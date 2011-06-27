Used 2013 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Extended Cab Consumer Reviews

Spare Tire crabber63 , 06/13/2013 26 of 36 people found this review helpful Please be aware that when buying the Silverado Truck that the spare tire is only 17 inch. So if you buy a truck with 20 inches tires the spare is still only 17. The dealer will tell you that it is a full spare but it is not the same size as what is on the truck. Even the trucks with 18 inch tires come with a 17 inch spare. Report Abuse

NO MORE CHEVY TRUCKS Mike McLaughlin , 08/15/2017 LT 4dr Extended Cab 6.5 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) 5 of 6 people found this review helpful Do not buy a Chevy 2013 Silverado. My truck has oil consumption problems. GM never issued a recall even though they were aware of the problem. I have 5 Chevy truck in my fleet. There will be no more purchased by my company. Safety Technology Performance Reliability Value Report Abuse

Computor diagnostic Billy T , 05/30/2018 Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab 6.5 ft. SB (4.3L 6cyl 4A) 2 of 2 people found this review helpful Always ask for dealer diagnostic test copy. In some cases they simply clear codes to sell the vehicle, without fixing anything that caused the code error. I did not even get home with my truck and the engine light came on, took it to my mechanic he tested it and 10 codes had been cleared. So took the truck back and got my money back. Technology Performance Interior Comfort Report Abuse

Love my truck Bruce F , 06/10/2018 LT 4dr Extended Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) 2 of 2 people found this review helpful Having the 2013 model, the rear doors can only be opened after the front doors are open. Only thing that went bad so far is the oil pressure gauge stopped working. Dealer worked with Chevrolet and got a great repair price for me. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse