2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Crew Cab Consumer Reviews

Great Truck! Ed Nielsen , 01/31/2020 Custom 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) 23 of 23 people found this review helpful Traded an F-150 for a 2020 Silverado Custom Quad Cab 4 X 4 with the 5.3 V8. Basic truck, but it drives, handles, and looks fantastic. Alot tighter than the F-150, and the steering and brakes are more responsive. Quality of the interior materials are not as good as the F-150, my only negative. Power train is very responsive but not as good as the Ecoboost 3.5. Overall a very solid, reliable buy. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Exactly what's wrong with the 2020 silverado Johnny4Track , 03/14/2020 Custom Trail Boss 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.6 ft. SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) 60 of 64 people found this review helpful Good truck, but there are some dumb GM issues... First, the custom trim doesn't have any center console storage. This is insane because it would cost GM less money to install one good center console on their trucks instead of trying to force buyers into a trim upgrade. Second, the truck has a blind spot mirror on the driver's side. This would be a useful mirror on the passenger side, but it's totally stupid and useless on the driver's side. We don't need another mirror to see what's next to us on the driver's side because that's already visible in the regular mirror. We DO need that blind spot mirror on the passenger side where it belongs. Third, the radio (infotainment center) reboots randomly, so get used to having to pull over and re-enter any travel destinations while using apple car play, or get used to not having navigation. The implementation of car play is definitely a joke on the base trim. Fourth, the window controls flat out suck. Try to roll down a window and get it to stop where you want it to stop and you'll know why I'm writing this. Fifth, the gas filler. The gas gap was deleted on this truck in favor of a rubber flap. Standard pump nozzles will fight you a little to remove them after filling up. Not much, but just enough to drip gas on the body paint underneath the filler hole. Annoying and eventually that will ruin the paint. Sixth - the radio sucks in the base models. You have to turn the bass all the way up to get any decent sound, just to make it usable. Seventh - there are no radio controls on the steering wheel on the base models. It's 2020, this is laughable - the 5 year old toyota I traded in was better equipped inside. To summarize, this is a good truck, but GM went so cheap with the base interior that they should be ashamed. GM would make more money per sale if they stopped forcing upgrades over stupid things like center consoles, inferior radios, etc... anything with a 47K sticker should not be a compromise. Report Abuse

Much improved - better look and ride! Lawson46038 , 03/13/2020 LT Trail Boss 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 10A) 13 of 14 people found this review helpful I actually held off buying a Silverado due to the previous squared off fender wells. I did not like that look at all. An opportunity came for me to trade out of my 2019 Colorado into a 2020 Silverado 1500 Crew Cab and what an amazing truck this is! I would definitely recommend the CREW cab versus the DOUBLE cab if you can swing it. There is so much more room in the back of a crew cab. I love everything about this truck and I'm super happy that this doesn't have the lousy transmission that was in previous models. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

High Country FTW Eman , 03/30/2020 High Country 4dr Crew Cab 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 8A) 4 of 4 people found this review helpful I am a recent purchaser of a High Country and this thing rocks. No issues so far and it is a head turner. I understand the interior might look dated, but after you drive it for awhile you realize it is because they need it to be a functional "TRUCK" interior, meaning they wanted "cheaper" plastics because they get dirty all the time! Even though the interior might be a little dull it does grow on you and appreciation levels of all the little cubbies and storage bins go way up as you become accustomed to them. When you buy a higher trim level, you get a massive technology suite that some rivals including RAM does not have. The info-entertainment center (while small) is very responsive and intuitive. The higher trim levels might include the rear backup mirror (which is amazing) and the 360 surround camera/tailoring camera. This is amazingly thought out and is great quality. I also didn't want a massive 12 inch screen that looks out of place in the center console. They all do the same thing, and I have no trouble reaching the one GM provides. The only thing I envy of other more modern truck owners is a panoramic sunroof which i'm sure they will come out with soon. That would put this truck way over the top in my opinion. The little sunroof it offers is just Meh. Overall very happy with my purchase and hope to keep it for a long time. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse