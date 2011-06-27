Used 1999 Chevrolet S-10 Base Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG17
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/20 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)285.0/380.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.0 gal.
Combined MPG17
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque240 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine size4.3 l
Horsepower180 hp @ 4400 rpm
Turning circle41.6 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.5 in.
Front leg room42.4 in.
Front shoulder room56.9 in.
Measurements
Length206.1 in.
Maximum towing capacity5500 lbs.
Curb weight3653 lbs.
Gross weight5150 lbs.
Ground clearance7.9 in.
Height64.4 in.
Maximum payload897.0 lbs.
Wheel base108.3 in.
Width67.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Summit White
  • Light Pewter Metallic
  • Meadow Green Metallic
  • Victory Red
  • Onyx Black
Interior Colors
  • Medium Gray
  • Graphite
  • Beige
