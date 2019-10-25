2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Double Cab
What’s new
- New 3.0-liter turbodiesel engine available as an option
- Adaptive cruise control newly available
- New Advanced Trailering System option supports up to 15 camera views
- Part of the fourth Silverado 1500 generation introduced for 2019
Pros & Cons
- Several available powertrains for various towing and hauling needs
- Long cabin provides excellent rear legroom
- Lots of in-bed tie-down points and massive bed capacity
- Touchscreen display is attractive and easy to use
- Interior design and cabin controls look dated
- Rides a little rougher than primary rivals
- Quality of some cabin materials is subpar
- Extra-large center stack takes up lots of cabin space
2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Review
Chevrolet fully redesigned its Silverado 1500 just last year, giving it improved fuel economy, a roomier cabin, and new styling to help it stand out from the crowd. For 2020, you might think that Chevy would just stand pat. Instead, the 1500 gets another round of updates that include a new diesel engine option, added technology features, and a new trailering system to support all your towing needs.
On top of the other engines already on offer — a turbocharged four-cylinder, a V6 and one of two V8s — there's a newly available turbodiesel. Chevy was a bit late to the game in adding a diesel to its full-size light-duty pickup truck, but what it did add is a totally likable option. This 3.0-liter straight-six diesel provides smooth acceleration, impressive towing capability, and a significant increase in fuel economy compared to the Silverado V8s.
On the safety front, the Chevrolet Silverado now gets adaptive cruise control as an available feature. Just about every truck in this class offers it, but it was oddly missing from last year's options sheet. Combine that with the user-friendly infotainment system and the new trailering package — which can display up to 15 different camera views all around the truck and trailer — and you've got a thoroughly capable towing rig.
In daily use, however, the 2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 still has a few flaws. For one, the cabin design looks like it came from 2010 rather than 2020, and the quality of some of the materials is lackluster. While we might be inclined to give Chevy a pass on this — trucks are traditionally more about capability than looks — Ram has upped the game with its premium cabin in the Ram 1500. Is this a deal-breaker for the Silverado? Hardly. All the same, we recommend test-driving the Ram and the Ford F-150 before making up your mind.
Our verdict7.2 / 10
How does it drive?7.5
The truck tracks straight on the highway, but the steering effort is a bit too light. Handling is secure, and body roll is held nicely in check as you drive around turns. But midcorner bumps can upset the Silverado pretty easily. Going off-road? A regular 4WD Silverado will do OK, but consider getting the Z71 off-road option package or the Trail Boss trim level to enhance its potential.
How comfortable is it?7.0
The climate system can easily heat and cool the cabin, but operating it can be a little tricky because a lot of the control buttons are small. We really like the optional ventilated and split-heated front seats (separate settings for the seatback and seat cushion), a GM-exclusive feature. Engine noise is nicely muted until you get hard on the throttle, at which point it gets a bit unpleasant.
How’s the interior?7.0
There's a familiar look to the layout of the controls; it's the same basic design Chevy used in the previous-generation Silverado too. They're easy to use but don't give off a particularly modern vibe. Another demerit relates to visibility — the tall and broad hood plus thick windshield roof pillars impede your view ahead.
How’s the tech?7.5
Considering the Silverado's size and weight, the adaptive cruise system follows the vehicle ahead at an unusually close distance in the shortest setting. The surround-view parking camera system is helpful, though the display could stand to be sharper. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto come standard. We were able to connect phones quickly and easily access music.
As for the High Country trim's power up/down tailgate, most of our test team thought it little more than a novelty.
How’s the storage?8.0
The Silverado's boxy center console contains multiple pockets, but we'd expect more space given that this truck has a column-mounted gear shifter. For family duty, the crew cab's back seat has two sets of lower car seat anchors and three top tethers, so child safety seats will fit in any of the three positions. But loading the seats, not to mention the kiddos, might be difficult due to the truck's ride height.
How economical is it?7.5
Is it a good value?6.5
Wildcard7.0
Which Silverado 1500 does Edmunds recommend?
2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 models
The 2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 is a full-size pickup available in eight trim levels: Work Truck (WT), Custom, Custom Trail Boss, LT, RST, LT Trail Boss, LTZ and High Country. Like most full-size trucks, the Silverado is available with varying cab and bed configurations such as two-door regular cab, the four-door extended (Double) cab, and the crew cab with four full-size doors. Depending on cab selection, the three available bed sizes are an 8-foot-long bed, a 6.5-foot bed and a shorter 5-foot-8-inch bed.
The base WT is powered by a 4.3-liter V6 engine (285 horsepower, 305 lb-ft of torque) matched to a six-speed automatic transmission. Standard equipment includes steel wheels, air conditioning, a 7-inch touchscreen, Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and a six-speaker audio system. The Custom trim level adds front tow hooks, power and heated mirrors, and cruise control. Above the Custom is the Custom Trail Boss trim level, which is four-wheel-drive only and has a trailering package and the Z71 off-road suspension package.
Building on the Custom trim, the LT gets a 2.7-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine (310 hp, 348 lb-ft) paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission. It also has LED headlights, a tailgate damper and an 8-inch touchscreen. The RST adds a power-locking and power-release tailgate, in-bed lighting and remote start. The LT Trail Boss gets a 5.3-liter V8 engine (355 hp, 383 lb-ft) paired to 4WD and a 10-speed automatic transmission. You also get the contents of the trailering and Z71 suspension packages.
The LTZ has the 5.3-liter V8 with an eight-speed automatic. It also comes equipped with a higher-definition rearview camera, a heated tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, a trailer brake controller, two 120-volt power outlets, dual-zone automatic climate control, a navigation system, leather upholstery and heated front seats.
In addition to the LTZ's equipment, the High Country pads on front and rear parking sensors, a power-up-and-down tailgate, a spray-on bedliner, a seven-speaker Bose audio system, ventilated front seats, heated second-row seats, wireless phone charging, lane departure warning, blind-spot monitoring, and rear cross-traffic alert.
Many features on upper trim levels are offered on the lower ones as packages or stand-alone options. Other available features include various axle ratios, off-road-oriented tires, and trailer monitoring systems that allow for trailer tire-pressure sensors or trailer rearview-camera connections.
A 3.0-liter inline-six turbocharged diesel engine (277 hp and 460 lb-ft) and a 6.2-liter V8 engine (420 hp, 460 lb-ft) are optional and both are paired with a 10-speed automatic transmission. Four-wheel-drive High Country trims with the 5.3-liter V8 also come with the 10-speed automatic.
An optional Safety package (available on LT, RST, LT Trail Boss, and LTZ) adds lane departure warning, front and rear parking sensors, blind-spot monitoring, and rear cross-traffic alert. The Safety package II (LTZ and High Country only) includes everything in the standard Safety package equipment plus forward collision warning, adaptive cruise control, forward pedestrian detection with braking, and a safety alert seat. The Technology package (LTZ and High Country only) adds a head-up display, a 360-degree parking camera, a bed-view camera, and provisions for two trailer cameras.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500.
Trending topics in reviews
- dashboard
- comfort
- spaciousness
- maintenance & parts
- road noise
- ride quality
- interior
- handling & steering
- engine
- lights
- fuel efficiency
- acceleration
- wheels & tires
Most helpful consumer reviews
Unfortunately this big beautiful truck, is that's all it is. I have owned one for three months and I drove to go to the store in heavy rain all sorts of water rushing everywhere. I'm thinking suckers no water will hurt me. I guess I was wrong. I just left my home and I guess if you hit a small amount of water at the correct angle it will create a vacuum and draw water from under the front of the truck. So here is my big beautiful truck broke down and small vehicles are passing me by. Btw GM says it's my fault??? I guess I missed the disclaimer that tells me not to drive during rain. I guess I don't understand stand what a Trail boss Z71 mean? Don't get wet? I am so upset all the money I saved for the down payment, the 4 months getting everything together and researching all options. I guess we need to know your vehicles safe water depth. However in the owners manual it advises you that you can travel through water up to the top of the hub. I didn't even get close to that depth. I'm guessing 4", it was rushing down the hill. But nothing any other vehicle had issues with. If you own one please demand them to fix it. My girlfriend has a 2018 Tahoe and traveled the same route to come pick me up. (Maybe 1/4 mile) I called the dealership and they explained how it creates the vacuum and it's all because of the way it's vented at the top. There's a spray hose logo saying not to spray in the vent. That's what causes a vacuum, the suction from the radiator drawing in air and the nice tight seal at the top causes the engine to work like a vacuum. Which would be great to get the coolest air but obviously not. I want GM to completely fix my truck and make sure it doesn't happen again. Maybe put in a snorkel. GM wants me to submit this through insurance and I don't think that's the right thing to do. These should all be recalled and fixed. GM should warranty this and thank me for showing them this