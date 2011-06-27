Used 2013 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Extended Cab Consumer Reviews
Spare Tire
Please be aware that when buying the Silverado Truck that the spare tire is only 17 inch. So if you buy a truck with 20 inches tires the spare is still only 17. The dealer will tell you that it is a full spare but it is not the same size as what is on the truck. Even the trucks with 18 inch tires come with a 17 inch spare.
NO MORE CHEVY TRUCKS
Do not buy a Chevy 2013 Silverado. My truck has oil consumption problems. GM never issued a recall even though they were aware of the problem. I have 5 Chevy truck in my fleet. There will be no more purchased by my company.
Computor diagnostic
Always ask for dealer diagnostic test copy. In some cases they simply clear codes to sell the vehicle, without fixing anything that caused the code error. I did not even get home with my truck and the engine light came on, took it to my mechanic he tested it and 10 codes had been cleared. So took the truck back and got my money back.
Love my truck
Having the 2013 model, the rear doors can only be opened after the front doors are open. Only thing that went bad so far is the oil pressure gauge stopped working. Dealer worked with Chevrolet and got a great repair price for me.
I LOVE MY TRUCK
I LOVE LOVE MY TRUCK... It's BIG.. Keep that in mind... Parking becomes a "task".. but that being said... I love my truck. Nice and roomy front and back. Rear seats fold up so you can carry big items in the cab of the truck. I put dual exhaust on my truck so I get about 20 miles per gallon. Everyone comments on it... I had to put running boards to help me get into the cab easier... (I'm 5 ft. 4 inch)... Trucks, where I live have great re-sale... so that being IF I keep it in great shape, I probably can sell it in a couple year for the same price I paid... THAT'S nice... The ONLY negative I can say is I have the LT model, not the LTZ, but for a 2013 model it REALLY lacks technology things that should be standard in today's age... Like blue tooth, back up camera, etc... That being said.. I LOVE MY TRUCK
