Used 2004 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 Extended Cab Consumer Reviews

More about the 2004 Silverado 2500
3.8
6 reviews
List Price Estimate
$3,305 - $6,303
12

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Heavy Chevy

Sullivan, 11/29/2004
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

This vehicle tows like nothing I have ever owned. Mileage is well within expectations. Both on and off road performance is very good but suspension is very stiff when not loaded. The numerous standard features are greatly appreciated. Am having problem keeping front wheel alignment with 4 W/D system but not excessive.

Good truck

Tobes, 09/27/2003
2 of 3 people found this review helpful

The truck never fails to amaise me

Silverado 4x4 2500 HD ex cab

Lee Beckwith, 02/22/2006
2 of 3 people found this review helpful

Absolutely the most dissapointing purchase of my life.It shakes badly between 70 and 80 mph. I don't tow heavy and don't off road it it has stock rims and tires and it's on it's third pinion bearing. I can't trust it to travel. And it dosn't even have 25K on it yet. My 99 RAM had 145K and I would trust it to this day anywhere anytime.

Fuel economy POOR

PKH, 01/10/2004
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

NIce looking truck, comfortable. POOR gas Mileage!

Chevy Tough

dogboy6464, 09/26/2004
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

Great truck motor need a little wakeing up but feels good. Front end should have heavy duty steering stabilizer on it. But all in all the best truck on the market. Big strong looks good and chevy tough.

Research Similar Vehicles