Used 2007 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Consumer Reviews

Great Truck Marc , 01/06/2008 11 of 11 people found this review helpful I bought my 2007 Silverado because of the new design, and I needed a new truck. The truck is great, runs great, smooth, quiet, and has plenty of power. The only thing I don't like is the gas mileage, I have 2000 miles on my truck so far, and mostly highway driving and I can't get better than 11 mpg. all and all the truck is nice, but the fuel economy is not worth buying a truck like this. Report Abuse

Love this truck superhobie , 04/14/2009 6 of 6 people found this review helpful Bought this as a replacement for my 2001 crew cab duramax. I was a little worried about if it would be able to tow my 12000 lb trailer since it has the 6 liter gas engine. As it turned out it has no problem whatever towing it and the 6sp allison tranny is a joy. The mileage could be a little better but since regular gas is alot cheaper here than diesel it works out alright. I especially like the built in trailer braking system instead of having the aftermarket unit hanging under the dash. After 20000 miles I have not had a single problem with this truck . It is as tight and quiet as the day I bought it. I only use it for towing our 35 ft camper. Again love this truck. Report Abuse

Great Rig bw626 , 08/21/2010 6 of 6 people found this review helpful This is a nice rig, it looks good and is very powerful. The interior is roomy and comfortable for long trips. I pulled a 73 Cougar in my trailer with it and got only 6 MPG, but hey, it's a truck, don't expect Prius gas mileage. This is the best truck out there and there is nothing I would change about it, except I wish I got leather in mine. Report Abuse

New 2007 Silverado 2500 HD BHBCO , 05/06/2007 3 of 3 people found this review helpful This is a great ride. It looks good, runs good,and has the options I wanted. I just would like to get better gas mileage but who wouldn`t? I`m waiting now for more goodies to put on it. Report Abuse