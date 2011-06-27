  1. Home
  2. Chevrolet
  3. Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD
  4. Used 2007 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD
  5. Consumer Reviews

Used 2007 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Consumer Reviews

More about the 2007 Silverado 2500HD
5(57%)4(28%)3(11%)2(0%)1(4%)
4.4
28 reviews
Write a review
See all Silverado 2500HDS for sale
List Price Range
$13,995 - $14,995
Used Silverado 2500HD for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
12345...6

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Great Truck

Marc, 01/06/2008
11 of 11 people found this review helpful

I bought my 2007 Silverado because of the new design, and I needed a new truck. The truck is great, runs great, smooth, quiet, and has plenty of power. The only thing I don't like is the gas mileage, I have 2000 miles on my truck so far, and mostly highway driving and I can't get better than 11 mpg. all and all the truck is nice, but the fuel economy is not worth buying a truck like this.

Report Abuse

Love this truck

superhobie, 04/14/2009
6 of 6 people found this review helpful

Bought this as a replacement for my 2001 crew cab duramax. I was a little worried about if it would be able to tow my 12000 lb trailer since it has the 6 liter gas engine. As it turned out it has no problem whatever towing it and the 6sp allison tranny is a joy. The mileage could be a little better but since regular gas is alot cheaper here than diesel it works out alright. I especially like the built in trailer braking system instead of having the aftermarket unit hanging under the dash. After 20000 miles I have not had a single problem with this truck . It is as tight and quiet as the day I bought it. I only use it for towing our 35 ft camper. Again love this truck.

Report Abuse

Great Rig

bw626, 08/21/2010
6 of 6 people found this review helpful

This is a nice rig, it looks good and is very powerful. The interior is roomy and comfortable for long trips. I pulled a 73 Cougar in my trailer with it and got only 6 MPG, but hey, it's a truck, don't expect Prius gas mileage. This is the best truck out there and there is nothing I would change about it, except I wish I got leather in mine.

Report Abuse

New 2007 Silverado 2500 HD

BHBCO, 05/06/2007
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

This is a great ride. It looks good, runs good,and has the options I wanted. I just would like to get better gas mileage but who wouldn`t? I`m waiting now for more goodies to put on it.

Report Abuse

farm truck

Jerry Roth, 02/18/2017
LTZ 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

It drives well on ice and snow

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse
12345...6
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all Silverado 2500HDS for sale

Related Used 2007 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles