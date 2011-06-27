Used 1993 Chevrolet S-10 Regular Cab Consumer Reviews

LAST OF THE GOOD LOOKIN SMALL TRUCKS! ddonn315 , 04/10/2002 3 of 3 people found this review helpful I bought this truck new in '93, replacing my '82 S-10 long bed. It has the 2.8L v-6, which consistently gets 26mpg back and forth to work. It has the manual 5-speed, which makes you feel like you're driving a much larger truck. This is the last year they made the S-10 with the traditional truck styling, all the chrome, and accent strips, etc. Everytime I have the truck out someone will inevitably say to me, what a nice lookin truck! I wish I had a nickel for every time someone has complimented me on my little red truck! It has a great ride, and handles well in the snow. Report Abuse

135000 miles and still running good kup , 06/23/2004 3 of 3 people found this review helpful Have had very few problems with this truck. Have 135000 miles on engine and it still is running good.

Truck that keeps truckin' PrimeTap , 10/08/2010 2 of 2 people found this review helpful I bought this used and it had around 55,000 miles on it at the time. Now it has over 117,000 on it, is over 17 years old and is still serving me well. This Tahoe hard to find long bed (never seen another in person) 4x4 is a good bit larger than the standard S-10 and the powerful 4.3L V6 makes it a perfect balance for me of function, power and size. The power this has in 4 wheel drive is simply amazing. I have worked this vehicle hard and it has even pulled a large, very heavy tree from my driveway with ease. It has done everything ask of it without fail. It has been solid, rugged and dependable not to mention fun. It needed a heater core as most GMs at 75k but no problems otherwise.