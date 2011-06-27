Used 1996 Chevrolet S-10 Regular Cab Consumer Reviews
Like a rock
I have owned this truck for about a year now. I love almost everything about it. The 4.3L has plenty of power compared to my earlier 87 s-10 with the 2.8L. This truck has almost 400k and does not owe me a thing. The one thing I would change is more durable cloth on seats especially on driver side. Recommend the S-10 to anyone so far best built compared to ford and dodge.
Reliable, economical,comfortable
This truck got 28 MPG on the highway. It always was comfortable and dependable on long drives. It had the X motor in it so it never lacked any power. On corners it held the road very well and hills were no problem. It was a great little truck.
Second S10 I Shouldn't Have Bought
This is my second s10 and both have had a SEVERE lack of power, to the point where your leg hurts after going up any little hill. The 4 cylinder is known for this, but these were the 4.3 v6 models! The problem is with the prehistoric overhead valve design the GM still puts in nearly all the vehicles even though every other manufacturer has moved to overhead cam design. If the previous owner didn't change their oil every 2000 miles or sooner, the lifters will mess up by 100,000 miles and the only fix will be to pump $500 into the engine, or buy a new engine altogether.
Not very reliable
I bought this basic model (auto trans) two years ago as a utility vehicle and I've put 20k miles on it- still low miles (72k) but I'm starting to see some of the same issues as mentioned in other posts. (tranny, leaky fluids, etc). I don't rely on it further than 50 miles from home. Horrible mileage and no punch at all.
Vortec is an absolute beast
Anyone who complains about this truck has major issues. I have a 1996 ss with stock zq8 suspension and a modified vortec v6. The only problems I encountered were with dialing in the supercharger with my other mods. its fast fun and reliable. and the interior is well organized.
