  1. Home
  2. Chevrolet
  3. Chevrolet S-10
  4. Used 1994 Chevrolet S-10
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1994 Chevrolet S-10 Features & Specs

More about the 1994 S-10
Overview
See S-10 Inventory
See S-10 Inventory
See S-10 Inventory
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Combined MPG222222
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)20/26 mpg20/26 mpg20/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)400.0/520.0 mi.400.0/520.0 mi.400.0/520.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20.0 gal.20.0 gal.20.0 gal.
Combined MPG222222
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque130 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm130 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm130 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine size2.2 l2.2 l2.2 l
Horsepower118 hp @ 5200 rpm118 hp @ 5200 rpm118 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle40.1 ft.40.1 ft.40.1 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.5 in.39.5 in.39.5 in.
Front leg room42.4 in.42.4 in.42.2 in.
Front hip room52.0 in.52.0 in.52.0 in.
Front shoulder room57.2 in.57.2 in.57.2 in.
Measurements
Length188.8 in.204.7 in.188.8 in.
Maximum towing capacity6000 lbs.6000 lbs.6000 lbs.
Gross weight5150 lbs.5150 lbs.5150 lbs.
Height63.0 in.63.0 in.63.0 in.
Maximum payload1703.0 lbs.1703.0 lbs.1703.0 lbs.
Wheel base108.3 in.117.9 in.108.3 in.
Width67.9 in.67.9 in.67.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Bahama Blue Metallic
  • Bright Teal Metallic
  • Dark Blue Metallic
  • Raspberry Metallic
  • Tangier Orange
  • Bright Red
  • Silver Metallic
  • Black
  • Light Slate Gray Metallic
  • Dark Red
  • Khaki
  • Cherry Red Metallic
  • Gray Metallic
  • Radar Blue Metallic
  • Wheatland Yellow
  • White
  • Forest Green Metallic
  • Dove Gray
  • Dark Blue Metallic
  • Dove Gray
  • Cherry Red Metallic
  • Dark Red
  • White
  • Radar Blue Metallic
  • Black
  • Gray Metallic
  • Raspberry Metallic
  • Forest Green Metallic
  • Bright Teal Metallic
  • Light Slate Gray Metallic
  • Bright Red
  • Khaki
  • Wheatland Yellow
  • Tangier Orange
  • Silver Metallic
  • Bahama Blue Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • Bahama Blue Metallic
  • Bright Red
  • Wheatland Yellow
  • Tangier Orange
  • Dark Blue Metallic
  • Light Slate Gray Metallic
  • Bright Teal Metallic
  • Khaki
  • Dove Gray
  • Raspberry Metallic
  • Dark Red
  • Radar Blue Metallic
  • White
  • Black
  • Gray Metallic
  • Cherry Red Metallic
  • Forest Green Metallic
See S-10 InventorySee S-10 InventorySee S-10 Inventory

Related Used 1994 Chevrolet S-10 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles