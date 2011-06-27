Used 2001 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Extended Cab Consumer Reviews
Bad Snow Country Truck
2001 Chevy Silverado 4WD LT 6.0L V8. Rust, rust, rust! Safety problem with brake lines rusting out and no braking effort after rupture. Exhaust manifold studs break off due to expansion and contraction, leaving you with an expensive repair bill. That is on top of the brake lines. Go to NHTSA and read the stories of people who lost their brakes in traffic. GM refuses to recall. Many items that were designed incorrectly and GM refuses to step up to the plate.
DuraMax Makes The Grade
This truck has the power! Power to perform the work (towing & haouling), and power to play. Can't believe a 6700 lb truck drives like a corvette. It is easy to increase the base 300hp to over 90 rwhp with as little as an $800 module and 5 minutes of time. Never knew that diesel motors were so easy to make horsepower. Smoth firm ride. Great highway ride. Gas milage is out of this world with 17-20 mpg depending on driving habits and type driving. GM has a winner! I've no problems outside of a leak in the windshield and the inside passenger door lock coming loose. These were fixed under warranty without incident.
2500hd Chevy
Excellent vehicle for towing a 5th wheel camper. The 8.1 and allison are a perfect match. Tows better than the cummins I used to have.
H.D. 8.1 liter with 5 speed allision
stops better and rides better, and is quiter. than previous model.
Siverado 2500 HD
One of the best trucks I have owned. We sometimes tow our 55 Chevy to shows and you never know it is back there. A lot of low end torque, great truck.
