Used 2006 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Extended Cab Consumer Reviews
Quality truck
I owned my 2006 for 7 years before trading off for a newer GMC truck. Bought it at 20,000 miles and sold at 90,000. Solid truck, ok fuel economy for a full size (15/19 on regular gas, not E85) and comfortable enough for a daily driver. It wasn't overly special, no bluetooth or rear-view cameras, but the Z71 package made it sharp to look at. With 4-wheel drive, it was dependable even on cold snowy days until the Midwest rust got into the brakes at 9 years old (the reason I sold it). After adding an after-market trailer brake controller I never had any issues towing campers or other cars behind it. I would recommend this truck to anyone.
Great Truck for the Price
Find that the Chevrolet extended cab work truck is an excellent value. Lots of room inside and good comfortable seating. The V6 is challenged to cruise in hilly areas without having to ramp into higher rpms, but does a good job on the highway. Most of these have exhaust vibration as mention by another reviewer. Transmission is smooth and brakes are responsive. I like the hood design for 2006 which is very rare. 21 mpg on the highway is a plus and access to the motor is easy.
2006 Silverado Like a Rock
My pickup has 55k miles now and it's great. Great gas mileage in town about 15-16 mpg with the 4.8 L V8. 18 mpg highway-interstate. Good power and get up and go. Good room for an ext cab and the fold up seat is nice. No problems towing anything or getting around off-road, this baby never gets stuck. Very smooth and quiet on the highway for a truck.
Not very solid
I got my 2006 LT2 ext. cab silverado in april of 2010. It was very clean with only 35,000 miles on it.Now its October and I have replaced both front rotors after they warped, the passenger side window on the back door was replaced because it leaked air. They did a very poor job of that. Now the other side is leaking. The front end knocks I think its the rack and pinion so it is going back for that too. It also has a rattle in the dash, sounds like the instrument panel. Otherwise its GREAT.
Great Truck
Bought my truck used in January of 2013 with 53xxx miles. I took the truck into a dealer to have a used car inspection done and was told i had a bad intermediate steering shaft which was a $70 fix, which isn't bad. After having my truck for about six months i got a notification saying tighten fuel cap then my engine light came on, i had it reset at an auto parts place then a month or two later it came on again so i went back and the guy told me it was a sensor under my fuel tank. Other than that this truck is great! Its only a 2wd but this thing can go anywhere and has such a smooth ride.
