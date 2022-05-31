Skip to main content
2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT Specs & Features

More about the 2022 Silverado 1500
Overview
Starting MSRP
$50,900
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG18 MPG
Total Seating6
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
Fuel & MPG
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/20 MPG
Combined MPG18 MPG
Range in miles (cty/hwy)408.0/480.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity24.0 gal.
Engine
Base engine size2.7 L
CylindersInline 4
Base engine typeGas
Horsepower310 hp @ 5,600 rpm
Torque430 lb-ft @ 3,000 rpm
Valves16
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (DOHC)
Valve timingVariable
Direct injectionyes
Cylinder deactivationyes
Towing & Hauling
Max Towing Capacity12,900 lbs.
Max Payload Capacity1,950 lbs.
Drivetrain
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive typeFour wheel drive
On demand 4WDyes
Electronic single-speedyes
Automatic locking hubsyes
Rear locking differentialyes
Suspension
Front independent suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
Dimensions
Length241.4 in.
Overall Width without Mirrors81.2 in.
Height75.4 in.
Wheel base157.0 in.
Bed Length6'7”
Turning circle49.5 ft.
Ground clearance8.0 in.
Curb weight5,010 lbs.
Maximum towing capacity12,900 lbs.
Maximum payload1,950 lbs.
Gross weight7,000 lbs.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Northsky Blue Metallic
  • Summit White
  • Red Hot
  • Cherry Red Tintcoat
  • Black
  • Silver Ice Metallic
  • Dark Ash Metallic
  • Glacier Blue Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Gideon/Very Dark Atmosphere, cloth
  • Jet Black, leather
  • Gideon/Very Dark Atmosphere, leather
  • Jet Black, cloth
Front Seat Dimensions
Front head room43.0 in.
Front leg room44.5 in.
Front shoulder room66.0 in.
Front hip room61.2 in.
Clothyes
40-20-40 split bench front seatsyes
8 -way power driver seatyes
Height adjustable driver seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Multi-level heating driver seatyes
Multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Rear Seat Dimensions
Rear head room40.1 in.
Rear leg room43.4 in.
Rear shoulder room65.2 in.
Rear hip Room60.2 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear ventilation ductsyes
Safety
Lane departure warning accident avoidance systemyes
Post-collision safety systemyes
Dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
Front and rear head airbagsyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Stability controlyes
Traction controlyes
Child seat anchorsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Tire pressure monitoringyes
Dusk sensing headlampsyes
Auto delay off headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
Daytime running lightsyes
2 front headrestsyes
2 rear headrestsyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
Front center 3-point beltyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
Remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Engine immobilizeryes
In-Car Entertainment
AM/FM stereoyes
6 total speakersyes
USB connectionyes
Auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
Satellite radio satellite radioyes
Speed sensitive volume controlyes
Power Feature
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Comfort & Convenience
Keyless ignitionyes
Tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
Electric power steeringyes
Rear view camerayes
Cruise controlyes
Front and rear cupholdersyes
Front and rear door pocketsyes
Front seatback storageyes
Leather steering wheelyes
Heated steering wheelyes
Dual zone front climate controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Trip computeryes
Compassyes
External temperature displayyes
Tachometeryes
Clockyes
Tires & Wheels
Painted alloy wheelsyes
17 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
255/70R17 tiresyes
Fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
Underbody mounted spare tireyes
Telematics
Emergency Serviceyes
Airbag Deployment Notificationyes
Stolen Vehicle Tracking/Assistanceyes
Hands-Free Callingyes
Roadside Assistanceyes
Concierge Serviceyes
Destination guidance (also Turn-by-Turn Navigation)yes
Destination Downloadyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100,000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
Mechanical Options
Engine Block Heater +$100
Cat-Back Performance Exhaust +$1,295
EcoTec3 5.3L DI V8 Engine w/Dynamic Fuel Management +$1,595
Integrated Trailer Brake Controller +$275
Duramax 3.0L Turbo-Diesel I6 +$2,390
Trailer Tire Pressure Monitor Sensors +$50
CREDIT - Not Equipped with Dynamic Fuel Management +-$50
Packages
Texas Edition Plus +$1,690
Convenience Package II +$840
Max Trailering Package +$1,125
Z71 Off-Road Package +$1,250
Assist Step and Tonneau Value Package II +$1,295
Liner Protection Package +$350
Diesel Off-Road Packageyes
Assist Step and Tonneau Value Package III +$1,895
Dark Essentials Package +$470
Snow Plow Prep Package +$425
All Star Edition Plus +$1,690
Z71 Off-Road and Protection Package +$1,620
Safety & Security Options
Safety Package +$990
Credit - Not Equipped with Rear Park Assist +-$50
Interior Options
Front Floor Liners +$210
Cloth Rear Seat w/Storage Package +$225
Z71 All-Weather Floor Liners +$275
Rubberized-Vinyl Floor Covering +$0
All-Weather Floor Liners +$230
Under Seat Storage +$285
Credit - Not Equipped with Steering Column Lock +-$50
Credit - Not Equipped with Front Heated/Ventilated and Rear Heated Seats +-$50
Credit - Not Equipped with Heated Steering Wheel +-$25
Leather Package +$985
Adaptive Cruise Control +$500
Front Bucket Seats w/Center Console +$620
Exterior Options
Chrome Package +$295
22" High Gloss Black Wheels +$2,995
Black Molded Splash Guards +$205
22" High Gloss Black Multi-Spoke Wheels +$3,195
Tri-Fold Soft Tonneau Cover +$465
265/65R18SL All-Terrain White Outlined Letter Tires +$350
Multi-Flex Tailgate Step Lights +$210
18" x 8.5" Bright Silver Painted Aluminum Wheels +$650
Assist Step and Tonneau Value Package III +$1,895
265/70R17 All-Terrain Blackwall Tires +$200
4" Round Chromed Assist Steps +$795
275/60R20SL All-Terrain Blackwall Tires +$200
275/50R22SL All-Season Blackwall Tires +$0
22" Bright Chrome Wheels +$3,495
Auxiliary Trailer Camera +$595
6" Rectangular Chromed Tubular Assist Steps +$795
22" Bright Chrome Multi-Split Spoke Wheels +$3,495
Polished Exhaust Tip +$155
Hard Folding Tonneau Cover +$1,100
22" Carbon Flash Metallic Wheels +$3,195
6" Black Assist Steps +$890
275/60R20 All-Season Blackwall Tires +$0
Outside Power-Adjustable Vertical Trailering Mirrors +$345
22" Bright Chrome Multi-Split Spoke Wheels +$3,495
Black Chrome Exhaust Tip +$200
Chrome Assist Steps +$700
Wheel Locks +$85
Front Black Bowtie Emblem +$175
Bed View Camera +$250
265/65R18SL All-Terrain Blackwall Tires +$200
Power Up/Down Tailgate +$185
265/65R18SL All-Season Blackwall Tires +$0
Premium Soft Tonneau Cover +$560
20" x 9" Painted Aluminum Wheels w/Machine Face and Grazen Painted Pockets +$1,100
Front License Plate Kit +$0
Multi-Flex Tailgate +$445
LT265/70R17C All-Terrain Blackwall Tires +$395
Texas Edition Badgingyes
Protection Package +$685
Inventory