obvious flaw. Btw the dealership did say to me it is because of the design at the top because it isn't on the Tahoe my girlfriend owns. So why when I go to buy a 4x4 vehicle with a built in lift kit do I even have to think about worrying about driving on paved roads. I wish I could have taken it out somewhere, but I guess you can't with this delicate flower. Trust me I am not just complaining, I was so proud of this truck. It (stupid I know) felt so good working so hard for it and then it failed. The next big bummer was when it broke down I had this sense of security thinking everything will be fine because I didn't mistreat the truck at all. Idk if anyone has been through a divorce and then go through the pains of rebuilding your life and try so hard and your hard work is just thrown away. What happened to American craftsmanship and quality. The funny thing is that we have been loyal Chevrolet owners for over 20 years and that's why we bought this truck with confidence due to our history of owning many Chevy vehicles but I guess I need to switch to another make and build trust with them. Sorry if wordy I just want people to know my full experience so far. I hope this helps someone. Thanks 😁
Rides great, quiet cab, functional and easy to use controls. The dashboard and interior is easy to use and very comfortable. The ranchero shocks are a great improvement on my previous 2010 truck. the best part around town/local driving 27.7mpg. highway 62-70mph up to 32.6 mpg. My old truck with cylinder deactivation/5.3 v8 never was above 20mpg on the highway and 16 around town. What mileage are you getting with your camry????? Too bad your model menu isn't updated to pick the diesel option with a double cab
My first new vehicle in 18 years! The only thing I wasn’t prepared for was when I installed my oem fog lights there is a need to have the dealer program the darn thing. To me it’s a computer on wheels. Lol. I’m a big guy and feel there is more than enough room in the double cab!
2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 video2020 Chevy Silverado Review: Silverado Trail Boss Towing Capacity, Engines, Off-Road & More!
2020 Chevy Silverado Review: Silverado Trail Boss Towing Capacity, Engines, Off-Road & More!
[MUSIC PLAYING] CARLOS LAGO: This is a 2020 Chevy Silverado Trail Boss. And it's a pretty rad truck. Now, the Silverado was redesigned and all new for 2019. But for 2020, there's been a couple of updates and changes. In this video, we're going to talk about what those are, and what you should know, and also review this specific truck. Now for the sake of coming clean, I own a 1972 Chevy C10. That's the truck that led to this one about 48 years ago. If that pegs your personal bias meter, you can deal with that now. But for the rest of you, like, comment, subscribe, and visit Edmunds.com to find more information about vehicles like this. Hi, there. Modern trucks are really big, really tall. So Silverados for 2020 now have 6 available engine choices. You start with the base V6. And then there's, yes, a turbocharged 4-cylinder just like you would get in a compact economy SUV. But it's got 310 horsepower, that 4-cylinder, which is more than what my C10 made with its 350 V8 back in '72, so don't laugh. Now, most Silverados will actually have a 5.3 Liter V8. And that engine comes in a few different flavors. And then, for 2020, Chevy has also introduced the 3 Liter Turbo Diesel Duramax. This, though, is the 6.2 Liter V8. It's the top dog and probably the most desirable engine out of all the Silverados unless you really are in the diesels. So it's the top dog, so we should probably first talk about fuel economy. And in this configuration, with the crew cab, shortbread, you get about 17 mpg combined. And if you line that up against the offerings from Ford and RAM V8 crew cab, short bed, same configurations, four-wheel drive, the few economy is about the same. And that's kind of surprising, because Chevy's touted this Silverado as a very fuel-efficient truck. It's got cylinder deactivation. It's got stop-start. In fact, there's like 16 or 17 different patterns of cylinder deactivation that can happen inside these engines. All save fuel. Why isn't the fuel economy better? Well, it's because this engine is powerful, 420 horsepower and 460 or 480 pound feet of torque, somewhere around there. And that's more than what you get out of the comparable V8s in the Ford and the Ram. Ford has a more powerful Twin Turbo V6 in the Raptor, but that's a different truck. We're talking about V8s. And also there's a new F-150 about to be announced. We're filming this before that announcement comes out, so all this may change when that news comes out. Now, what you need to remember is that, with that power becomes some additional requirements. And the key thing is, you have to run premium fuel in this engine. The owner's manual actually recommends, for top performance, that you run 93 octane. If you live in a state, like me, where you don't have access to 93 octane-- the best we get in California and some other states around here is 91-- you can do that. Just don't expect the most power out of this engine. But it'll be fine. Still worth it. [MUSIC PLAYING] Full size trucks come in a ton of different varieties and configurations. This is the LT Trail Boss, right, which is Chevy's off road offering. It's close in terms of capability add price to the Ram Rebel and F-150 FX4 Depending on how you configure it, it's going to be about $50,000. We have it here as the Crew Cab Short Bed configuration. Now, what makes it the offroad offering? Well, you get a 2 inch lift kit. You get Rancho shocks. You get skid plates. You get hill descent control. You get a 2 speed transfer case. That's gives you low range for crawling. And you get an automatic locking rear differential. Now, this truck is black on black because it has the Midnight package. And that gives you black wheels and black paint and black badges, except for the 6.2 liter badge on the hood, because you opted for the engine. And you still want to show that off. Now, as this truck sits here, the MSPR, including destination, is about $60,000. [MUSIC PLAYING] Before we talk about wheels and tires, I want to comment on design. When the Silverado came out in 2019, when this generation of it did, we were all kind of surprised and confused by the design. I've got to say, though, in this configuration, this black with the red tow hooks, this has actually kind of grown on me, the way it looks, with this lift, too. Now, wheels and tires, when you get the Trail Boss package, you get the Z71 package, because Chevy option codes are very confusing to understand. Here's what you need to know. You get 32 inch Goodyear Wrangler DuraTracs. They're 275/65-18. This is an on-road off-road dual purpose tire. And the tread blocks are actually pretty meaty. So that's a nice thing to see on an off-road intended truck. And also, if we were to turn the wheel and look behind here, you would actually see the Rancho shocks, which is pretty neat, because they're bright red and white and have the word Rancho on them. And when you pay for upgraded hardware, you want to be able to see it when you show it off to your friends. Get your money's worth. Now, it's also cool to see, because that 2 inch lift is what gives this truck really generous approach and departure angles. Now, what's an approach and departure angle? Well, imagine it like this, if you're approaching a hill that's at a specific incline, the more aggressive the incline, the more aggressive the angle of that hill, that means that chances are, you're going to touch the hill with your bumper before you touch it with your tire, unless you have a really high approach angle. And that means this bumper is going to get out of the way and let the tire climb up. I mean, think about it like a line like that. The departure angle is the same for the rear. Now, in the case of this Trail Boss, those figures are actually better than what you get on the F-150 and the Ram. The departure angle is actually the same on the Ram. But it's still competitive. And that's impressive, because the Ram Rebel has an air suspension that can raise and lower. And this doesn't, so that lift gets a lot of that work done mechanically without the need for an air suspension. That's a really cool thing to have from the factory on your truck. The Silverado, just like the F-150 and the Ram, comes in three bed sizes. And this is the smallest one at 5 foot 8 inches. Of the small bed offerings of all the major pickup trucks, this is actually the biggest by virtue of it being longer and taller than what you get with the small beds on Ram and F-150. Now, that has pros and cons. Pros, you can fit more stuff. The con is that when the bed gets even taller with the 2 inch lift, it gets harder to throw stuff in. I'm 5 foot 10. The bed is basically up to my shoulder. If you're shorter than me, that could be a problem. I do like, though, on the back of the Silverado, the tailgate. It's not fancy folding or anything like that, but it is power release. And you can do that with the key fob and inside the cab, too. That's really nice and controlled. We can also take a minute to admire the cup holders, right here, very nice. But also, this is really light. That makes it really easy to lift up and put back. Now, as we get back here, we can also talk towing and payload. Chevy touts a max tow rating of the Silverado for about 13,400 pounds and a max payload of 2,250 pounds. The reason you shouldn't care too much about those numbers is because getting them requires getting a specific cab, bed, engine, option package, all that stuff. Most trucks won't actually have those figures. Most Silverados don't. This particular truck, in this configuration, has the max trailer tow package. And that's what gives you the trailer hitch and the connectors, right here, which is nice and cleanly integrated. And as this truck is equipped, the max tow rating is 9,300 pounds and the max payload is about 1,500 pounds. The first thing I noticed when I hopped in this truck was the column shifter. That's great. I love it. It's how all automatics should be. The thing you'll probably notice when you hop in this truck is this center screen. It looks kind of small, doesn't it? Especially when you compare it to what you get in the Ram, the optional 12 inch screen, which is like-- takes up that much space in that truck center stack. This screen just looks small. It's actually 8 inches, which shouldn't be too bad. But I think it's just the way it's positioned on the dash, which makes it look the way it does. The software behind it works fairly well. I had no trouble with it during my drive. And it also supports Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, which I'm plugged into too. And that works flawlessly when you get it all plugged in and set up, ready to go. And in terms of power ports, you've got two USB here, USB-C, traditional USB or the older USB right next to that, 12 volt, 110 volt, and then, in the storage bin here, you have two more USB ports and AUX port as well, nice array of things to plug into. And much like the screen being not the most aesthetically pleasing but functional, the interior is pretty much the same way relative to the Ram. This is a highly functional interior. Everything is laid out in terms of the way you would expect, it just doesn't have that sense of refinement or polish that you get in the higher end versions of the Rams, the Rams that cost about this kind of money. Storage is totally adequate. You get double glove boxes. You have a big center bin here. But again, versus the Ram, the center console in the Ram is a little bit better thought out, because it's got trays that slide up and down and back and forth. This just has a deep bin and kind of a shallow bin. And this storage for your phone, right here, that's not going to contain Arnie. He'll fall over as soon as I accelerate. Let's talk about a few things I like about the Silverado though. And that's when you get heated seats, you can opt to seat back and seat bottom or just seat back. That's nice. Get a heated steering wheel, too. And I also like the additional controls you get on the back of the steering wheel, volume up and down on this side and, I think track forward and back on the other side. That's also a thing that, I think, Ram did first. But, hey, if it works, why not do it in this truck too. As we get into the backseat, you see there's a ton of space back here. It's really, really spacious in this back seat. For the three adults that you could fit across the back, what are they going to face in terms of comfort and usability? Well, you got two more USB ports here, again, a USB-C and an older type right next to it, 12 volt power outlet right there, two cup holders with a little gap here for stuff, and then, in the center, you've got this flip down armrest that has two cup holders and, it looks like, another phone holder. Let's do another Arnie containment test. Arnie has been contained. Now, what I like about the storage in this truck is that the seat bottoms on both sides flip up really easily. That's pretty nice. And they drop down just when you pull it. Makes that storage really easy to access. Though there's no under floor storage, what you do have on both outboard seat backs is a little container right there that's definitely not for contraband. Stay safe, kids. Now, these seats don't recline, but there's enough space where any average sized adult is going to be plenty comfortable back here. [MUSIC PLAYING] This is not a serious off-road test. What we're doing is to illustrate the effects that you get in a Trail Boss. I am in low range. I am in first gear. I've got stability control off. So we found that the breakover angle is compromised by the running boards. If you want a little bit more space to navigate over obstacles, don't get running boards, or pull them off. That's going to give you a little more space. And over these bumps, right now, what I want to demonstrate is how the rear differential truck works. A rear differential locks the two wheels together, so they spin at the same rate. And a lot of-off road trucks, that is activated manually. You press a button to turn it on. In the Chevy truck-- and it's been like this for a long time-- this rear differential automatically locks. You don't need to hit a button or anything. As soon as it senses slip in one wheel, it starts engaging clutch packs to make sure the two wheels turn at the same speed. And that's can be good and bad, depending on your preference. On one hand, it takes your input out of it. It just does it automatically. And on the bad side, it takes your input out of it and does it automatically, whether you like it or not. It's kind of up to you. [MUSIC PLAYING] Now, as we get to the driving section of this review, I'm going to come to a complete stop, because there's one thing that's got to be very important with this 6.2 Liter V8 in this truck. And that is acceleration. Full stop. I'm going to stomp it. Let's see how it feels. [ENGINE REVVING] That feels good. That sounds good, too, as it should, because when you pay for the engine upgrade, you should be rewarded with the engine upgrade every time you stomp on the gas. And I'll say, at idle, this engine's actually fairly quiet, disappointingly so, maybe a little bit. But