  1. Home
  2. Chevrolet
  3. Chevrolet Silverado 1500
  4. Used 2013 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
  5. Used 2013 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Extended Cab
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 2013 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Extended Cab Consumer Reviews

More about the 2013 Silverado 1500
5(33%)4(33%)3(0%)2(0%)1(34%)
3.3
6 reviews
Write a review
See all Silverado 1500s for sale
List Price Range
$12,190 - $26,888
Used Silverado 1500 for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
12

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Spare Tire

crabber63, 06/13/2013
26 of 36 people found this review helpful

Please be aware that when buying the Silverado Truck that the spare tire is only 17 inch. So if you buy a truck with 20 inches tires the spare is still only 17. The dealer will tell you that it is a full spare but it is not the same size as what is on the truck. Even the trucks with 18 inch tires come with a 17 inch spare.

Report Abuse

NO MORE CHEVY TRUCKS

Mike McLaughlin, 08/15/2017
LT 4dr Extended Cab 6.5 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A)
5 of 6 people found this review helpful

Do not buy a Chevy 2013 Silverado. My truck has oil consumption problems. GM never issued a recall even though they were aware of the problem. I have 5 Chevy truck in my fleet. There will be no more purchased by my company.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

Computor diagnostic

Billy T, 05/30/2018
Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab 6.5 ft. SB (4.3L 6cyl 4A)
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

Always ask for dealer diagnostic test copy. In some cases they simply clear codes to sell the vehicle, without fixing anything that caused the code error. I did not even get home with my truck and the engine light came on, took it to my mechanic he tested it and 10 codes had been cleared. So took the truck back and got my money back.

Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Report Abuse

Love my truck

Bruce F, 06/10/2018
LT 4dr Extended Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A)
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

Having the 2013 model, the rear doors can only be opened after the front doors are open. Only thing that went bad so far is the oil pressure gauge stopped working. Dealer worked with Chevrolet and got a great repair price for me.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

I LOVE MY TRUCK

LinF, 05/05/2016
LT 4dr Extended Cab 6.5 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A)
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

I LOVE LOVE MY TRUCK... It's BIG.. Keep that in mind... Parking becomes a "task".. but that being said... I love my truck. Nice and roomy front and back. Rear seats fold up so you can carry big items in the cab of the truck. I put dual exhaust on my truck so I get about 20 miles per gallon. Everyone comments on it... I had to put running boards to help me get into the cab easier... (I'm 5 ft. 4 inch)... Trucks, where I live have great re-sale... so that being IF I keep it in great shape, I probably can sell it in a couple year for the same price I paid... THAT'S nice... The ONLY negative I can say is I have the LT model, not the LTZ, but for a 2013 model it REALLY lacks technology things that should be standard in today's age... Like blue tooth, back up camera, etc... That being said.. I LOVE MY TRUCK

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse
12
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all Silverado 1500s for sale

Related Used 2013 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Extended Cab info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles