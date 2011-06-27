  1. Home
2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 RST Features & Specs

More about the 2020 Silverado 1500
Overview
Starting MSRP
$42,100
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG20
Total Seating6
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$42,100
on demand 4WDyes
automatic locking hubsyes
Drive typeFour wheel drive
electronic single-speedyes
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$42,100
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)456.0/528.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity24.0 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$42,100
cylinder deactivationyes
Torque348 lb-ft @ 1500 rpm
Base engine size2.7 l
Horsepower310 hp @ 5600 rpm
Turning circle46.3 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$42,100
2 rear headrestsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
4-wheel ABSyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
Front center 3-point beltyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$42,100
Convenience Package w/Bucket Seatsyes
Z71 Off-Road Package w/20" Wheelsyes
Trailer Camera Packageyes
Z71 Off-Road Package w/18" Wheels/Blackwall Tiresyes
Z71 Off-Road Package w/18" Wheels/WOL Tiresyes
RST Value Packageyes
Texas Edition w/Bucket Seatsyes
All-Star Edition w/Bucket Seatsyes
Texas Editionyes
Convenience Package IIyes
All-Star Editionyes
Z71 Off-Road and Protection Package w/18" Wheels/Blackwall Tiresyes
Convenience Packageyes
Max Trailering Packageyes
Advanced Trailering Packageyes
Z71 Off-Road and Protection Package w/20" Wheelsyes
Trailering Packageyes
Z71 Off-Road and Protection Package w/18" Wheels/WOL Tiresyes
Liner Protection Packageyes
Dark Essentials Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$42,100
USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$42,100
Air conditioningyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
keyless ignitionyes
rear view camerayes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$42,100
hands-free entryyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$42,100
Leather Packageyes
Z71 All-Weather Floor Linersyes
All-Weather Floor Linersyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$42,100
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$42,100
Front head room43.0 in.
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room66.0 in.
40-20-40 split bench front seatsyes
Front leg room44.5 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room61.2 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$42,100
Rear head room39.9 in.
Rear hip Room60.2 in.
Rear leg room35.2 in.
Rear shoulder room64.9 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$42,100
22" High Gloss Black Wheelsyes
22" Bright Chrome Wheelsyes
Chevytec Spray-On Bed Lineryes
Black Molded Splash Guardsyes
6" Rectangular Chromed Tubular Assist Stepsyes
P275/50R22SL All-Season Blackwall Tiresyes
Front License Plate Kityes
Black Work Stepyes
P265/65R18SL All-Terrain White Outlined Letter Tiresyes
P275/60R20 All-Season Blackwall Tiresyes
Off-Road Assist Stepsyes
P275/60R20SL All-Terrain Blackwall Tiresyes
22" 6-Spoke Low Gloss Black Wheels w/Machined Accentsyes
4" Round Chromed Assist Stepsyes
22" Carbon Flash Metallic Wheelsyes
Outside Power-Adjustable Vertical Trailering Mirrorsyes
Bed-Mounted Tubular Sport Baryes
20" x 9.0" Painted Aluminum Wheels w/Machine Face and Argent Metallic Pocketsyes
22" 5-Spoke Dark Silver Aluminum Wheels w/Chrome insertsyes
Bed Protection Packageyes
Wheel Locksyes
P265/65R18SL All-Terrain Blackwall Tiresyes
Premium Soft Tonneau Coveryes
6" Black Rectangular Assist Stepsyes
4" Round Black Assist Stepsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$42,100
Length231.7 in.
Maximum towing capacity11400 lbs.
Curb weight4885 lbs.
Gross weight7000 lbs.
Ground clearance8.1 in.
Height75.6 in.
Maximum payload2180 lbs.
Wheel base147.5 in.
Width81.2 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$42,100
Exterior Colors
  • Silver Ice Metallic
  • Havana Brown Metallic
  • Cajun Red Tintcoat
  • Iridescent Pearl Tricoat
  • Northsky Blue Metallic
  • Red Hot
  • Satin Steel Metallic
  • Shadow Gray Metallic
  • Black
  • Summit White
Interior Colors
  • Gideon/Very Dark Atmosphere, leather
  • Gideon/Very Dark Atmosphere, cloth
  • Jet Black, cloth
  • Jet Black, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$42,100
All season tiresyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
18 x 8.5 in. wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
P265/65R18 tiresyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$42,100
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
front independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$42,100
Free Maintenance1 yr./ unlimited mi.
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