when you step on the gas to make a pass, when you step on the gas on an on ramp or just at a red light, you get rewarded with that sound. And that's very delightful. Now, when it comes to other aspects of drivability on this truck, really, the only thing you've got to be aware of is the road noise that you get from these tires. When you go towards a more aggressive offroad tire-- not that this is the world's most aggressive offroad tire, but one that has some off-road purpose-- you get a little bit of tire noise. And that's just the name of the game. You can kind of hear it. I don't know if you can right now through this microphone, but it's more pronounced than you would get through a normal street tire. But that's just what happens. Now, drivability, ride comfort, handling response are all fairly well-controlled for this kind of truck. Now, the Ram has a smoother ride, because it has a rear coil spring suspension. These are on leaf springs for a traditional truck set up, but it's far from uncomfortable. It feels like what you would expect from a truck. Whereas, the Ram, it feels more like you would expect from a car-- an SUV. I don't know. Something like that. This feels quite nice, though, for a truck. Visibility is also fairly strong even though the dash is tall-- the dash is quite tall. And I have the seat as low as it gets. And I could still have a fairly clear view through all the angles that I want to look. That being said, this is still a comfortable and smooth driver. We haven't talked a lot about the 10-speed automatic, because most of the time, you don't even notice that it's there. And that's exactly what a good transmission should do. 10 speeds sounds like a lot of gears, because it is. The transmission in my C10 is a 4-speed, of which I use probably two gears, three gears maybe, because first is the granny gear, really short gear. 10-speed is a lot to take in. And that doesn't give you an incredible ratio range. What it gives you are really tightly spaced gear ratios. Downshifting from 10th to 9th gear is so slight, it's almost imperceptible. What's nice, though, is when you're driving casually around town, the shifting isn't something you notice. I have no idea what gear I'm in right now, when I'm in drive. If I roll in the gas, there's a downshift. But I have no idea what downshift it was to. That's nice for driving around town. That's nice for freeway use, because why do you want to pay attention when you're just commuting, when you're just driving for pleasure or out of necessity. Now, when you put it in manual mode or low mode, you can row through the gears just like you would expect using the column. But why do that when you're just cruising? Like some other modern trucks, the 4-wheel drive selector in this is interesting. If you haven't been in one of these trucks recently, let's give a brief explainer. The truck keys up into 4-wheel drive auto. It doesn't keep into 2 high. What is 4-wheel drive auto? Well, it's basically all wheel drive. This truck essentially has a center differential that can control torque split so that it doesn't start like jerking around when you have it in 4-wheel drive. When you put it in, you still have access to 2 high, 4 high, 4 low. When you put it into those modes, it basically locks that center differential up and acts like a traditional 4-wheel drive system. And it tends to give you the best of both worlds. New, for this year, on the Silverado is adaptive cruise control. But this specific truck doesn't have it, so can't really comment on that. Tough, but oh, well. Overall, the drivability in this truck is very strong. The comfort is fairly solid. And I could totally, daily drive this thing, no problem. Just wish it had a more sophisticated exterior camera system for parking. That'd be nice in Los Angeles. Probably no something that people living in Idaho or Texas need to care about, but, hey, it is what it is. Now, we currently have the Silverado ranked behind the Ram in our full size truck ratings. And that's because, for the same money, the Ram has, in our minds, a better looking and more functional interior, also a better ride, thanks to its rear coil spring suspension. Now, in the Silverado's corner, it has a 6.2 Liter V8 and 10-speed automatic transmission that simply kicks butt. I want that. I want this combination in the Ram. And though this interior isn't as attractive, and slightly less functional, it's not bad. It gets the job done. So the question is, if you're looking at one of these trucks, what is important to you? If you don't care about interior richness, and you don't need that extra degree of interior functionality, this truck will certainly get the job done. And when you find the place to use it you get to listen to that V8, which I'm going to do shortly. [ENGINE REVVING] That's a real good sound. That's a real good sound.
Outfitted with a lift kit and more aggressive off-road tires, the Chevy Silverado Trail Boss is built for general purpose off-roading. Carlos Lago explains what you should know about the 2020 Chevy Silverado in general while reviewing the Chevrolet Silverado Trail Boss.
