Vehicle overview

Make no mistake, the 2012 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Hybrid is a real hybrid. This isn't the mild hybrid Chevy introduced seven years ago in the previous-generation Silverado. Critics denounced that truck as little more than a "green poseur" with barely negligible fuel economy increases through its start-stop system.

The 2012 Silverado Hybrid utilizes a technically advanced and sophisticated hybrid powertrain that's constantly selecting the most efficient means of moving along -- whether that's under full electric power, the gas engine alone or a combination of both.

The result is a full-size crew-cab pickup that gets 20 mpg around town. That's better than a compact four-cylinder-powered Toyota Tacoma, if you compare EPA estimates. And when needed, you still get a big V8 with enough torque to get this heavy truck out of its own way. This "two-mode" hybrid powertrain was co-developed by GM, the old DaimlerChrysler company and BMW. The system juggles the operation of the 332-horsepower 6.0-liter V8 engine, two electric motors and multiple gearsets and clutches. A nickel-metal hydride battery pack is located underneath the rear bench seat to run the electric motors, and a regenerative braking system helps recharge that battery pack during deceleration.

With the electric motors kicked in, the combined output is 379 hp. And to maximize fuel efficiency, the V8 will shut down four cylinders under certain conditions including light-load cruising or when driving downhill. Other fuel-saving tricks for the Hybrid include low-rolling-resistance tires, a tonneau cover to help reduce vehicle drag and an electrically driven air-conditioning compressor.

Sounds good on paper so far, but you'd better check your wallet. Available only as a crew cab, the 2012 Chevrolet Silverado Hybrid costs more than $39,000. That's $7,000 more than a comparably equipped Silverado LT with a 5.3-liter V8, but you'll likely only save about $550 every year in fuel savings according to the EPA. We don't have to tell you that doesn't exactly make financial sense. Add in an uneven power delivery and unremarkable towing capacity for a full-size truck, and the Silverado Hybrid's appeal diminishes further.

So what's an eco-minded truck buyer to do? Well, the base V6s found in the 2012 Ford F-150 and 2012 Toyota Tundra provide combined fuel economy within 2-3 mpg of the Silverado Hybrid, while costing much less. They aren't available with a lot of equipment, however, and don't exactly produce spirited acceleration. The best compromise, then, would be the new turbocharged F-150 EcoBoost. Its 18 mpg combined is obviously less than the Hybrid's, but it costs less, is vastly quicker and can tow 5,300 pounds more. While the 2012 Chevy Silverado Hybrid may be a real hybrid, it isn't really a good choice.