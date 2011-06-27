  1. Home
  2. Chevrolet
  3. Chevrolet Silverado 2500
  4. Used 1999 Chevrolet Silverado 2500
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1999 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 HD LS Features & Specs

More about the 1999 Silverado 2500
Overview
See Silverado 2500 Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV8
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Fuel & MPG
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity26.0 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque350 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size6.0 l
Horsepower300 hp @ 5000 rpm
CylindersV8
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room41.0 in.
Front leg room41.3 in.
Front hip room61.4 in.
Front shoulder room65.2 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.4 in.
Rear hip Room61.5 in.
Rear leg room33.7 in.
Rear shoulder room66.3 in.
Measurements
Length227.5 in.
Curb weight5485 lbs.
Gross weight8600 lbs.
Ground clearance7.4 in.
Height74.4 in.
Maximum payload3115.0 lbs.
Wheel base143.5 in.
Width78.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Summit White
  • Medium Charcoal Gray Metallic
  • Meadow Green Metallic
  • Light Pewter Metallic
  • Victory Red
  • Sunset Gold Metallic
  • Onyx Black
  • Indigo Blue Metallic
  • Dark Copper Metallic
  • Dark Carmine Red Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Graphite
  • Blue
  • Medium Oak
  • Medium Gray
See Silverado 2500 Inventory

Related Used 1999 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 HD LS info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles