Used 2004 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 Extended Cab Consumer Reviews

Heavy Chevy Sullivan , 11/29/2004 2 of 2 people found this review helpful This vehicle tows like nothing I have ever owned. Mileage is well within expectations. Both on and off road performance is very good but suspension is very stiff when not loaded. The numerous standard features are greatly appreciated. Am having problem keeping front wheel alignment with 4 W/D system but not excessive.

Good truck Tobes , 09/27/2003 2 of 3 people found this review helpful The truck never fails to amaise me

Silverado 4x4 2500 HD ex cab Lee Beckwith , 02/22/2006 2 of 3 people found this review helpful Absolutely the most dissapointing purchase of my life.It shakes badly between 70 and 80 mph. I don't tow heavy and don't off road it it has stock rims and tires and it's on it's third pinion bearing. I can't trust it to travel. And it dosn't even have 25K on it yet. My 99 RAM had 145K and I would trust it to this day anywhere anytime.

Fuel economy POOR PKH , 01/10/2004 1 of 1 people found this review helpful NIce looking truck, comfortable. POOR gas Mileage!