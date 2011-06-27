  1. Home
  2. Chevrolet
  3. Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD
  4. Used 2001 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD
  5. Used 2001 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Extended Cab
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 2001 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Extended Cab Consumer Reviews

More about the 2001 Silverado 2500HD
5(38%)4(39%)3(15%)2(0%)1(8%)
4.0
13 reviews
Write a review
See all Silverado 2500HDS for sale
List Price Estimate
$4,045 - $8,261
Used Silverado 2500HD for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
123

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Bad Snow Country Truck

Ed B, 05/31/2017
4dr Extended Cab LT 4WD LB w/OnStar (6.0L 8cyl 4A)
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

2001 Chevy Silverado 4WD LT 6.0L V8. Rust, rust, rust! Safety problem with brake lines rusting out and no braking effort after rupture. Exhaust manifold studs break off due to expansion and contraction, leaving you with an expensive repair bill. That is on top of the brake lines. Go to NHTSA and read the stories of people who lost their brakes in traffic. GM refuses to recall. Many items that were designed incorrectly and GM refuses to step up to the plate.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

DuraMax Makes The Grade

rmahany, 10/04/2002
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

This truck has the power! Power to perform the work (towing & haouling), and power to play. Can't believe a 6700 lb truck drives like a corvette. It is easy to increase the base 300hp to over 90 rwhp with as little as an $800 module and 5 minutes of time. Never knew that diesel motors were so easy to make horsepower. Smoth firm ride. Great highway ride. Gas milage is out of this world with 17-20 mpg depending on driving habits and type driving. GM has a winner! I've no problems outside of a leak in the windshield and the inside passenger door lock coming loose. These were fixed under warranty without incident.

Report Abuse

2500hd Chevy

beemer, 04/15/2004
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

Excellent vehicle for towing a 5th wheel camper. The 8.1 and allison are a perfect match. Tows better than the cummins I used to have.

Report Abuse

H.D. 8.1 liter with 5 speed allision

truckman, 02/28/2002
1 of 2 people found this review helpful

stops better and rides better, and is quiter. than previous model.

Report Abuse

Siverado 2500 HD

Jerri, 09/10/2008
1 of 4 people found this review helpful

One of the best trucks I have owned. We sometimes tow our 55 Chevy to shows and you never know it is back there. A lot of low end torque, great truck.

Report Abuse
123
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all Silverado 2500HDS for sale

Related Used 2001 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Extended Cab info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles