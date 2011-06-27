  1. Home
Used 2002 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LS Features & Specs

More about the 2002 Silverado 1500
Overview
Starting MSRP
$29,819
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG14
Total Seating6
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$29,819
automatic locking hubsyes
Drive typeFour wheel drive
hi-lo gear selectionyes
Transmission4-speed automatic
part time 4WDyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$29,819
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)12/16 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)408/544 mi.
Fuel tank capacity34 gal.
Combined MPG14
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$29,819
Torque325 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size5.3 l
Horsepower285 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle51.1 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$29,819
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Passenger airbag deactivation switchyes
child seat anchorsyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
Front center lap beltyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Rear center lap beltyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$29,819
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$29,819
Air conditioningyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
Passenger vanity mirroryes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$29,819
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$29,819
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$29,819
Front head room41 in.
Passenger seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room65.2 in.
split-bench front seatsyes
Front leg room41.3 in.
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room61.4 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$29,819
Rear head room38.4 in.
Rear hip Room61.5 in.
Rear leg room33.7 in.
Rear shoulder room66.3 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$29,819
Front track65 in.
Curb weight5090 lbs.
Gross weight6400 lbs.
Angle of approach25.4 degrees
Maximum payload1310 lbs.
Angle of departure27.5 degrees
Length246.6 in.
Maximum towing capacity8700 lbs.
Ground clearance8.5 in.
Height73.7 in.
Wheel base157.5 in.
Width78.5 in.
Rear track66 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$29,819
Exterior Colors
  • Indigo Blue Metallic
  • Medium Charcoal Gray Metallic
  • Light Pewter Metallic
  • Summit White
  • Onyx Black
  • Victory Red
  • Forest Green Metallic
  • Dark Carmine Red Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Graphite
  • Tan
  • Medium Gray
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$29,819
chrome steel wheelsyes
partial wheel coversyes
Steel spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
P245/75R16 tiresyes
16 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$29,819
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$29,819
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
