Used 2009 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Crew Cab Consumer Reviews

5(82%)4(9%)3(0%)2(9%)1(0%)
4.6
11 reviews
$16,900 - $24,995
This truck is so [non-permissible content removed]

ryan, 01/08/2016
LT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
13 of 13 people found this review helpful

Everything you could ever want. I have a 10,000 lb travel trailer that it pulls with ease. The suspension and ride was the most surprising to me, in a good way. It feels so amazing to drive around in. The interior is well designed and built with quality components. Buy with confidence! Have not owned a Chevy in a long time and I'm already back on the bandwagon.

BEEFY DURAMAX!!!!!!!!!

SNUG MAGNET, 12/10/2009
4 of 4 people found this review helpful

I use the truck to pull a 25' camper and you cant even feel it back there. Maybey next year I can pull a new 5th wheel- the real reason for purchase. This truck has amazing power and is a blast to drive.

Love this truck

MMiller, 04/05/2010
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

I wanted a tough and comfortable truck which would be my daily driver. I also wanted a truck to do a little plowing in the winter and haul a trailer on weekends during the summer. This truck is perfect for everything I need. Very comfortable, great to drive, looks great and the interior is nice. I have the 6.0 ltr crew cab with the z85 trailering suspension package, skid plate, camper mirrors, and integrated trailer brake. I also got the bluetooth and remote start. I have owned the dodge with the hemi, that truck does not compare. The exhaust is loud for a stock system fyi, but anyone buying a 2500 should appreciate the deep tone.

Request

JR, 02/09/2010
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

Love GM HATE the independent front I would pay extra for a solid front axle. Tires are not proportionate to the truck.

My 2500HD Duramax

Walt, 05/13/2010
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

This is the first pickup I've had in a while and I love it. Great performance. I was a little disappointed in the beginning with my fuel economy but now that I have about 8000 miles on it I am getting about 20- 21 mpg on the highway and about 14-15 mpg in town. When towing I don't even notice my travel trailer behind me anymore. The Allison transmission is great too. My only regret is that I didn't hold out for a leather interior because I expect to keep this truck for a long time.

