Used 2009 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Crew Cab Consumer Reviews

This truck is so [non-permissible content removed] ryan , 01/08/2016 LT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) 13 of 13 people found this review helpful Everything you could ever want. I have a 10,000 lb travel trailer that it pulls with ease. The suspension and ride was the most surprising to me, in a good way. It feels so amazing to drive around in. The interior is well designed and built with quality components. Buy with confidence! Have not owned a Chevy in a long time and I'm already back on the bandwagon. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

BEEFY DURAMAX!!!!!!!!! SNUG MAGNET , 12/10/2009 4 of 4 people found this review helpful I use the truck to pull a 25' camper and you cant even feel it back there. Maybey next year I can pull a new 5th wheel- the real reason for purchase. This truck has amazing power and is a blast to drive.

Love this truck MMiller , 04/05/2010 3 of 3 people found this review helpful I wanted a tough and comfortable truck which would be my daily driver. I also wanted a truck to do a little plowing in the winter and haul a trailer on weekends during the summer. This truck is perfect for everything I need. Very comfortable, great to drive, looks great and the interior is nice. I have the 6.0 ltr crew cab with the z85 trailering suspension package, skid plate, camper mirrors, and integrated trailer brake. I also got the bluetooth and remote start. I have owned the dodge with the hemi, that truck does not compare. The exhaust is loud for a stock system fyi, but anyone buying a 2500 should appreciate the deep tone.

Request JR , 02/09/2010 2 of 2 people found this review helpful Love GM HATE the independent front I would pay extra for a solid front axle. Tires are not proportionate to the truck.