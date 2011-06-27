Used 1999 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Regular Cab Consumer Reviews
Me and Hi Ho Silverado !
Overall has been very good, with a min of repairs/shop time. Starts great in cold weather.
This is why Gm is going under
I have owned this truck since new and thoroughly regret buying the first year of a new model. Idk if my truck was built on a Friday or what, but it has been trouble laden since new. Fuel pump, ABS module, steering column shaft(never completely cured the rattling tho), seat belts, fuel pressure regulator, all during the factory warranty period. And since the warranty expired, multiple sets of brakes, spider gears in rear diff, no less than six sets of u-joints, transfer case flew apart internally(nobody had ever heard of that problem with this model of course). On the positive side it rides and handles like a car gets decent mileage and literally turns on a dime. Should have waited a few yrs
Not good or bad
I bought this truck with 73,000 miles on it. It worked fine when I test drove it, but days later everything went downhill. The brakes need to be replaced and the tranny is now slipping and the power steering is OUT
Watch Out
Would not recomend my worst enemy. The truck now needs its 3rd ABS sensing module. GM knows but don't care about the problem. I traded today and took a loss just to rid myself of the problem. You can't find the part in a salvage yard because if you keep a 1999 silverado you will need one and GM dealer gets $700-$1000 .
Chevy Z71
Z71 is very aggressive ride, dont dare to use a Z71 Chevy in the city area with a few pot-holes. Don't let anyone 300lbs sit on tailgate. This tailgate is the only weak spot for all Chevy trucks
