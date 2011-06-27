Used 2001 Chevrolet S-10 Extended Cab Consumer Reviews

2001 Chevy S10 ZR2 MkLoe , 03/09/2009 24 of 25 people found this review helpful This was my first car and I enjoyed it alot. I bought it with 112,000 miles and put about $300 worth of work and it runs great. When I tell people the mileage they are amazed that it is so high for the shape it is in. The all black with the big silver rims makes the truck look great! Report Abuse

Great and sporty titanicbuff , 03/05/2013 10 of 10 people found this review helpful We own a 2001 Chevy S-10 Extended cab. We've never had any major problems, although we did replace the radiator- but that was normal ware and tear. I do find I have to turn the key twice sometimes to start it and the rear door latch broke- The 4.3 liter V6 gets great gas mileage and the truck drives more like a small car. It tows great wit the built in bumper pull package. In the snow even without sandbags it does fairly well. I've never really slid in it and eel safe. The drawbacks are the doors don't close all the way sometimes and The rear door handle is broken but I don't use the back door anyway. The truck gets to be a little noisy but thats just about right for any truck it seems.

heluva truck Daniel , 06/16/2010 8 of 8 people found this review helpful I bought this truck on 7/20/2009 and it's been a joy to own ever since. I bought the truck for $6,000 and it had 83,000 miles on it. The only problem I've had on it is that CO2 sensor got moisture in it after a heavy rain and as the weather got warmer the moisture went away. The truck is very fun to drive and I'm hoping to own it for a very long time. This is the first vehicle I have ever owned and i love my s-10.

ZR2 in Colorado xeriminox , 12/17/2006 4 of 4 people found this review helpful I have not experienced any problems with my 2001 ZR2 in its 57K miles. I love the way it looks and how well it handles in the snow. It is agile enough for city driving yet well prepared for off-road activities. The push button four-wheel drive is a great feature. Originally, I had my mind set on the Tacoma but was not pleased with the antiquated interior and bouncy ride. After considering the Tacoma, Frontier and Dakota I was most impressed with the comfort and convenience of the Chevy. This is my first domestic vehicle but certainly will not be the last!