Used 1990 Chevrolet R/V 3500 Series Features & Specs

More about the 1990 R/V 3500 Series
Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission4-speed manual4-speed manual4-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel driveFour wheel driveRear wheel drive
CylindersV8V8V8
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel driveFour wheel driveRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed manual4-speed manual4-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.0/0 mi.0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20.0 gal.20.0 gal.40.0 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque300 lb-ft @ 2400 rpm300 lb-ft @ 2400 rpm300 lb-ft @ 2400 rpm
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Base engine size5.7 l5.7 l5.7 l
Horsepower190 hp @ 4000 rpm190 hp @ 4000 rpm190 hp @ 4000 rpm
CylindersV8V8V8
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Measurements
Height76.3 in.76.3 in.73.7 in.
Maximum payload5268.0 lbs.5268.0 lbs.5161.0 lbs.
Wheel base164.5 in.164.5 in.164.5 in.
Length246.4 in.246.4 in.246.4 in.
Gross weight9200 lbs.9200 lbs.9000 lbs.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Midnight Black
  • Midnight Blue
  • Wheat
  • Steel Gray Metallic
  • Mariner Blue
  • Frost White
  • Apple Red
  • Midnight Blue
  • Frost White
  • Midnight Black
  • Wheat
  • Steel Gray Metallic
  • Apple Red
  • Mariner Blue
  • Steel Gray Metallic
  • Mariner Blue
  • Midnight Blue
  • Frost White
  • Wheat
  • Apple Red
  • Midnight Black