Features & Specs
|Custom 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB
4.3L 6cyl 6A
|MSRP
|$37,900
|MPG
|15 city / 20 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 6
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|285 hp @ 5300 rpm
|LT 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB
2.7L 4cyl Turbo 8A
|MSRP
|$40,200
|MPG
|19 city / 22 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 6
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|310 hp @ 5600 rpm
|Custom 4dr Double Cab SB
4.3L 6cyl 6A
|MSRP
|$34,600
|MPG
|16 city / 21 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 6
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|285 hp @ 5300 rpm
|Custom Trail Boss 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB
4.3L 6cyl 6A
|MSRP
|$39,500
|MPG
|14 city / 18 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 6
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|285 hp @ 5300 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite Silverado 1500 safety features:
- Rear Vision Camera
- Displays an image of the area immediately behind the Silverado in the central touchscreen. Standard on all trims.
- Front and Rear Park Assist
- Sounds an alert as the Silverado approaches an object in front of or behind the vehicle.
- Forward Collision Alert
- Warns the driver of an imminent front-end collision and can apply the brakes at low speeds.
NHTSA Overall Rating 4 out of 5 stars
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|4 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|4 / 5
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|Not Rated
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|5 / 5
|Back Seat
|Not Rated
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|4 / 5
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|Not Rated
Chevrolet Silverado 1500 vs. the competition
Chevrolet Silverado 1500 vs. Ram 1500
Our current top choice in the light-duty pickup truck segment is the Ram 1500. Compared to the Silverado, the Ram gives off a more modern vibe thanks to its bigger available infotainment touchscreens, higher-quality cabin materials and smoother ride quality. The Ram also has a range of engines to choose from and high towing capacities. It's definitely a favorite around the office. Read Edmunds' long-term road test of the Ram 1500.
Chevrolet Silverado 1500 vs. Ford F-150
The Chevrolet Silverado and the Ford F-150 are well-matched rivals. Both offer comfortable interiors, robust towing and hauling capability, and a wide range of available trim levels. The Ford feels a bit more nimble around turns, while the Chevy offers a smoother ride on the highway and superior fuel economy, at least in our testing. Read Edmunds' long-term road test of the Ford F-150.
Chevrolet Silverado 1500 vs. GMC Sierra 1500
If you like the Silverado 1500 but want a bit more of a luxury feel, or you just want a different grille up front, there's always the Sierra 1500. The GMC Sierra and the Chevrolet Silverado are essentially the same truck underneath, with just a few styling and equipment differences. One advantage for the GMC 1500 is its trick six-way tailgate that slightly increases utility.
FAQ
Is the Chevrolet Silverado 1500 a good car?
What's new in the 2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500:
- New 3.0-liter turbodiesel engine available as an option
- Adaptive cruise control newly available
- New Advanced Trailering System option supports up to 15 camera views
- Part of the fourth Silverado 1500 generation introduced for 2019
Is the Chevrolet Silverado 1500 reliable?
Is the 2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500?
The least-expensive 2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 is the 2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Work Truck 4dr Double Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $32,200.
Other versions include:
- Custom 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) which starts at $37,900
- LT 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (2.7L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $40,200
- Custom 4dr Double Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) which starts at $34,600
- Custom Trail Boss 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) which starts at $39,500
- RST 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (2.7L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $42,100
- Work Truck 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) which starts at $35,500
- LTZ 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (5.3L 8cyl 8A) which starts at $46,300
- Work Truck 4dr Double Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) which starts at $32,200
- LT 4dr Double Cab SB (2.7L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $36,900
- LTZ 4dr Double Cab SB (5.3L 8cyl 8A) which starts at $43,000
- LT Trail Boss 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (5.3L 8cyl 10A) which starts at $46,100
- RST 4dr Double Cab SB (2.7L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $38,800
What are the different models of Chevrolet Silverado 1500?
More about the 2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Double Cab Overview
The 2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Double Cab is offered in the following styles: Custom 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A), LT 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (2.7L 4cyl Turbo 8A), Custom 4dr Double Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A), Custom Trail Boss 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A), RST 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (2.7L 4cyl Turbo 8A), Work Truck 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A), LTZ 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (5.3L 8cyl 8A), Work Truck 4dr Double Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A), LT 4dr Double Cab SB (2.7L 4cyl Turbo 8A), LTZ 4dr Double Cab SB (5.3L 8cyl 8A), LT Trail Boss 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (5.3L 8cyl 10A), and RST 4dr Double Cab SB (2.7L 4cyl Turbo 8A).
What do people think of the 2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Double Cab?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Double Cab and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2020 Silverado 1500 Double Cab 3.6 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2020 Silverado 1500 Double Cab.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Double Cab and all model years in our database. Our rich analysis includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2020 Silverado 1500 Double Cab featuring deep dives into trim levels including Custom, LT, Custom Trail Boss, etc. with careful analysis around pricing, features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving and performance. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.Read our full review of the 2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Double Cab here.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Double Cab?
