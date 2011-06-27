Used 2008 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Crew Cab Consumer Reviews
Proud Owner Of A 2500HD Silverado LTZ
I have owned this truck sense October 2008. Service has been performed as recommended. I have not had any major problems with this truck what so ever. Minor problems I have had are the belt noise due to the power steering pulley misalignment and the rear tire wear due to factory door sticker calling for 70psi for the rear tires. Dealer took care of all and installed two new tires on my truck. Dropped rear tire pressure to 60psi. No more wear, Love the 6.6 Duramax with the Allison. What a combination. Tons of torque, great performance for a diesel, and quite. Average fuel mileage 18.5 back and forth to work and 22.4 on my last road trip.(12/09).
Best GM Product to Date
I was skeptical in getting another GM product as the prior 3 were trash. I had an 05 2500 Diesel that would do nothing but overheat while pulling my toyhauler and the dealer said there were no issues. I pulled this same trailer from Cali to Ga. loaded down with 13k + lbs and the only thing that was bad about it was my tires wore down after 20k miles. This truck pulls like a dream and has no mechanical issues at all!!! 18 - 19 mpg on hwy and 11 mpg while towing with 1 size up on stock tires, could be a little better. If I had to have a complaint it would be that you can't put an 18" wheel with a 285 tire under the front end without shaving the wheel wells.
Chevrolet Trucks Rot Fast!!!!!!
Imperial Chevrolet is horrible!! At least their service department is!! I have a 2008 Chevrolet Duramax 2500HD LTZ...a $55,000 truck when new. It is rusting all over the top of the cab. This truck get's detailed several times a year meaning it is taken care of! It has a 6 year, 100,000 rust / corosion warranty. But the service manager, Bill, decided they wouldn't cover it - no reason, just wouldn't. I called Chevrolet and was told its the dealers choice to cover warranty stuff or not - the company rely's on them! Really! As a compormise they would give me a discount to have the rust cut out and/or sanded out!! What!! It is under warranty!! This dealer is awful - their service department is t
Best truck I ever owned.
Low Maintenance. High performance ,good gas mileage. Cannot say enough about the satisfaction of getting a great diesel truck with great support. Still lovin' it. Great get up and go.
LTZ Z71 Duramax
I started off by driving the Dodge and Ford. Wasn't impressed. The second I sat in this thing I could tell this was a different truck. After 5 minutes of driving, I was sold. Everyone complaining about the gas mileage, it's a 3/4 ton truck. What do you expect? Its not a Prius. 15-16 mpgs stock is not bad. A few cheap mods and Im pulling off 20 mpgs and better.
