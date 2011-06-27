  1. Home
  2. Chevrolet
  3. Chevrolet Silverado 1500
  4. 2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
  5. 2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Double Cab
  6. Consumer Reviews

2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Double Cab Consumer Reviews

More about the 2020 Silverado 1500
5(67%)4(0%)3(0%)2(0%)1(33%)
3.7
3 reviews
Write a review
See all Silverado 1500s for sale
MSRP Starting at
$32,200
Save as much as $6,399
Select your model:

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Don't drive in heavy rain

Ntac9299, 05/23/2020
Custom Trail Boss 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A)
34 of 41 people found this review helpful

Unfortunately this big beautiful truck, is that's all it is. I have owned one for three months and I drove to go to the store in heavy rain all sorts of water rushing everywhere. I'm thinking suckers no water will hurt me. I guess I was wrong. I just left my home and I guess if you hit a small amount of water at the correct angle it will create a vacuum and draw water from under the front of the truck. So here is my big beautiful truck broke down and small vehicles are passing me by. Btw GM says it's my fault??? I guess I missed the disclaimer that tells me not to drive during rain. I guess I don't understand stand what a Trail boss Z71 mean? Don't get wet? I am so upset all the money I saved for the down payment, the 4 months getting everything together and researching all options. I guess we need to know your vehicles safe water depth. However in the owners manual it advises you that you can travel through water up to the top of the hub. I didn't even get close to that depth. I'm guessing 4", it was rushing down the hill. But nothing any other vehicle had issues with. If you own one please demand them to fix it. My girlfriend has a 2018 Tahoe and traveled the same route to come pick me up. (Maybe 1/4 mile) I called the dealership and they explained how it creates the vacuum and it's all because of the way it's vented at the top. There's a spray hose logo saying not to spray in the vent. That's what causes a vacuum, the suction from the radiator drawing in air and the nice tight seal at the top causes the engine to work like a vacuum. Which would be great to get the coolest air but obviously not. I want GM to completely fix my truck and make sure it doesn't happen again. Maybe put in a snorkel. GM wants me to submit this through insurance and I don't think that's the right thing to do. These should all be recalled and fixed. GM should warranty this and thank me for showing them this obvious flaw. Btw the dealership did say to me it is because of the design at the top because it isn't on the Tahoe my girlfriend owns. So why when I go to buy a 4x4 vehicle with a built in lift kit do I even have to think about worrying about driving on paved roads. I wish I could have taken it out somewhere, but I guess you can't with this delicate flower. Trust me I am not just complaining, I was so proud of this truck. It (stupid I know) felt so good working so hard for it and then it failed. The next big bummer was when it broke down I had this sense of security thinking everything will be fine because I didn't mistreat the truck at all. Idk if anyone has been through a divorce and then go through the pains of rebuilding your life and try so hard and your hard work is just thrown away. What happened to American craftsmanship and quality. The funny thing is that we have been loyal Chevrolet owners for over 20 years and that's why we bought this truck with confidence due to our history of owning many Chevy vehicles but I guess I need to switch to another make and build trust with them. Sorry if wordy I just want people to know my full experience so far. I hope this helps someone. Thanks 😁

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse
Ad
1 Offer Near 20147
Check out current offers on the Chevy Silverado
View Offers
Chevrolet.com

2020 Silverado 1500 RST Z71 Diesel double cab

rejean, 02/25/2020
RST 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (2.7L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
10 of 13 people found this review helpful

Rides great, quiet cab, functional and easy to use controls. The dashboard and interior is easy to use and very comfortable. The ranchero shocks are a great improvement on my previous 2010 truck. the best part around town/local driving 27.7mpg. highway 62-70mph up to 32.6 mpg. My old truck with cylinder deactivation/5.3 v8 never was above 20mpg on the highway and 16 around town. What mileage are you getting with your camry????? Too bad your model menu isn't updated to pick the diesel option with a double cab

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

Silverado Lt 1500 Ltz

Happy Chevy Guy, 04/12/2020
LTZ 4dr Double Cab SB (5.3L 8cyl 8A)
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

My first new vehicle in 18 years! The only thing I wasn’t prepared for was when I installed my oem fog lights there is a need to have the dealer program the darn thing. To me it’s a computer on wheels. Lol. I’m a big guy and feel there is more than enough room in the double cab!

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all Silverado 1500s for sale

Related 2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Double Cab info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles

Latest Updates On New Cars