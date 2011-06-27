Used 2012 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Hybrid Crew Cab Consumer Reviews

Eric Medina , 03/06/2015 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB w/2HY (6.0L 8cyl gas/electric hybrid 4A)

4 of 4 people found this review helpful

I love my Silverado Hybrid and I'm sad they've discontinued it. The review's cons, I see as benefits. For me its a work truck and I wouldn't want leather seats. I wanted a crew cab so I can car pool. The truck switches over to all electric when I'm idling at lights and in front of clients houses when I'm early or they're late - saving me front filling up 2 - 3 times a week as I did with my Colorado which is a smaller truck. Instead I usually fill up once a week. The truck bed is wide enough to hold a full sheet of plywood or drywall, and while it doesn't come with a lot of upgrades, the upgrades I would want would be after market anyway.