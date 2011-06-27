Used 2005 Chevrolet Monte Carlo Coupe Consumer Reviews
2005 Monte Carlo LS
I bought my monte over 4 years ago used with about 20,000 miles, now I have a little over 123,000 miles and it still runs like new. I have had a few problems minor problems but i have spent less than $500 in repairs in over 100,000 miles. The car has good acceleration for passing and is fun to drive.
2005 Monte Carlo Supercharged SS
I bought my Monte SS used, but let me tell you it is a sweetheart. I am a middle aged woman who loves to drive fast. I have no problem holding the go pedal to the floor. Its also amuses me to shut off the traction control on the console and smoke the heck out of the front tires, some times I have to take off my high heels to make sure the pedal is completely pushed to the floor and I also like the feeling of power going up my leg driving in my stocking feet. Totally awesome car!!
Above average Monte Carlo
The auto industry criticizes the Monte Carlo for being subpar, but it is actually a great vehicle. It has guts, and enough performance potential to put a smile on anybody's face. There are also many parts available for a good price. The car is also very reliable. I know people with Monte Carlos and they say that they never had a problem and neither have I. The interior design may be a little outdated, but it is comfortable and functional, so it works. Fuel economy is pretty good, and if you like the design then I guarantee that you will love the car. The low and wide stance helps give that car good handling and great stability on the highway. this car is actually much better than average.
After 5 years
Very comfy seats, Paint color is awesome/Laser Blue but the paint chipped real easy from hwy. rocks. A/C doesn't cool enough because of the hot dash. I had my windows tinted, Rides good/XM/ON STAR
My Baby
Leased my LT (3.8) new in Feb 05 and bought it when the lease expired. I now have 41K on the odometer and the car looks, and drives every bit as good as it did when I first got it. A smooth, quite ride; and exceptional acceleration and steering response. Fuel consumption was disappointing at first, but improved considerably after about 20K. I now average 24 mpg in town, and 30 on the highway. I consider this exceptional for a 3.8 engine and a car this size. This style Monte Carlo is sure to become a classic, and I hope to keep mine for many years to come.
