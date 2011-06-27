Used 1993 Chevrolet S-10 Regular Cab Consumer Reviews
LAST OF THE GOOD LOOKIN SMALL TRUCKS!
I bought this truck new in '93, replacing my '82 S-10 long bed. It has the 2.8L v-6, which consistently gets 26mpg back and forth to work. It has the manual 5-speed, which makes you feel like you're driving a much larger truck. This is the last year they made the S-10 with the traditional truck styling, all the chrome, and accent strips, etc. Everytime I have the truck out someone will inevitably say to me, what a nice lookin truck! I wish I had a nickel for every time someone has complimented me on my little red truck! It has a great ride, and handles well in the snow.
135000 miles and still running good
Have had very few problems with this truck. Have 135000 miles on engine and it still is running good.
Black Beauty
I bought this truck new in '93, it was the first car I ever purchased. It has the 2.8L v-6, which consistently gets 26mpg back and forth to work. It has the manual 5-speed, which makes you feel like you're driving a much larger truck. This was the last year they made the S-10 with the traditional truck styling, all the chrome, and accent strips, etc. Everytime I have the truck out someone will inevitably say to me, what a nice lookin truck! I wish I had a nickel for every time someone has complimented me on my black truck! It has a great ride, and handles well in the rain and snow. I once had a cop pull me ove just to look at my truck.
Truck that keeps truckin'
I bought this used and it had around 55,000 miles on it at the time. Now it has over 117,000 on it, is over 17 years old and is still serving me well. This Tahoe hard to find long bed (never seen another in person) 4x4 is a good bit larger than the standard S-10 and the powerful 4.3L V6 makes it a perfect balance for me of function, power and size. The power this has in 4 wheel drive is simply amazing. I have worked this vehicle hard and it has even pulled a large, very heavy tree from my driveway with ease. It has done everything ask of it without fail. It has been solid, rugged and dependable not to mention fun. It needed a heater core as most GMs at 75k but no problems otherwise.
Always does its job
I bought my truck in '96 to travel back and forth to college. It's always been reliable, does well on the highway and can be used to do so many different things. I can't count the number of times people have asked to borrow my truck. I'll keep it until the wheels fall off.
