Used 2002 Chevrolet S-10 Crew Cab Consumer Reviews

Best Truck I've Owned Yet Big Kat , 01/29/2005 8 of 8 people found this review helpful S-10 Crew Cab LS 4WD! Yes, it is great to drive, and own. After a few full size trucks (and very poor mileage), I was looking for a smaller, more practical family vehicle, and still wanted a truck. My wife has a '98 Astro Van with the 4.3 Vortec V-6. The S-10 Crew Cab was one of my first choices. Great power, loaded with every possible option. I get 16-17 MPG in town, and 20-23 on the highway. Awesome deal as I bought this slightly used lease return (10,000 miles on it), so the deal was great as well! I will keep this one a while. Has plenty of room for family and a fun truck that I can use to haul things around in. I put a fiberglass topper on it, looks like a Tahoe! Report Abuse

Great Trucks LK , 06/12/2002 2 of 2 people found this review helpful Very Handy Truck, Holds a lot more than it looks like, easy to get around, fun to drive, sporty looking, good milage, no problems with it, all options nessasary are standard, Report Abuse

So far, So good... CDSweet , 04/29/2002 2 of 3 people found this review helpful I have owned the Crew Cab S-10 for almost 2 months now and so far it has been a real value/dollar spent. After all the incentives it was the best deal on the market for a truck that can seat a family of four and ft in my garage. The only things I didn't like about the truck I fixed shortly after buying it. The OEM 15" alloy wheels that Chevrolet puts on all their 4x4 S- Series trucks are looking a little dated. The window tint should include all windows and not just the back ones. And last, and the most annoying to me is the Air Bag shutoff switch? Why on Earth would they remove this option from just this model? Shocked me a little.. Dean Report Abuse

new truck momof3 , 04/12/2002 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I drove Dodge Dakota, Nissan Frontier, Toyota Tacoma crew cabs. Chevy had more ammenities standard, and I got a better appointed truck for less price. The back seat comfort in all the trucks I drove was limited, but adequate. I got 19.6 mpg on my 2nd tank of gas (mixed city & hwy driving) Report Abuse