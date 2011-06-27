Used 2001 Chevrolet S-10 Extended Cab Consumer Reviews
2001 Chevy S10 ZR2
This was my first car and I enjoyed it alot. I bought it with 112,000 miles and put about $300 worth of work and it runs great. When I tell people the mileage they are amazed that it is so high for the shape it is in. The all black with the big silver rims makes the truck look great!
Great and sporty
We own a 2001 Chevy S-10 Extended cab. We've never had any major problems, although we did replace the radiator- but that was normal ware and tear. I do find I have to turn the key twice sometimes to start it and the rear door latch broke- The 4.3 liter V6 gets great gas mileage and the truck drives more like a small car. It tows great wit the built in bumper pull package. In the snow even without sandbags it does fairly well. I've never really slid in it and eel safe. The drawbacks are the doors don't close all the way sometimes and The rear door handle is broken but I don't use the back door anyway. The truck gets to be a little noisy but thats just about right for any truck it seems.
heluva truck
I bought this truck on 7/20/2009 and it's been a joy to own ever since. I bought the truck for $6,000 and it had 83,000 miles on it. The only problem I've had on it is that CO2 sensor got moisture in it after a heavy rain and as the weather got warmer the moisture went away. The truck is very fun to drive and I'm hoping to own it for a very long time. This is the first vehicle I have ever owned and i love my s-10.
ZR2 in Colorado
I have not experienced any problems with my 2001 ZR2 in its 57K miles. I love the way it looks and how well it handles in the snow. It is agile enough for city driving yet well prepared for off-road activities. The push button four-wheel drive is a great feature. Originally, I had my mind set on the Tacoma but was not pleased with the antiquated interior and bouncy ride. After considering the Tacoma, Frontier and Dakota I was most impressed with the comfort and convenience of the Chevy. This is my first domestic vehicle but certainly will not be the last!
Owned from new to 320,000 mi when wrecked
We bought the S10 new for a commuter vehicle and occasional truck use, needing 4x4 a few days each winter. At about 300K miles we semi-retired it, using it around the property for truck duties and still occasionally commuting with it. It needed a new transmission fairly early (at about 100K if I recall) but after that only typical minor repairs such as wheel bearings. Engine, transmission, 4WD, etc were all working well until the day it was wrecked. It had some expected rust around the rear fender, but not much considering we live in the midwest and it was never garaged. Interior was worn but not torn. Have to give it great rating for value and reliability, though bear in mind most of our miles were highway commuting.
