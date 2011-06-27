  1. Home
Used 2004 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Features & Specs

More about the 2004 Silverado 2500HD
Overview
Starting MSRP
$34,750
See Silverado 2500HD Inventory
Starting MSRP
$34,450
See Silverado 2500HD Inventory
Starting MSRP
$40,425
See Silverado 2500HD Inventory
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel driveFour wheel driveFour wheel drive
CylindersV8V8V8
Total Seating665
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$34,750
Starting MSRP
$34,450
Starting MSRP
$40,425
automatic locking hubsyesyesyes
Drive typeFour wheel driveFour wheel driveFour wheel drive
manual hi-lo gear selectionyesyesno
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual4-speed automatic
part time 4WDyesyesyes
electronic hi-lo gear selectionnonoyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$34,750
Starting MSRP
$34,450
Starting MSRP
$40,425
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.0/0 mi.0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity34 gal.26 gal.34 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$34,750
Starting MSRP
$34,450
Starting MSRP
$40,425
Torque360 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm360 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm360 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size6.0 l6.0 l6.0 l
Horsepower300 hp @ 4400 rpm300 hp @ 4400 rpm300 hp @ 4400 rpm
Turning circle53.6 ft.49.6 ft.53.6 ft.
Valves161616
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)Overhead valves (ohv)Overhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV8V8V8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$34,750
Starting MSRP
$34,450
Starting MSRP
$40,425
2 rear headrestsyesyesyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyesyesyes
4-wheel ABSyesyesyes
Rear door child safety locksyesyesyes
daytime running lightsyesyesyes
engine immobilizeryesyesyes
Rear center 3-point beltyesyesyes
child seat anchorsyesyesyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyesyesyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyesyesyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyesyesyes
2 front headrestsyesyesyes
Front center lap beltyesyesno
dusk sensing headlampsyesyesyes
auto delay off headlampsyesyesyes
Turn signal mirrorsnonoyes
front fog/driving lightsnonoyes
post-collision safety systemnonoyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$34,750
Starting MSRP
$34,450
Starting MSRP
$40,425
mast antennayesyesyes
AM/FM stereoyesyesyes
radio data systemyesyesyes
6 total speakersyesyesno
Bose premium brand speakersnonoyes
separate rear audiononoyes
1 subwoofer(s)nonoyes
7 total speakersnonoyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$34,750
Starting MSRP
$34,450
Starting MSRP
$40,425
overhead console with storageyesyesyes
front seatback storageyesyesyes
cruise controlyesyesyes
cargo area lightyesyesyes
leather steering wheelyesyesyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyesyesyes
power steeringyesyesyes
Passenger vanity mirroryesyesyes
front and rear cupholdersyesyesyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryesyesyes
retained accessory poweryesyesyes
Rear floor matsyesyesyes
front door pocketsyesyesyes
front and rear reading lightsyesyesyes
Dual zone air conditioningyesyesno
Climate controlnonoyes
turn signal in mirrorsnonoyes
Audio controls on steering wheelnonoyes
12V rear power outlet(s)nonoyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$34,750
Starting MSRP
$34,450
Starting MSRP
$40,425
Power mirrorsyesyesyes
2 one-touch power windowsyesyesyes
remote keyless power door locksyesyesyes
Heated mirrorsyesyesyes
Reverse tilt dual mirrors provides curb view when vehicle in reversenonoyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$34,750
Starting MSRP
$34,450
Starting MSRP
$40,425
low fuel level warningyesyesyes
clockyesyesyes
compassyesyesyes
external temperature displayyesyesyes
tachometeryesyesyes
trip computernonoyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$34,750
Starting MSRP
$34,450
Starting MSRP
$40,425
Front head room41 in.41 in.41 in.
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyesyesno
Front shoulder room65.2 in.65.2 in.65.2 in.
40-20-40 split bench front seatsyesyesno
Front leg room41.3 in.41.3 in.41.3 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyesyesno
Front hip room61.4 in.61.4 in.61.4 in.
clothyesyesno
10 -way power passenger seatnonoyes
bucket front seatsnonoyes
height adjustable passenger seatnonoyes
multi-level heating driver seatnonoyes
10 -way power driver seatnonoyes
leathernonoyes
height adjustable driver seatnonoyes
multi-level heating passenger seatnonoyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportnonoyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportnonoyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$34,750
Starting MSRP
$34,450
Starting MSRP
$40,425
Rear head room39.9 in.39.9 in.39.9 in.
Rear hip Room62.9 in.62.9 in.62.9 in.
Rear leg room38.8 in.38.8 in.38.8 in.
Rear shoulder room65.1 in.65.1 in.65.1 in.
rear ventilation ductsyesyesno
folding with storage center armrestyesyesyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyesyesyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlnonoyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$34,750
Starting MSRP
$34,450
Starting MSRP
$40,425
Front track68.6 in.68.6 in.68.6 in.
Length256.1 in.237.2 in.256.1 in.
Maximum towing capacity12000 lbs.12000 lbs.12000 lbs.
Curb weight6019 lbs.5858 lbs.6019 lbs.
Gross weight9200 lbs.9200 lbs.9200 lbs.
Ground clearance10.6 in.10.6 in.10.6 in.
Height76.2 in.76.2 in.76.2 in.
Maximum payload3181 lbs.3342 lbs.3181 lbs.
Wheel base167 in.153 in.167 in.
Width79.7 in.79.7 in.79.7 in.
Rear track66 in.66 in.66 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$34,750
Starting MSRP
$34,450
Starting MSRP
$40,425
Exterior Colors
  • Sandstone Metallic
  • Dark Green Metallic
  • Black
  • Silver Birch
  • Summit White
  • Dark Gray Metallic
  • Victory Red
  • Sport Red Metallic
  • Arrival Blue Metallic
  • Sandstone Metallic
  • Dark Green Metallic
  • Black
  • Silver Birch
  • Summit White
  • Dark Gray Metallic
  • Victory Red
  • Sport Red Metallic
  • Arrival Blue Metallic
  • Sandstone Metallic
  • Dark Green Metallic
  • Black
  • Silver Birch
  • Summit White
  • Dark Gray Metallic
  • Victory Red
  • Sport Red Metallic
  • Arrival Blue Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Dark Charcoal
  • Medium Gray
  • Tan
  • Dark Charcoal
  • Medium Gray
  • Tan
  • Dark Charcoal
  • Medium Gray
  • Tan
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$34,750
Starting MSRP
$34,450
Starting MSRP
$40,425
chrome steel wheelsyesyesno
LT245/75R E tiresyesyesyes
Steel spare wheelyesyesyes
fullsize matching spare tireyesyesyes
All season tiresyesyesyes
underbody mounted spare tireyesyesyes
16 x 6.5 in. wheelsyesyesyes
polished alloy wheelsnonoyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$34,750
Starting MSRP
$34,450
Starting MSRP
$40,425
front independent suspensionyesyesyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyesyesyes
short and long arm front suspensionyesyesyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$34,750
Starting MSRP
$34,450
Starting MSRP
$40,425
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.6 yr./ 100000 mi.6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
See Silverado 2500HD InventorySee Silverado 2500HD InventorySee Silverado 2500HD Inventory

