnoyes
LT265/70R E tiresnoyesno
18 x 8.0 in. wheelsnoyesno
polished alloy wheelsnoyesno
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$37,005
Starting MSRP
$41,845
Starting MSRP
$33,855
front independent suspensionyesyesyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyesyesyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryesyesyes
short and long arm front suspensionyesyesyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$37,005
Starting MSRP
$41,845
Starting MSRP
$33,855
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 100000 mi.5 yr./ 100000 mi.5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.6 yr./ 100000 mi.6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 100000 mi.5 yr./ 100000 mi.5 yr./ 100000 mi.
