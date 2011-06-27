  1. Home
  2. Chevrolet
  3. Chevrolet Silverado 1500
  4. Used 1999 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
  5. Used 1999 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Regular Cab
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 1999 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Regular Cab Consumer Reviews

More about the 1999 Silverado 1500
5(37%)4(27%)3(27%)2(9%)1(0%)
3.9
22 reviews
Write a review
See all Silverado 1500s for sale
List Price Estimate
$1,849 - $3,853
Used Silverado 1500 for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
12345

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Me and Hi Ho Silverado !

Arnie, 03/05/2002
4 of 4 people found this review helpful

Overall has been very good, with a min of repairs/shop time. Starts great in cold weather.

Report Abuse

This is why Gm is going under

Skivs, 01/01/2010
2 of 3 people found this review helpful

I have owned this truck since new and thoroughly regret buying the first year of a new model. Idk if my truck was built on a Friday or what, but it has been trouble laden since new. Fuel pump, ABS module, steering column shaft(never completely cured the rattling tho), seat belts, fuel pressure regulator, all during the factory warranty period. And since the warranty expired, multiple sets of brakes, spider gears in rear diff, no less than six sets of u-joints, transfer case flew apart internally(nobody had ever heard of that problem with this model of course). On the positive side it rides and handles like a car gets decent mileage and literally turns on a dime. Should have waited a few yrs

Report Abuse

Not good or bad

David3991, 07/10/2009
2 of 4 people found this review helpful

I bought this truck with 73,000 miles on it. It worked fine when I test drove it, but days later everything went downhill. The brakes need to be replaced and the tranny is now slipping and the power steering is OUT

Report Abuse

Watch Out

Dash, 08/22/2002
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

Would not recomend my worst enemy. The truck now needs its 3rd ABS sensing module. GM knows but don't care about the problem. I traded today and took a loss just to rid myself of the problem. You can't find the part in a salvage yard because if you keep a 1999 silverado you will need one and GM dealer gets $700-$1000 .

Report Abuse

Chevy Z71

Mikhelin Desuderio, 08/16/2005
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

Z71 is very aggressive ride, dont dare to use a Z71 Chevy in the city area with a few pot-holes. Don't let anyone 300lbs sit on tailgate. This tailgate is the only weak spot for all Chevy trucks

Report Abuse
12345
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all Silverado 1500s for sale

Related Used 1999 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Regular Cab info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles