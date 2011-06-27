Used 2001 Chevrolet Prizm Sedan Consumer Reviews
A very good little car
I bought this for $3000 over the summer to replace a Cavalier. Mileage is great, performance is pretty good considering it only has 125 hp. Put some decent tires on it and cornering is really fun. Stereo is not too shabby either. Only drawbacks that I have encountered are fading paint, the interior plastic around the door frame is peeling (that most have come from the GM part of the joint project), and no center armrest. Besides that you can't beat it. Like everyone else has already said, it's just a Toyota with a Chevy emblem on it. A very easy way to save $2000 vs a Corolla, and even more on gas. This thing is bulletproof with proper maintenance. The perfect city car!
Great vehicle all around!!!
Well its my second one the first Prizm I owned I bought in 97 with 102K miles I finally passed it on to my kid brother in 03 with 230k miles and its still driving today. My 01 Prizm has 255k miles on it and still runs like new, these cars are amazing they don't look like much but they are great. The thing I love the most is with $20 bucks of gas you can run around town all week. They have great power and acceleration,no timing belt, however oil is very important to these cars!
Very good car
I have had this car for 9 years and it is a very reliable commuter car. Does what I need it to do and does it when I need it to do it. Good car. Excellent reliability.
Prizm Cuts Through Clutter
This is a wonderful automobile because I get 42 mpg highway and a little city combined. The seats are a little uncomfortable, but my car has 113000 miles on it and it drives like a brand new car. Would deff recommend to a friend! I guess you could say i'm one of "the 9/10 ppl who would recommend Prizm to a friend". Prizm definitely "cuts through the clutter". In the mid 1990s I was "getting to know Geo" through the Geo Storm. Well, the Geo, or excuse me Chevrolet Prizm has my vote as one of the top cars of 2001. I hope I never smash my car. I am obsessed with Prizm. Prizm is good. I will buy a first generation Prizm (92 and older) second generation (93-97) Prizm also with my 01 Prizm
Need more pep? Clean MAF sensor
This car is a great reliable car, however I noticed some hesitation and loss of hp, so I did some research, and after replacing the air filter and cleaning the Mass Airflow sensor with electronic cleaner, I noticed an increase of pickup. I have 122,000 miles on it, so I guess after all that buildup, it slowed it down.