2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Double Cab RST 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (5.3L 8cyl 8A)
The 2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Double Cab RST 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (5.3L 8cyl 8A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $51,785. The average price paid for a new 2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Double Cab RST 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (5.3L 8cyl 8A) is trending $6,399 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $6,399 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $45,386.
The average savings for the 2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Double Cab RST 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (5.3L 8cyl 8A) is 12.4% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 33 2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Double Cab RST 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (5.3L 8cyl 8A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Double Cab LT 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (2.7L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
The 2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Double Cab LT 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (2.7L 4cyl Turbo 8A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $48,960. The average price paid for a new 2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Double Cab LT 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (2.7L 4cyl Turbo 8A) is trending $6,292 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $6,292 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $42,668.
The average savings for the 2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Double Cab LT 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (2.7L 4cyl Turbo 8A) is 12.9% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 37 2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Double Cab LT 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (2.7L 4cyl Turbo 8A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Double Cab Custom 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A)
The 2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Double Cab Custom 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $43,560. The average price paid for a new 2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Double Cab Custom 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) is trending $5,583 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $5,583 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $37,977.
The average savings for the 2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Double Cab Custom 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) is 12.8% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 13 2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Double Cab Custom 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Double Cab Work Truck 4dr Double Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A)
The 2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Double Cab Work Truck 4dr Double Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $34,190. The average price paid for a new 2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Double Cab Work Truck 4dr Double Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) is trending $5,034 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $5,034 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $29,156.
The average savings for the 2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Double Cab Work Truck 4dr Double Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) is 14.7% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 4 2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Double Cab Work Truck 4dr Double Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Double Cab Work Truck 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A)
The 2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Double Cab Work Truck 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $42,410. The average price paid for a new 2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Double Cab Work Truck 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) is trending $5,213 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $5,213 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $37,197.
The average savings for the 2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Double Cab Work Truck 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) is 12.3% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 3 2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Double Cab Work Truck 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Double Cab Custom Trail Boss 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A)
The 2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Double Cab Custom Trail Boss 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $43,840. The average price paid for a new 2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Double Cab Custom Trail Boss 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) is trending $5,060 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $5,060 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $38,780.
The average savings for the 2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Double Cab Custom Trail Boss 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) is 11.5% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 2 2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Double Cab Custom Trail Boss 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Double Cab LT 4dr Double Cab SB (5.3L 8cyl 8A)
The 2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Double Cab LT 4dr Double Cab SB (5.3L 8cyl 8A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $45,520. The average price paid for a new 2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Double Cab LT 4dr Double Cab SB (5.3L 8cyl 8A) is trending $5,810 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $5,810 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $39,710.
The average savings for the 2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Double Cab LT 4dr Double Cab SB (5.3L 8cyl 8A) is 12.8% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 1 2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Double Cab LT 4dr Double Cab SB (5.3L 8cyl 8A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on new cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.
Which 2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Double Cabs are available in my area?
2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Double Cab Listings and Inventory
There are currently 380 new 2020 [object Object] Silverado 1500 Double Cabs listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $31,995 and mileage as low as 0 miles. Simply research the type of used car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap used cars for sale near you. Once you have identified a vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Double Cab. Then select Edmunds special offers, perks, deals, and incentives to contact the dealer of your choice and save up to $10,247 on a new, used or CPO 2020 [object Object] Silverado 1500 Double Cab available from a dealership near you.
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2020 [object Object] Silverado 1500 Double Cab for sale near you.
Can't find a new 2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Double Cab Silverado 1500 Double Cab you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new Chevrolet Silverado 1500 for sale - 2 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $25,602.
Find a new Chevrolet for sale - 11 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $12,271.
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including all models of the 2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Double Cab and all available trim types: Work Truck, Custom, Custom, etc. Rich, trim-level features & specs and options data tracked for the 2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Double Cab include (but are not limited to): MSRP, available incentives and deals, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (interior and exterior color, upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, cruise control, parking assistance, lane sensing, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy and MPG (city, highway, and combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (interior cabin space, vehicle length and width, seating capacity, cargo space). Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds expert review, safety rating, and color.
Should I lease or buy a 2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Double Cab?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
Check out Chevrolet lease specials
