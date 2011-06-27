Used 2004 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Features & Specs
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$34,750
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Transmission
|5-speed manual
|5-speed manual
|4-speed automatic
|Drive Type
|Four wheel drive
|Four wheel drive
|Four wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V8
|V8
|V8
|Total Seating
|6
|6
|5
|Basic Warranty
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$34,750
|automatic locking hubs
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Drive type
|Four wheel drive
|Four wheel drive
|Four wheel drive
|manual hi-lo gear selection
|yes
|yes
|no
|Transmission
|5-speed manual
|5-speed manual
|4-speed automatic
|part time 4WD
|yes
|yes
|yes
|electronic hi-lo gear selection
|no
|no
|yes
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$34,750
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|0/0 mi.
|0/0 mi.
|0/0 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|34 gal.
|26 gal.
|34 gal.
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$34,750
|Torque
|360 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
|360 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
|360 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
|Base engine size
|6.0 l
|6.0 l
|6.0 l
|Horsepower
|300 hp @ 4400 rpm
|300 hp @ 4400 rpm
|300 hp @ 4400 rpm
|Turning circle
|53.6 ft.
|49.6 ft.
|53.6 ft.
|Valves
|16
|16
|16
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Cam type
|Overhead valves (ohv)
|Overhead valves (ohv)
|Overhead valves (ohv)
|Cylinders
|V8
|V8
|V8
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$34,750
|2 rear headrests
|yes
|yes
|yes
|electronic brakeforce distribution
|yes
|yes
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|yes
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|yes
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|yes
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Rear height adjustable headrests
|yes
|yes
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Front and rear ventilated disc brakes
|yes
|yes
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Front center lap belt
|yes
|yes
|no
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|yes
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Turn signal mirrors
|no
|no
|yes
|front fog/driving lights
|no
|no
|yes
|post-collision safety system
|no
|no
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$34,750
|mast antenna
|yes
|yes
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|yes
|yes
|radio data system
|yes
|yes
|yes
|6 total speakers
|yes
|yes
|no
|Bose premium brand speakers
|no
|no
|yes
|separate rear audio
|no
|no
|yes
|1 subwoofer(s)
|no
|no
|yes
|7 total speakers
|no
|no
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$34,750
|overhead console with storage
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front seatback storage
|yes
|yes
|yes
|cruise control
|yes
|yes
|yes
|cargo area light
|yes
|yes
|yes
|leather steering wheel
|yes
|yes
|yes
|tilt-adjustable steering wheel
|yes
|yes
|yes
|power steering
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Passenger vanity mirror
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front and rear cupholders
|yes
|yes
|yes
|electrochromatic inside rearview mirror
|yes
|yes
|yes
|retained accessory power
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Rear floor mats
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front door pockets
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front and rear reading lights
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Dual zone air conditioning
|yes
|yes
|no
|Climate control
|no
|no
|yes
|turn signal in mirrors
|no
|no
|yes
|Audio controls on steering wheel
|no
|no
|yes
|12V rear power outlet(s)
|no
|no
|yes
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$34,750
|Power mirrors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|2 one-touch power windows
|yes
|yes
|yes
|remote keyless power door locks
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Reverse tilt dual mirrors provides curb view when vehicle in reverse
|no
|no
|yes
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$34,750
|low fuel level warning
|yes
|yes
|yes
|clock
|yes
|yes
|yes
|compass
|yes
|yes
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|yes
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|yes
|yes
|trip computer
|no
|no
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$34,750
|Front head room
|41 in.
|41 in.
|41 in.
|4 -way manual driver seat adjustments
|yes
|yes
|no
|Front shoulder room
|65.2 in.
|65.2 in.
|65.2 in.
|40-20-40 split bench front seats
|yes
|yes
|no
|Front leg room
|41.3 in.
|41.3 in.
|41.3 in.
|4 -way manual passenger seat adjustment
|yes
|yes
|no
|Front hip room
|61.4 in.
|61.4 in.
|61.4 in.
|cloth
|yes
|yes
|no
|10 -way power passenger seat
|no
|no
|yes
|bucket front seats
|no
|no
|yes
|height adjustable passenger seat
|no
|no
|yes
|multi-level heating driver seat
|no
|no
|yes
|10 -way power driver seat
|no
|no
|yes
|leather
|no
|no
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|no
|no
|yes
|multi-level heating passenger seat
|no
|no
|yes
|Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|no
|no
|yes
|Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|no
|no
|yes
|Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$34,750
|Rear head room
|39.9 in.
|39.9 in.
|39.9 in.
|Rear hip Room
|62.9 in.
|62.9 in.
|62.9 in.
|Rear leg room
|38.8 in.
|38.8 in.
|38.8 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|65.1 in.
|65.1 in.
|65.1 in.
|rear ventilation ducts
|yes
|yes
|no
|folding with storage center armrest
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
|yes
|yes
|rear ventilation ducts with fan control
|no
|no
|yes
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$34,750
|Front track
|68.6 in.
|68.6 in.
|68.6 in.
|Length
|256.1 in.
|237.2 in.
|256.1 in.
|Maximum towing capacity
|12000 lbs.
|12000 lbs.
|12000 lbs.
|Curb weight
|6019 lbs.
|5858 lbs.
|6019 lbs.
|Gross weight
|9200 lbs.
|9200 lbs.
|9200 lbs.
|Ground clearance
|10.6 in.
|10.6 in.
|10.6 in.
|Height
|76.2 in.
|76.2 in.
|76.2 in.
|Maximum payload
|3181 lbs.
|3342 lbs.
|3181 lbs.
|Wheel base
|167 in.
|153 in.
|167 in.
|Width
|79.7 in.
|79.7 in.
|79.7 in.
|Rear track
|66 in.
|66 in.
|66 in.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$34,750
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$34,750
|chrome steel wheels
|yes
|yes
|no
|LT245/75R E tires
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Steel spare wheel
|yes
|yes
|yes
|fullsize matching spare tire
|yes
|yes
|yes
|All season tires
|yes
|yes
|yes
|underbody mounted spare tire
|yes
|yes
|yes
|16 x 6.5 in. wheels
|yes
|yes
|yes
|polished alloy wheels
|no
|no
|yes
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$34,750
|front independent suspension
|yes
|yes
|yes
|solid live axle rear suspension
|yes
|yes
|yes
|short and long arm front suspension
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$34,750
|Basic
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Rust
|6 yr./ 100000 mi.
|6 yr./ 100000 mi.
|6 yr./ 100000 mi.
|Roadside
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
